Ithaca, NY

Woman arrested for attempted robbery of Ithaca Five Below

By Cormac Clune
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — One person has been arrested after IPD officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Ithaca Five Below store, according to the Ithaca Police Department.

Emily Morris, 26, of Ithaca, was arrested after IPD officers responded to the Five Below store located at 744 South Meadow Street for a report of an armed robbery at approximately 8:24 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

Chemung County man arrested for burglary

IPD said that the victim saw Morris load up a bag of items and attempt to leave the store without paying. After the victim attempted to confront Morris, she pulled a knife on them, then fled through the back emergency door of the business, said IPD.

According to IPD, officers located Morris outside of the store where she was taken into custody without incident.

Morris was charged with Attempted Robbery in the 1st degree, a class C felony. She was arraigned by the Ithaca City Court and taken to Tompkins County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail and $5,000 insurance bond.

Syracuse.com

Man shot multiple times off West Genesee Street

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was shot multiple times near West Genesee Street Friday night, police said. Around 10:34 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Park Avenue and Sackett Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The incident happened just a block away from the Frazer Pre-K-8 School.
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

Sheriff Looking For Three After Armed Robbery At Uptown Village Apts

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at approximately 11:35 p.m., TCSO deputies responded the area of the Uptown Village Apartments in the town of Ithaca for the report of a robbery that had just occurred. The victim reported that a prearranged meeting was set up to sell clothing items to an individual at the Philip R. Dankert Park on Uptown Rd. The victim stated that during the transaction the suspect brandished a firearm and demanded money and other belongings. Two additional individuals forced their way into the victim's vehicle to assist with the robbery. After stealing money and several items from the victim, the three individuals fled the area on foot. A limited description was provided by the victim, of three black males. Anyone with information and/or cameras in the area is asked to call the Tompkins County Dispatch Center at 607-272-2444, the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office at 607-275-1345 or the Tompkins County Sheriff's Tip line at 607-266-5420.
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man arrested for possession of illegal weapon

A Cortland man was arrested earlier this week after he was found to be in possession of an illegal weapon, according to a city police report. The report states that city police responded to a dispute on Rickard Street. During the incident, Shawn M. Schaap was discovered to be in possession of an illegal stun gun.
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

