Woman arrested for attempted robbery of Ithaca Five Below

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — One person has been arrested after IPD officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Ithaca Five Below store, according to the Ithaca Police Department.

Emily Morris, 26, of Ithaca, was arrested after IPD officers responded to the Five Below store located at 744 South Meadow Street for a report of an armed robbery at approximately 8:24 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

IPD said that the victim saw Morris load up a bag of items and attempt to leave the store without paying. After the victim attempted to confront Morris, she pulled a knife on them, then fled through the back emergency door of the business, said IPD.

According to IPD, officers located Morris outside of the store where she was taken into custody without incident.

Morris was charged with Attempted Robbery in the 1st degree, a class C felony. She was arraigned by the Ithaca City Court and taken to Tompkins County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail and $5,000 insurance bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.