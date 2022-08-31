Read full article on original website
Bobby Joe Hall
Funeral services for Bobby Joe Hall, age 81, of Sulphur Springs, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. V. B. Lockhart officiating. Interment will follow at East Caney Cemetery with Quinston Brooks, Kenneth Cork, Bryan Vaughn, Rodney Hall, Alan Hall, Lester Henley, Byron Nelson, and Patrick Hall serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews, great-nephews, and sons-in-law. Visitation will be at West Oaks Funeral Home, Friday, September 2, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Information of two Paris Junior College Welding Students
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Welding Instructor John Plemons, center, gives an OK to the work of advanced welding student Ra’Ann Carter, left, and structural welding student Ethan Fort. Both students are from Lone Oak. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has...
police1.com
Gunman walks up to cruiser, fires shotgun at Texas officer's head
SACHSE, Texas — A person with shotgun walked up to a parked police car northeast of Dallas and fired a shotgun at an officer’s head early Friday. A second officer in the car fired back, wounding the gunman. The two police officers in the small city of Sachse...
Dinner Bell Menu for September 7th, 2022
The Cross Country Cowboy Church is a repeat partner for the Dinner Bell Ministry. The members of the Cross Country Cowboy Church have supported this food endeavor for many years and numerous times each year. For their generosity we at Dinner Bell are extremely grateful. GRAB and GO with a...
Lady Cats Volleyball Returns to the Main Gym Tuesday
Coach Bailey Dorner’s team is all too happy to return to the SSHS Main Gym. Lady Cats volleyball continues flying through non-district season Tuesday, hosting Texas High. Tuesday evening’s game hosting Texas High is now a non-district contest, as Sulphur Springs moved down to 4A Division-II following the previous school year.
Eddie Allison
A memorial service for Eddie Allison, age 77, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at a later date. Mr. Allison passed away on August 23, 2022, at his residence. Eddie was born on July 5, 1945, in Paris, Texas, to Donald Uriah and Mary Ethel (Dodd) Allison. He worked as a Garland and Dallas Police Officer and a mechanic. Eddie was a member of the Church of Crist.
Texas 4-H Year Officially Starts Sept. 1, Enrollment Currently Open
By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Natural Resources and Agriculture, Hopkins County, [email protected]. Texas 4-H is an educational program for youth. The program uses activities to provide education under the principle of “learning by doing.” 4‑H is America’s largest youth development organization —empowering nearly six million young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. In 4‑H, we believe in the power of young people. We see that every child has valuable strengths and real influence to improve the world around us.
Emory Man Accused Of Unlawful Disclosure Or Promotion Of Intimate Visual Material
A 29-year-old Emory man accused of unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was among 11 jailed this week on felony warrants, according to arrest and jail reports.. I-30 West Arrest. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Chief Investigator Corley Weatherford and Sgt. Richard Greer served Coby Clifton Wiebe with a...
Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Drunk Driving With Grandchild In Truck
A 59-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of drunk driving with his grandchild in the truck at the time of his arrest, according to arrest reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper George Greenway reported stopping a Chevrolet Silverado around 7:51 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, for driving 63 in a 55 mile per hour speed zone on State Highway 11. Upon contact with the driver, Greenway reported smelling a strong alcohol odor emitting from inside the pickup and noticed two open containers in the passenger’s lap.
Meal A Day Menu – Sept. 5-9, 2022
Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the week of Sept. 5-9, 2022 includes:. MONDAY, September 5 — Chili Dogs, Baked Beans....
Paris District Road Report for Sept. 5, 2022
Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Sept. 5, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Tyler, TX Police Are Looking for These Men. Do You Recognize Them?
Earlier today, the Tyler, Texas Police Department shared the photos of several people who were allegedly involved in acts of theft at two local businesses. Do you recognize any of them?. These were actually two separate alleged incidents of theft. Read on to learn a few more details regarding each...
3 Booked Into Hopkins County Jail Over On Felony Warrants Over Weekend
At least three people were booked into Hopkins County jail on felony warrants over the weekend. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Todd Evans and Deputy Michael Chang located Steven Joe Garrett Jr., a wanted man, at his girlfriend’s Parkins’ Street residence at 8:04 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The officers took the 31-year-old into custody and transported him to Hopkins County jail, where Garrett was booked in at 8:10 a.m. on two warrants for violation of probation, which he was on for theft of property valued at less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, according to arrest reports.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rockwall Police Fatally Shoot Man Wanted in Fort Worth Kidnapping
An investigation is underway in multiple cities after police in Rockwall shot and killed a kidnapping suspect on Thursday night. The investigation started at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday when Fort Worth police were notified of a possible kidnapping. Officers responding to the call learned the kidnapping occurred outside of Fort Worth and they alerted the Rockwall police as it was believed the kidnapping suspect may be returning to his home on Rockwall's Summerhill Drive.
Rodney “Bill” Rogers
A graveside service for Rodney “Bill” Rogers, age 72, of Sulphur Springs, will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Lone Star Cemetery in Clarksville with Bro. Roy Ford officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home of Sulphur Springs. Pallbearers will be Aiden Shepherd, Graham Shepherd, Paul Shepherd, Stephen Jordan, Trumon D. Davis, Brandon Zeller, and Roy Jordan.
Paulette White Nobles
The services for Mrs. Paulette White Nobles will be September 2, 2022, at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church 208 Fuller Street Sulphur Springs Texas 75482. The Celebration of Life will begin at 11AM. She will be laid to rest at East Caney Cemetery.
Student Preparing for the Fall Semester at Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Education Adviser Maria Zuniga works with new student Ethan Soto and his mom, Maribel Vazquez as he prepared to start the fall semester at the Sulphur Springs campus. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part...
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report For Aug. 28-Sept. 4, 2022
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week Aug. 8-Sept. 4, 2022, included:. Penny Pritchard, 48 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Sept 3, 2022, for Possession of less than 2 ounces of Marijuana. Joseph Mungo, 34...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News — Aug. 29, 2022
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Sulphur Springs, Texas, August 29, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. Mobile Athletic Training Room and Wildcat Tailgate.
TYLER POLICE: Portion of Troup Hwy. closed following crash
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says they are currently working a one-vehicle crash that has closed down all northbound lanes of a portion of Troup Hwy. Police say the crash occurred in the 1300 block of Troup Hwy. near American State Bank. Drivers are asked to slow...
