The BMW M5 in all its generations is a rocket on wheels. We are seriously uncertain about which our favorite generation of the performance vehicle is but we know for sure the E61 family is among the best vehicles ever created. We love to see it in action and today we are happy to share a new video with the mighty M5 E61.
This particular spy video featuring a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT test vehicle actually serves two purposes. The obvious purpose is to offer a preview of changes coming to the super SUV, which at a glance appear rather minor. However, that's the other purpose of this video – to showcase how clever Porsche can be with its use of black tape to hide larger changes.
How much longer do we have to wait before BMW reveals its refreshed X5? We first spotted camouflaged prototypes over a year ago, and this new spy video from the Nürburgring doesn't reveal much we haven't already seen. However, it does demonstrate this SUV will certainly be worthy of wearing an M badge.
As promised, Honda is dishing up more information on the 2023 Civic Type R. We still don't have all the data boxes filled in, but we can at least confirm the new Type R is indeed the most powerful ever from the factory. Its turbocharged 2.0-liter engine generates 315 horsepower (235 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque.
The launch of the next-generation Ford Mustang is happening soon. But up until now, we still don't have any definite detail about the model's design apart from the teasers that came out. That said, there are a lot of speculative renderings making rounds on the interwebs. We, at Motor1.com, also...
Silhouettes and design features match what we've seen in Crosstrek / XV spy photos. Subaru has something cooking in the world of SUVs. The automaker recently published a teaser from its Japanese website about a new SUV that will debut on September 15. Along with the date is the above teaser video showing what we suspect is the next-generation Crosstrek.
Straight from the factory, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is an incredibly impressive machine, including being one of the quickest cars in the world around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The German tuner Opus aims to make it even better. This video includes a walkaround of the mean machine and two laps in heavy traffic around the 'Ring.
Right now, all attention in the Honda world is on the new 2023 Civic Type R. However, that car exists because of passionate Honda owners that, for decades, have built crazy-fast Civics like the 1994 hatchback featured in this Hoonigan video. When this car was new, who would've thought it would someday be a 1,085-horsepower, eight-second drag-racing monster?
It may be September 2022 but we've gathered here to talk about a brand-new car equipped with a gated manual transmission. Yes, the Pagani C10 will allow one-percenters to row their own gears in the most spectacular way possible. The only way an automaker could top that is by installing a V12, which the Huayra successor will have. A twin-turbo 6.0-liter AMG engine will be at the heart of the new hypercar, with a dual-clutch auto also available.
BMW M is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and with that milestone comes the esteem of the CSL monicker that made its debut a year after the M division's birth. And while there were four BMW M CSL prototypes that never made the cut, the third one was just unveiled this year in the form of the BMW M4 CSL. It's the fastest series-production BMW ever to lap the Nürburgring's Nordschleife circuit, taking just 7:20.2 to complete a lap. This is all thanks to the performance improvements applied by the iconic motorsports division, giving us the most hardcore M car yet.
Emissions regulations are getting tougher – especially in the EU – but Mercedes crunched the fleet numbers and figured out the AMG GT Coupe can keep its throaty V8 engine. Much like its SL 55 and 63 roadster siblings, the version with the fixed metal roof will have a twin-turbo 4.0-liter unit with nearly 600 horsepower. With the SL being a grand tourer and the GT a more focused sports car, expect the latter to prioritize performance over comfort.
By all standards, the C7 generation Audi RS6 Avant was never a slouch. Its twin-turbo TFSi V8 engine made an outstanding power output in its class, and it was already almost a decade since it was introduced. But some European folks from Europe just couldn't get enough. With an RS6...
The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla debuted in March this year, marking the return of the Japanese brand to the hot hatch segment in the United States after years of absence. The rally car-looking hatchback is now going on sale and we have official pricing details for the model’s first year in the showrooms.
BMW isn't shy about parading its camouflaged test vehicles in public. That's why we have so many sightings that can sometimes begin years before a debut. This particular moment catches a next-generation 5 Series up close, but this time the heavy covers behind the camo wrap are largely gone. That...
The second of seven Dodge special edition models honoring the end of current Challenger and Charger production is here. The Dodge Charger Super Bee is back for a curtain call as part of the automaker's Last Call for its enduring modern muscle machines. The last time we saw Super Bee...
Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week. BMW 1 Series Facelift...
You can tell how important is a region for an automaker by the time it takes to bring over a certain model. The Rogue was unveiled in the United States back in June 2020 but it wasn't until July this year when the equivalent X-Trail made its debut at home in Japan. It's now Europe's turn to get the midsize SUV, complete with three-row seating, optional all-wheel drive, and an electrified powertrain with a three-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine.
Before the impossibly expensive Mercedes-AMG One, the AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ E Performance is the most powerful road-legal AMG. This alphanumeric soup of a four-door plug-in coupe makes electrified 831 horsepower (620 kilowatts) and 1,033 pound-feet (1,400 Newton-meters) of torque in stock form. But unlike the complicated AMG One...
Italian hypercar manufacturer Pagani is a mere 30 years old, but it’s already established a strong reputation for exotic performance. That it’s done so in such a short time is noteworthy; that it’s also done so with just three long-lived vehicles is more impressive still. And now, following in the footsteps of the Zonda and Huayra, the company is preparing for a fourth product with the C10.
Audi fused electrification and off-road performance rather well with its RS Q e-tron. The dedicated racing vehicle was built to handle the grueling environments of off-road endurance competition, and actually, it won in its very first outing in March 2022 at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. Audi has taken that experience and evolved the EV into the menacing off-roader seen here, known simply as the RS Q e-tron E2.
