clayconews.com
Woman taken into Custody off Kentucky 3424 charged on Warrants of Arrest from Laurel and Madison County
LONDON, KY (September 5, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Byron Grimes arrested Carmelitta Collett age 33 of Cane Creek Road, London on Saturday afternoon September 3, 2022 at approximately 3:24 PM. The arrest occurred off KY 3434 approximately 5 miles north after...
90-year-old man vanishes overnight, KSP investigates
UPDATE: Gentry was found safe. Below is our original post on his disappearance. RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say an elderly man seemingly disappeared late Saturday night. Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in finding the missing man. KSP says it was contacted on September 3 for a missing Rockcastle County […]
DNA leads to arrest 15 years after violent rape at Kentucky motel
COVINGTON, Ky. — DNA has led investigators to arrest a man who allegedly raped a woman at a Kentucky motel 15 years ago. According to court records obtained by WXIX, Ian Angel, 47, was arrested and has been charged with rape and robbery for his alleged involvement in a rape that happened on August 23, 2007, at a Fort Mitchell, Kentucky Super 8 motel.
Montgomery County man arrested after investigation around missing girl
A Jeffersonville man was arrested on Aug. 25 after an investigation surrounding a missing girl.
WTVQ
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ in central Kentucky: what to know
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – In Scott County, Georgetown police are warning about colorful ecstasy pills that could have been made to target children. According to officers, multi-colored ecstasy pills were seized during a traffic stop. According to officers, the drugs include images of children’s cartoon characters and look like...
WTVQ
Former Kentucky state trooper convicted of conspiracy
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Authorities say a former state trooper has been convicted in federal court of conspiring to misappropriate weapons belonging to Kentucky State Police. A statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier says jurors found 58-year-old Michael Crawford of Georgetown guilty on Tuesday. The statement says Crawford...
'Person down': LMPD found a man dead following a shooting in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in an alley in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Sept.5, police officials said. Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division officers responded to a call of a "person down" near Magazine Street at 26th Street at 3 a.m. Monday, according to a press release.
wnky.com
KSP investigating after suspect shot in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a suspect was shot outside of a Lexington apartment complex. Authorities said two officers were dispatched to Jennifer Road Thursday night for a report of a stolen vehicle, which was reported to contain a firearm. Investigators say when the...
Wave 3
Woman charged for trafficking contraband into Metro Corrections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was arrested and charged for trafficking contraband into the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections facility. According to Metro Corrections, on August 26 Keanna Decius was arrested and charged with promoting contraband and trafficking in a controlled substance. The arrest was a result of an...
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be...
'It was a moment in which they had a little more leverage': Why are we seeing more labor unions form in Kentuckiana?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Both the numbers and the eye test suggest the same trend: There's an uptick in labor unions forming within the retail industry across the U.S. and in Kentuckiana. "It's about at least double the amount of elections that unions have won in the first half of...
WKYT 27
Lexington Legends employee resigns over shooting concerns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington Legends employee says they resigned because of last weekend’s shooting at Wild Health field. Seven people were shot during an event there. All had non-life threatening injuries. WKYT obtained an email sent to Legends staff, directed at president and CEO Andy Shea. In...
3 charged after LMDC intercepts hidden drugs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Corrections have arrested three people in connection to a foiled drug-smuggling plot, using fake legal mail. A woman was charged for using fake legal mail to smuggle narcotics into Metro Corrections Friday. Jerry Collins, the director of Metro Correction, said Keanna Decius was arrested on...
Second person faces criminal charges related to Clark County Jail breach
Jordan Parker Sykes, who was incarcerated at the Clark County Jail in October, is facing felony and misdemeanor theft charges.
wdrb.com
Homes washed off foundations as floodwaters sweep through Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homes were knocked off their foundations when late-night floodwaters hit Shelby County late Sunday night. Emergency crews had to rescue some people trapped in their homes, LEX18 reported Monday. Multiple resident said heavy rains caused the creek to rise about 2.5 feet in one hour. Alvin...
LMPD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after finding a man in critical condition Monday. Just before 3 p.m. LMPD said officers found a man shot at the 1200 block of Dahl Road, near the Poplar Hills neighborhood. He was transported to UofL Health in critical...
Wave 3
Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The attempt to locate the parents of a child that was found alone in Shively has been cancelled. According to the Shively Police Department, a parent/guardian of the child has been located Sunday evening. Shively police want to thank the community and media partners for the...
Oldham County Police looking for suspect in liquor store robbery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are searching for a man who robbed a Prospect liquor store and fled in a silver Nissan sedan toward Jefferson County on Sept. 2. Around 10 a.m., Oldham County Police responded to the call of a robbery at Prospect Liquors in the 13000 block of West Highway 42.
WKYT 27
Suspect shot by police in Lexington, officers say
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new details on a situation in Lexington where police shot a man. Police say two officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Jennifer Road around 9:20 Thursday night. Police Chief Lawrence Weathers says the officers were called out for a report of a stolen vehicle. That vehicle was reported to have also contained a firearm.
foxlexington.com
17-year-old charged in overnight Lexington homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Lexington have made an arrest in connection to the homicide that occurred around 1 a.m. on Friday. The Lexington Police Department stated that a 17-year-old male was arrested at the Devonport Drive scene and charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a minor.
