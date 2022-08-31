ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Murdaugh’s legal team expected to receive discovery material Wednesday morning

By Tim Renaud
 5 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh on Wednesday morning issued a statement saying their team received an order compelling the state to comply with a request to see evidence against their client in the killings of his wife and son.

While the defense team, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, said they expect to receive those materials at some point on Wednesday morning, the prosecuting attorney told them some of those materials will temporarily be under a protective order as ordered by Judge Clifton Newman.

“We look forward to reviewing the State’s materials and allegations immediately so we can continue to build a defense for our client so we’re ready for trial in less than six months,” the attorneys said.

Judge Newman ordered the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office to turn over that discovery evidence to Murdaugh’s defense team during a hearing in Colleton County on Monday.

It comes after his team filed a motion to compel evidence, saying they could not prepare for trial without the evidence against their client.

Harpootlian over the past two weeks has filed motions accusing the state of failing to turn over evidence while also leaking evidence to family and members of the media. The state adamantly denied the allegations during Monday’s hearing and things between the two parties became testy at times.

Judge Clifton Newman ruled the state must turn over evidence to Murdaugh’s attorneys and issued a temporary protective order while he gives it further consideration.

It all comes just weeks after the AG’s office and State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced indictments against the disbarred attorney in the killings of his wife Margaret and son Paul. The indictments by a State Grand Jury in Colleton County lay claim that Murdaugh shot his wife and son using a shotgun and rifle on the family’s property in June 2021.

But shortly after the indictment was announced, Murdaugh’s attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin demanded to see evidence that led to the decision within 30 days.

Harpootlian later said prosecutors failed to hand over that evidence. In a motion filed last week, Harpootlian said that investigators found audio and video recordings from the day of the killings on the family’s Colleton County property. Those recordings were allegedly found during a search of Paul’s phone.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Charleston mayor seeks gun reform after shooting injures 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Five adults were injured during a shooting early Sunday in downtown Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department. In a Sunday afternoon statement, Mayor John J. Tecklenburg pinned the “senseless violence” on state gun laws that put “more illegal guns and more repeat violent offenders out on the streets.” “We can […]
NC Supreme Court rules nurses can be held legally liable for medical mistakes

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled nurses can face legal charges for medical injuries, striking down a 90-year-old precedent. In 2010, Amaya Gullate was three years old. Medical professionals at Carolinas Medical Center, now Atrium health recommended a procedure for her heart condition. “They gave her anesthesia, which was […]
Charleston names courtroom in honor of its 1st Black judge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The only disagreement expressed at the event dedicating the municipal courtroom at 180 Lockwood Blvd. in Charleston to Richard E. Fields was over the year of his birth. Was it 1920, as written on the new plaque, or 1919, as Fields claims. It was a challenge to find solid evidence of […]
5 people injured, 2 arrested after downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Five adults were injured by gunfire during a shooting in downtown Charleston early Sunday morning. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the area of King Street and Morris Street around 12:55 a.m. where several people were struck by gunfire. Police say the victims are being treated at area hospitals […]
SC prison to treat substance abuse with digital therapy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Department of Corrections will offer a new digital tracking service to support addiction therapy for inmates in the state’s main prison for women. Eligible inmates will report their substance use, cravings and triggers on a smart device, and counselors will use the results to inform their therapy sessions. […]
South Carolina won’t tax forgiven student loan debt

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina won’t tax forgiven student loan debt, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue. In a tweet, the SCDOR said the General Assembly adopted IRC Section 108(f)(5) during the 2022 legislative session, which excludes student loan forgiveness from being considered taxable income. IRC Section 108(f)(5) was amended by […]
Upstate emergency managers warn against flooding

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA)- With heavy rain in the forecast, Upstate emergency management officials are asking people to be very cautious as they travel and go outside. It could be a pretty damp couple of days in the Upstate. “Just looking at the weather forecast it does look like we’re in for a good bit […]
