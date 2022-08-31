Read full article on original website
Related
dailytrib.com
Developer bringing illegal subdivision into compliance with Burnet County rules
A meeting between the developer, original landowner, a Burnet County commissioner, and about eight angry purchasers of large lots in a new, but illegal, subdivision could lead to the happy sound of construction. The question is when. “It’s possible permits could be issued in 60 days,” said Burnet County Precinct...
Two more Texas towns are considering leaving Capital Metro
Two more Austin suburbs – Lago Vista and Manor – have decided to hold an election this November to determine whether to pull out of their partnerships with the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority. These elections follow Leander’s vote in May, where residents ultimately decided to stay with the transit organization.
dailytrib.com
Llano River crossings revitalized after recent rains
Water is flowing once again at Llano County river crossings after recent rainfall throughout the Llano River watershed. Drought conditions had reduced the river’s flow to a trickle in recent weeks, leaving popular river crossings in Kingsland and Castell dry or stagnant. The Llano River crossing at Castell was...
dailytrib.com
Mustangs falter in home opener, 55-16
The Marble Falls Mustangs offense struggled to gain momentum in the football team’s home opener on Sept. 2 against the Brownwood Lions, losing the game 55-16. “We did not play to our ability,” head coach Brian Herman said. “They came in here and made a statement.”. An...
Comments / 0