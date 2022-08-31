Read full article on original website
Belmont County attractions participating in Ohio Open Doors
ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Belmont County Tourism Council announced that three local attractions are participating in the 2022 Ohio Open Doors. The Great Western School in St. Clairsville, Underground Railroad Museum, in Flushing and Watt Center for History & the Arts, in Barnesville will “open their doors” as part of the Ohio History Connection’s annual event, Ohio Open Doors.
Belmont and Tuscarawas Counties to recieve New Highway Signage
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County residents may be seeing double sign markers on I-70 as the old signs are getting replaced. Highway marker signs only last about 15-years. The currents signs aren’t as reflective and it is making difficult for night time drivers to see where their exit may be. This project, that began in July, is spanning from I-70 in Belmont County to I-77 in Tuscarawas County. The cost of the project is $1.9 million.
Military Homecoming Celebration at The Guernsey County Fair
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — There will be a Military Homecoming Celebration at the Guernsey County Fair on Tuesday, September 13th, from 2:00-3:00 PM in the Combs Pavilion behind the grandstand. The event is open to the public but all currently serving members of our military and veterans are especially encouraged to attend so that they may be celebrated, recognized, and thanked for their service. There will also be a swearing-in ceremony of local future service members during the event. Free refreshments will be served following the event. ***As Tuesday, September 13th, is Military and Veterans Day at the Guernsey County Fair, all currently serving and veterans will be admitted free of charge to the fairgrounds all day long by simply showing proof of service such as a military ID, DD 214, VA health care card, Ohio driver’s license with military/veteran status, or other documentation at any of the fairground gates.
Human Trafficking Awareness Event To Be Held in New Concord on September 7
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – A Human Trafficking Awareness Event will be held Wednesday, September 7 in New Concord. The event will be held at College Drive Presbyterian Church, 2 West High Street starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker Janet Long will speak to adults in the sanctuary while a...
Mr. Richard Joseph Danaher III, 77 of Pleasant City
Richard Joseph Danaher III, 77, of Pleasant City, passed away Thursday (September 1, 2022) at his home. He was born November 18, 1944 in Omaha NE, son of the late Major Richard J. Danaher II and Mary Alaire (Secrest) Danaher. Richard retired from NCR and enjoyed raising cattle on his...
Obits Email List Serve Report
Mr. Richard Joseph Danaher III, age 77 of Pleasant City. Kathryn Sara “Kay” Conley, age 84 of Caldwell, Ohio. Ms. Susan J. “Susie” Mathia, age 70 of Byesville. Mrs. Peggy Joann (Goodlander) Williamson, age 74 of Cambridge. David E. Reline, age 52 of Caldwell, Ohio. Robert...
Byesville woman travels to Thailand to help animals
BYESVILLE, Ohio – In an attempt to help animals, learn veterinarian duties and tour Thailand, Byesville resident, Victoria Dunlap went to the country to work with rescued elephants. The 23-year-old Victoria is an undergraduate student at Ohio State and spent two weeks in Thailand and worked with the organization called Loop Abroad. She was selected among a group of volunteers that wanted to work with dog shelters and work in the elephant sanctuary.
Byesville home destroyed by fire early Saturday
BYESVILLE, Ohio–Two people and multiple pets safely escaped an early morning house fire in Byesville Saturday. According to the Byesville Fire Department, crews were called to the scene of a structure fire just before 1 am Saturday to the intersection of Pioneer Road, Main Street and Route 209. Upon...
No. 2 Ohio State rallies to beat No. 5 Notre Dame in season opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — With its vaunted offense bogged down, No. 2 Ohio State leaned on its revamped defense in a top-five opener against a former Buckeye that tested its toughness. C.J. Stroud threw two touchdown passes and Ohio State shut out No. 5 Notre Dame over the final...
