Central Pa. man charged with homicide by vehicle and DUI after fatal crash
A Lancaster County man was charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI and other charges following a fatal accident in West Earl Township on Friday. Derek Sensenig, 30, of Akron, was traveling at a high rate of speed, weaving around other vehicles along Oregon Pike Friday morning just before his Lincoln Aviator collided with a Toyota Camry Friday morning, killing the other driver, according to police.
York man arrested after crash turned to alleged robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A York man is in custody after police say he robbed another man at gunpoint post car crash in late July. Camp Hill Police say the victim had pulled off to the side of the road after he said he was rear-ended by a car with two men inside, including 26-year-old Junior Georges, on Route 15 northbound.
Police search for man accused of stealing dog, cash from Dauphin County home
HIGHSPIRE, Pa. — The Highspire Borough Police Department is searching for a Middletown man who allegedly burglarized a home on Sunday. On Sept. 4, police received a report from the victim, who claimed that her home had been broken into. Police have since charged Tyler Gentry of Middletown with burglary in the incident.
17-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Baltimore high school student
BALTIMORE — Police say a 17-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Baltimore high school student. The suspect was not named by police Saturday evening. The shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School student happened Friday after class let out. Police identified the victim...
State police warn of Romanian transnational criminals in Pennsylvania
News 8 is On Your Side with a warning from Pennsylvania State Police and local police. Troopers said there has been an increase in crimes committed by Romanian transnational criminals, and Manheim Township police urged its residents to be on the lookout for these scammers. The scammers will tell you...
Police believe they’ve caught Poconos burglar who’s been on the prowl for years
Pennsylvania State Police say they have caught the man they believe is responsible for a slew of burglaries in homes outside Stroudsburg dating back at least three years. Michael Paul Moreno, 45, of East Stroudsburg, was arrested Sept. 1 after troopers said they spied him prowling outside a Monroe County resort.
Harrisburg Man Charged In Drive-By Shooting That Wounded Two Youngsters: Police
A Harrisburg man has been charged in a drive-by shooting that left two children hurt last month, authorities announced. Darrell Henderson-Baylor, 24, of Harrisburg, is facing charges of attempted homicide, person not to possess a weapon and kidnapping in the incident on Cumberland Street in Swatara Aug. 11, around 11:50 p.m., local police said.
Assault under investigation in Carlisle
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A report of an assault is under investigation in Carlisle. Police have said that on Thursday, Sept. 1 at around 9:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of North Pitt Street and West North Street for a report of an assault. Get daily news,...
Jury convicts man of aggravated assault on Camp Hill state prison guard
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County jury issued a guilty verdict for a man accused of assaulting a prison guard at the State Correctional Institution in Camp Hill in 2021. David Rosario, 27, was found guilty of punching the victim 20-30 times in the head after he broke...
Steelton man arrested as stabbing suspect
STEELTON, Pa. — Steelton Borough Police have arrested Brian Aponte, 19, of the 900 block of Wood Street, after an alleged stabbing. Police say they located one victim and transported him to an area hospital for treatment. On Sept. 2, authorities say they arrested Aponte on charges of attempted...
Rear-ended and robbed: Man charged with forcing motorist to withdraw $800 from bank
Police have arrested a man they say rear-ended another vehicle and subsequently robbed the driver. Junior Georges, 26, of York, is charged with robbery, unlawful restraint and more in relation to the incident that Camp Hill Borough Police say moved $800 from the victim’s bank account to George’s pocket.
State Police release results of Labor Day Weekend DUI Checkpoint
Pennsylvania State Police, Troop L, Reading Station have released the results of a Labor Day Weekend sobriety checkpoint they conducted Saturday night, September 3, 2022. According to a public information report, Troopers systematically stopped vehicles to observe drivers for behaviors associated with alcohol or drug impairment. The location, time and amount of vehicles through the checkpoint was not provided.
Lancaster County police warn of new "fast-moving" scam
A new scam is sweeping the nation that Lancaster County police want the public to be aware of. The Pennsylvania State Police warned citizens about a growing and fast-moving scam occurring, typically perpetuated by "Romanian transnational criminal organizations." Typically, the scammers will tell victims a sad story with the goal...
FBI, Marshals help arrest Dauphin County shooting suspect
A Steelton man has been arrested in connection to an Aug. 24 shooting in Steelton Borough. Melvin Thomas, 43, faces charges of aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm and drug offenses for the shooting that was reported in the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard in Steelton Borough.
18-year-old man arrested in Lancaster shooting
An 18-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with a shooting in Lancaster, one of three reported in the city this week. Israel Ramos of Columbia, Pennsylvania was charged with aggravated assault and other related charges. Lancaster Police said they were called to the 200 block of South Ann...
Arrest made in Lancaster shooting, police investigating two others
LANCASTER, Pa. — A man has been arrested in connection to one of three shooting incidents in Lancaster over a two-day span. Israel Ramos, of Columbia, was arrested Friday, Sep. 2 in connection to an Aug. 29 shooting that injured one, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police. Ramos...
Police investigate Thursday night shooting in Harrisburg
Police are looking for information on a Thursday night shooting on the 2600 block of North Sixth Street in Harrisburg. As police received reports on shots fired from the area, a male teenager who had been shot on that block arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
FBI Captures Suburban Philadelphia Bank Robber: Police
A Chester County bank robber was captured in Philadelphia with the help of the FBI, authorities said. George William Drake Jr., 27, demanded money from the PNC Bank staff in Westtown on Aug. 27, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department said. Drake made off with less than $300 in cash.
DUI Motorcyclist Killed In Central PA Crash Was Not Wearing Helmet: Police
A 35-year-old motorcyclist was drunk and was not wearing a helmet when he crashed and died Friday, Sept. 2 in Dauphin County, authorities said. Thomas Toolan was heading east on his 2008 Harley-Davidson on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard "at a suspected high speed" when he veered into the right shoulder and struck the guide rail around 10:15 p.m., PA State Police said.
Police: Pennsylvania Man Lying In SB I-495 Lane Struck And Killed
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Claymont area on Sunday morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 4, 2022, at approximately 5:27 a.m., an unknown type of vehicle was traveling southbound on Interstate 495 approximately three miles...
