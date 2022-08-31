ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

WEHT/WTVW

90-year-old man vanishes overnight, KSP investigates

UPDATE: Gentry was found safe. Below is our original post on his disappearance. RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say an elderly man seemingly disappeared late Saturday night. Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in finding the missing man. KSP says it was contacted on September 3 for a missing Rockcastle County […]
RICHMOND, KY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DNA leads to arrest 15 years after violent rape at Kentucky motel

COVINGTON, Ky. — DNA has led investigators to arrest a man who allegedly raped a woman at a Kentucky motel 15 years ago. According to court records obtained by WXIX, Ian Angel, 47, was arrested and has been charged with rape and robbery for his alleged involvement in a rape that happened on August 23, 2007, at a Fort Mitchell, Kentucky Super 8 motel.
Frankfort, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Georgetown, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Georgetown, KY
City
Frankfort, KY
WTVQ

‘Rainbow fentanyl’ in central Kentucky: what to know

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – In Scott County, Georgetown police are warning about colorful ecstasy pills that could have been made to target children. According to officers, multi-colored ecstasy pills were seized during a traffic stop. According to officers, the drugs include images of children’s cartoon characters and look like...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WTVQ

Former Kentucky state trooper convicted of conspiracy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Authorities say a former state trooper has been convicted in federal court of conspiring to misappropriate weapons belonging to Kentucky State Police. A statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier says jurors found 58-year-old Michael Crawford of Georgetown guilty on Tuesday. The statement says Crawford...
FRANKFORT, KY
wnky.com

KSP investigating after suspect shot in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a suspect was shot outside of a Lexington apartment complex. Authorities said two officers were dispatched to Jennifer Road Thursday night for a report of a stolen vehicle, which was reported to contain a firearm. Investigators say when the...
LEXINGTON, KY
Person
Mitch Harris
Person
Michael Crawford
Wave 3

Woman charged for trafficking contraband into Metro Corrections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was arrested and charged for trafficking contraband into the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections facility. According to Metro Corrections, on August 26 Keanna Decius was arrested and charged with promoting contraband and trafficking in a controlled substance. The arrest was a result of an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
clayconews.com

Kentucky State Police Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Lexington Legends employee resigns over shooting concerns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington Legends employee says they resigned because of last weekend’s shooting at Wild Health field. Seven people were shot during an event there. All had non-life threatening injuries. WKYT obtained an email sent to Legends staff, directed at president and CEO Andy Shea. In...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

3 charged after LMDC intercepts hidden drugs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Corrections have arrested three people in connection to a foiled drug-smuggling plot, using fake legal mail. A woman was charged for using fake legal mail to smuggle narcotics into Metro Corrections Friday. Jerry Collins, the director of Metro Correction, said Keanna Decius was arrested on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after finding a man in critical condition Monday. Just before 3 p.m. LMPD said officers found a man shot at the 1200 block of Dahl Road, near the Poplar Hills neighborhood. He was transported to UofL Health in critical...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The attempt to locate the parents of a child that was found alone in Shively has been cancelled. According to the Shively Police Department, a parent/guardian of the child has been located Sunday evening. Shively police want to thank the community and media partners for the...
SHIVELY, KY
WKYT 27

Suspect shot by police in Lexington, officers say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new details on a situation in Lexington where police shot a man. Police say two officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Jennifer Road around 9:20 Thursday night. Police Chief Lawrence Weathers says the officers were called out for a report of a stolen vehicle. That vehicle was reported to have also contained a firearm.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

17-year-old charged in overnight Lexington homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Lexington have made an arrest in connection to the homicide that occurred around 1 a.m. on Friday. The Lexington Police Department stated that a 17-year-old male was arrested at the Devonport Drive scene and charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a minor.
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

