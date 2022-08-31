ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Augusta County to host Household Hazardous Waste Day

Augusta County will be hosting its Household Hazardous Waste Day on Sept. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. This clean-up day is for residents of Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona. For more information, call (540) 245-5700 or (540) 245-5600 or click here.
