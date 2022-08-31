Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Augusta Free Press
Dominion Energy environmental grant applications now open to nonprofit, educational organizations
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Dominion Energy is offering nonprofit and educational organizations the opportunity to apply for a total of $1 million in environmental grants to be distributed this year through the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. This competitive grant process is...
wsvaonline.com
Missing person found safe in Augusta County
STAUNTON, Va – Kayla Leann Sellers has been found and is safe. That’s the word from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. They had ask for the public’s assistance with locating Sellers who had been missing since August 21st, when she was last seen in Staunton. Sellers...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County to host Household Hazardous Waste Day
Augusta County will be hosting its Household Hazardous Waste Day on Sept. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. This clean-up day is for residents of Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona. For more information, call (540) 245-5700 or (540) 245-5600 or click here.
WHSV
Community members gather in front of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in honor of Khaleesi Cuthriell
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -“It has been a year since they realized that Khaleesi was missing and I think it is very important to keep her story out there in hopes that someone eventually comes forward and tells the truth about what happened to her,” Erin Landes said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta Free Press
All aboard: Staunton’s Virginia Scenic Railway offers sightseeing tours by train
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The only scenic railroad route in Virginia launched Aug. 4 in Staunton and is sold out through Thanksgiving. The Virginia Scenic Railway is offered through the Buckingham Branch Railroad, which has rights to use tracks in the...
WHSV
Horse show at Rockingham County fair grounds
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday at the Rockingham County fairgrounds riders saddled up for the annual horse show. The show goes on throughout the day with many categories for riders to compete in. “I did a showmanship class which is judged on how I present him and set him...
Augusta Free Press
Mike Williams promoted to Harrisonburg building official
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Mike Williams, Harrisonburg’s deputy building official since 2016, has been named the city’s new building official, effective immediately. Williams has worked in the city’s community development department for 17 years. He previously worked in...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission to host community meet and greet
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Staunton Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission is hosting a meet and greet for the community to share who they are and how they will be working with the city. The event is being held on Wednesday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Augusta Free Press
Ivy Talk to explore history of African-American educational experience
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Ivy Creek Foundation will host its September Ivy Talk virtually on the history of African American schools in Albemarle County on Sept. 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Lorenzo Dickerson will feature his documentary, “Albemarle’s...
Augusta Free Press
Road closure in Waynesboro planned for three weeks in October
The A Street culvert replacement project located on the 1700 block of A Street in Waynesboro is set to mobilize Tuesday, according to a news flash issued by the city. The road will be open to thru traffic until Sept. 30. Beginning Oct. 1, there will be a total road...
Augusta Free Press
City of Staunton schedules for Labor Day
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Labor Day holiday schedule for trash pickup, the Staunton Public Library, pools and hours of operation for City of Staunton administrative offices. Administrative office hours. The city’s administrative offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5 in...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg Police honor fallen sergeant’s legacy with sign rededication
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Harrisonburg Police Department and city leaders honored fallen Sgt. Manuel Trenary, killed in the line of duty in 1959, with a special street dedication on Wednesday. A new sign was placed along the north side of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Sept. 5-9
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
NBC 29 News
Rockfish Gap group keeping an eye on the sky
AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - People are gathering on Afton Mountain to watch the seasonal migration of thousands of birds. Each fall, more than 30,000 raptors migrate through the Rockfish Gap area. “When I say raptors I mean bald eagles and falcons and red tailed hawks, osprey, and northern harriers,” Victor...
Furniture Today
40 Under 40 | Matt Schewel, Schewels Home
He’s the fifth generation of the Schewel family to work for the retailer, which was founded in 1897, but he had a rather lengthy career outside the furniture industry before joining Schewels in 2016. After graduating from Duke University, he spent four years as a public-school teacher in North...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Work on 250 Bypass bridge will lead to nighttime lane closures
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The 250 Bypass bridge over Emmet Street in Charlottesville will have nighttime lane closures on US 250 Thursday and Friday and again between Sept. 18 and Sept. 22. The eastbound right lane, then eastbound left lane, auxiliary...
WSLS
Campbell County authorities identify man found dead behind the wheel of a vehicle
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 9:02 p.m.:. Campbell County authorities have identified the man found dead behind the wheel of a vehicle on Monday. Authorities said they responded to the 1000 block of Leesville Road in Lynch Station for a welfare check on a driver. When deputies arrived, they...
WSLS
Crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County cleared
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. VDOT says a vehicle crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County is causing delays. We’re told it happened at the 176.4 mile marker. Authorities say no one was hurt. At this time, the north left shoulder and left lane...
WDBJ7.com
Final two members of large scale drug organization convicted in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For three years the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia has worked to convict the more than two dozen members of what they call the largest supplier of narcotics in central Virginia. Friday, they did just that. “Today is a very important...
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: The Stories Pictures Tell
The trio of aviators, grinning from ear to ear, posed with their custom-built flyer: one at each wingtip and the third stationed at the cockpit controls. In that summer of 1938, their aspirations were limited only by the wild-blue-yonder skies above the mountain summits that surrounded their airfield. Blackwell’s Hollow...
Comments / 0