ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Central Pa. man charged with homicide by vehicle and DUI after fatal crash

A Lancaster County man was charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI and other charges following a fatal accident in West Earl Township on Friday. Derek Sensenig, 30, of Akron, was traveling at a high rate of speed, weaving around other vehicles along Oregon Pike Friday morning just before his Lincoln Aviator collided with a Toyota Camry Friday morning, killing the other driver, according to police.
BROWNSTOWN, PA
FOX 43

York man arrested after crash turned to alleged robbery

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A York man is in custody after police say he robbed another man at gunpoint post car crash in late July. Camp Hill Police say the victim had pulled off to the side of the road after he said he was rear-ended by a car with two men inside, including 26-year-old Junior Georges, on Route 15 northbound.
YORK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Manchester, PA
City
York, PA
State
Maryland State
York, PA
Crime & Safety
WGAL

State police warn of Romanian transnational criminals in Pennsylvania

News 8 is On Your Side with a warning from Pennsylvania State Police and local police. Troopers said there has been an increase in crimes committed by Romanian transnational criminals, and Manheim Township police urged its residents to be on the lookout for these scammers. The scammers will tell you...
MANHEIM, PA
abc27.com

Assault under investigation in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A report of an assault is under investigation in Carlisle. Police have said that on Thursday, Sept. 1 at around 9:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of North Pitt Street and West North Street for a report of an assault. Get daily news,...
CARLISLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nightclub#Firearms#Police#Violent Crime#M M Lounge#Wellspan York Hospital
FOX 43

Steelton man arrested as stabbing suspect

STEELTON, Pa. — Steelton Borough Police have arrested Brian Aponte, 19, of the 900 block of Wood Street, after an alleged stabbing. Police say they located one victim and transported him to an area hospital for treatment. On Sept. 2, authorities say they arrested Aponte on charges of attempted...
STEELTON, PA
berksweekly.com

State Police release results of Labor Day Weekend DUI Checkpoint

Pennsylvania State Police, Troop L, Reading Station have released the results of a Labor Day Weekend sobriety checkpoint they conducted Saturday night, September 3, 2022. According to a public information report, Troopers systematically stopped vehicles to observe drivers for behaviors associated with alcohol or drug impairment. The location, time and amount of vehicles through the checkpoint was not provided.
READING, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 43

Lancaster County police warn of new "fast-moving" scam

A new scam is sweeping the nation that Lancaster County police want the public to be aware of. The Pennsylvania State Police warned citizens about a growing and fast-moving scam occurring, typically perpetuated by "Romanian transnational criminal organizations." Typically, the scammers will tell victims a sad story with the goal...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

FBI, Marshals help arrest Dauphin County shooting suspect

A Steelton man has been arrested in connection to an Aug. 24 shooting in Steelton Borough. Melvin Thomas, 43, faces charges of aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm and drug offenses for the shooting that was reported in the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard in Steelton Borough.
STEELTON, PA
PennLive.com

18-year-old man arrested in Lancaster shooting

An 18-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with a shooting in Lancaster, one of three reported in the city this week. Israel Ramos of Columbia, Pennsylvania was charged with aggravated assault and other related charges. Lancaster Police said they were called to the 200 block of South Ann...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Police investigate Thursday night shooting in Harrisburg

Police are looking for information on a Thursday night shooting on the 2600 block of North Sixth Street in Harrisburg. As police received reports on shots fired from the area, a male teenager who had been shot on that block arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

DUI Motorcyclist Killed In Central PA Crash Was Not Wearing Helmet: Police

A 35-year-old motorcyclist was drunk and was not wearing a helmet when he crashed and died Friday, Sept. 2 in Dauphin County, authorities said. Thomas Toolan was heading east on his 2008 Harley-Davidson on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard "at a suspected high speed" when he veered into the right shoulder and struck the guide rail around 10:15 p.m., PA State Police said.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police: Pennsylvania Man Lying In SB I-495 Lane Struck And Killed

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Claymont area on Sunday morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 4, 2022, at approximately 5:27 a.m., an unknown type of vehicle was traveling southbound on Interstate 495 approximately three miles...
CLAYMONT, DE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
178K+
Followers
74K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy