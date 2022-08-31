Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
SCSO investigates Luling drive by shooting
Sheriff Champagne reports deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of gunfire on Sunday, September 4, 2022 just before 7:30 pm in the 900 block of Gassen Street in Luling, LA. Additional callers advised a male subject was shot in his wrist. He was...
L'Observateur
St. James arrest reports 8/29 to 9/4
14:98 – D.W.I – 1ST OFFENSE (MISD) COOPER, CAMRON 22 8164 KING VIEW ST, ST. JAMES, LA 70086. 14:106 – OBSCENITY (FELONY) DUFRESNE, JARED 39 1347 LUTCHER AV, LUTCHER, LA 70071. CCRP ART 202 – WARRANT/BENCH WARRANT. CCRP ART 202 – WARRANT/BENCH WARRANT. JACKSON, JY’SHAUN...
L'Observateur
APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR ONLY NURSE-MIDWIFERY PROGRAM IN LOUISIANA
New Orleans, LA – LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing is accepting applications for its Nurse-Midwifery Doctor of Nursing Practice Program. The only nurse-midwifery program in the state, it has been pre-accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Midwifery Education (ACME) to begin admitting students in 2023. Graduates of...
L'Observateur
Juveniles Break In and Damage Emily C. Watkins Elementary
Five juveniles, along with a 21-year-old male, all from LaPlace, have been arrested after deputies began investigating a complaint of vandalism of Emily C. Watkins Elementary School in LaPlace. Arrested were Desmond Kelson Jr., 21; three male juveniles, ages 14, 15, and 17; and two female juveniles, both 15. On...
L'Observateur
Gov. Edwards’ Statement on the Passing of Moon Landrieu
BATON ROUGE, La. – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement on the passing of Maurice Edwin “Moon” Landrieu:. “Moon Landrieu was a courageous and defining voice for Louisiana and his beloved hometown of New Orleans. As a newly-elected member of the Louisiana House of Representatives, he was the only member to vote against a 1960 bill that sought to defy federal integration orders. He served with unwavering integrity throughout his long and storied career of public service — especially as mayor of New Orleans, U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, and judge for the Louisiana Court of Appeal. Moon was never afraid to be the man in the arena, and it’s because of his bold vision that we and millions of annual visitors are able to enjoy the iconic landscape of New Orleans as we know it today. In addition to his many contributions to our state and nation, he leaves behind the most enduring legacy of all – a family that continues his fight for equality. Donna and I are praying for his wife of nearly sixty-eight years, Verna, and all of his loving children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.”
L'Observateur
Four Louisiana Lakes Among Nation’s Top Fishing Spots, According to National Publication
The Bassmaster Magazine’s “Top 100 Lakes” for 2022 includes four lakes managed by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Louisiana is no stranger to this annual list. In addition to the always-present Toledo Bend and Caney Lake, which made their third consecutive appearance, Bussey Brake and D’Arbonne Lake are now listed among the top 25 lakes in the central division, which is comprised of 13 states.
L'Observateur
Sunset Park rehabilitation continues
MAUREPAS — The Lake Maurepas Sunset Park has been placed under the management of the St. John the Baptist Parish Parks and Recreation Department, and work is ongoing at rehabilitate the park from damage sustained during Hurricane Ida. During the August 25 Friends of the Manchac Greenway meeting in...
L'Observateur
FEMA awards nearly $1M in grant funding to Port of South Louisiana
RESERVE — The Port of South Louisiana was awarded $955,339 in Port Security grant funding from the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency. The funding will go toward the enhancement of the Port of South Louisiana’s cyber security framework, as well as support enhancements to its Geographic Information System (GIS) that will provide up-to-date spatial information to port security personnel and public safety agencies in the Port’s 54-miles of jurisdiction along the lower Mississippi River.
L'Observateur
LaPlace woman collecting ‘socks that rock’ for cancer patients
LAPLACE — Jerry Parker of LaPlace, a 10-year breast cancer survivor, is on a mission to give warmth and comfort to cancer patients by collecting new, clean pairs of socks in original packaging for children and adults. All sizes are needed, and fun and colorful socks are welcome. No...
L'Observateur
Town Hall scheduled for September 8
RESERVE — St. John the Baptist Parish President Jaclyn Hotard and Congressman Garret Graves will host a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 8 to provide updates on ongoing Hurricane Ida recovery efforts, hurricane and flood protection projects, flood insurance and more. The town hall will take...
L'Observateur
LaPlace family featured on The Weather Channel’s new series, Fast: Home Rescue
LAPLACE — The Sellars family of LaPlace will be featured on The Weather Channel’s Fast: Home Rescue, a brand new home renovation series highlighting families impacted by natural disasters and extreme weather. In partnership with Reach Out Worldwide, a disaster relief organization founder by the late Paul Walker...
