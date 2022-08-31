ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishersville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wsvaonline.com

Missing person found safe in Augusta County

STAUNTON, Va – Kayla Leann Sellers has been found and is safe. That’s the word from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. They had ask for the public’s assistance with locating Sellers who had been missing since August 21st, when she was last seen in Staunton. Sellers...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County to host Household Hazardous Waste Day

Augusta County will be hosting its Household Hazardous Waste Day on Sept. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. This clean-up day is for residents of Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona. For more information, call (540) 245-5700 or (540) 245-5600 or click here.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Society
City
Fishersville, VA
City
Community, VA
WHSV

Horse show at Rockingham County fair grounds

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday at the Rockingham County fairgrounds riders saddled up for the annual horse show. The show goes on throughout the day with many categories for riders to compete in. “I did a showmanship class which is judged on how I present him and set him...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Mike Williams promoted to Harrisonburg building official

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Mike Williams, Harrisonburg’s deputy building official since 2016, has been named the city’s new building official, effective immediately. Williams has worked in the city’s community development department for 17 years. He previously worked in...
HARRISONBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Area Medical#Volunteers#Free Clinic#Free Healthcare#Medical Services#General Health#Augusta Expo#Ram
Augusta Free Press

Road closure in Waynesboro planned for three weeks in October

The A Street culvert replacement project located on the 1700 block of A Street in Waynesboro is set to mobilize Tuesday, according to a news flash issued by the city. The road will be open to thru traffic until Sept. 30. Beginning Oct. 1, there will be a total road...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

City of Staunton schedules for Labor Day

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Labor Day holiday schedule for trash pickup, the Staunton Public Library, pools and hours of operation for City of Staunton administrative offices. Administrative office hours. The city’s administrative offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5 in...
STAUNTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Augusta Free Press

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Sept. 5-9

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
CULPEPER, VA
NBC 29 News

Rockfish Gap group keeping an eye on the sky

AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - People are gathering on Afton Mountain to watch the seasonal migration of thousands of birds. Each fall, more than 30,000 raptors migrate through the Rockfish Gap area. “When I say raptors I mean bald eagles and falcons and red tailed hawks, osprey, and northern harriers,” Victor...
AFTON, VA
Furniture Today

40 Under 40 | Matt Schewel, Schewels Home

He’s the fifth generation of the Schewel family to work for the retailer, which was founded in 1897, but he had a rather lengthy career outside the furniture industry before joining Schewels in 2016. After graduating from Duke University, he spent four years as a public-school teacher in North...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County cleared

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. VDOT says a vehicle crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County is causing delays. We’re told it happened at the 176.4 mile marker. Authorities say no one was hurt. At this time, the north left shoulder and left lane...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
crozetgazette.com

Secrets of the Blue Ridge: The Stories Pictures Tell

The trio of aviators, grinning from ear to ear, posed with their custom-built flyer: one at each wingtip and the third stationed at the cockpit controls. In that summer of 1938, their aspirations were limited only by the wild-blue-yonder skies above the mountain summits that surrounded their airfield. Blackwell’s Hollow...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy