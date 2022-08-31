Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Related
The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, September 2 to September 4
Festivals abound this weekend
stlmag.com
Rock trio The Hooten Hallers are "Back in Business Again" with a brand-new album
In the upstairs of a St. Louis duplex apartment 16 years ago, The Hooten Hallers began to discover their distinctive sound in the form of an old Beatles song—but heck if anybody can remember which song it was. “We’ve had a lot of great role models in music over...
Jay's International Gets a Face Lift
The South Grand mainstay could be called "Trader Jay's" after new floor and other updates, owners joke
World
St. Louis woman discovers mom’s past as a rock star in Vietnam
A St. Louis woman recently discovered that her month had a secret past as a rock star in Vietnam. Their family fled Saigon almost 50 years ago, and, for decades, her mother never spoke of her recordings and intense following. But now, a new album has been released with the recordings that have been dug up from the 1960s and 1970s. As Emily Woodbury reports from St. Louis, discovering her mother's past has created a deep connection with Vietnamese culture for her daughter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: September 1 to 7
Our picks for the must-see shows of the next seven days
Meteorological fall begins Thursday
ST. LOUIS — Meteorological fall is here! But, what does that mean, exactly? And why is there a different "fall" date than the first day of autumn? Record keeping purposes are really the main reason. Due to the position of Earth, the first day of autumn doesn't always fall...
stlmag.com
Read This Now: Travelers, Tracks, and Tycoons
The story of the American railway system is more than tracks and trains. It changed the country’s economy, identity, and its very landscape as it snaked its way across the states and redefined how and where we lived. In this new volume, Travelers, Tracks, and Tycoons: The Railroad in American Legend and Life, out now from University of Chicago Press, Nicholas Fry draws on a local trove of transportation history to tell the story of two centuries on the rails.
KMOV
Meet the fearless 7-year-old on the path to becoming a Steve Irwin of the Midwest
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- “C’mon! Let’s go catch some snakes, lizards, toads, frogs, spiders and whatever else we can find today!”. “Don’t be afraid of any of them because they won’t hurt you. They like us! " Move over Jack Randall and Coyote Peterson. Welcome...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSDK
The Taste of Black St. Louis postponed annual festival, says local food-lovers can look forward to 2023
ST. LOUIS — The Taste of Black St. Louis made an announcement on Aug. 28 in a Facebook post saying it is with "deepest regret" that they are postponing their festival this year. The festival was going to be held at the Arch in downtown St. Louis in September....
Longtime St. Louis anchor Dick Ford dies
ST. LOUIS — Longtime St. Louis news anchor Dick Ford has died at the age of 88. Ford’s journalism career began in 1951 in his hometown of Pittsburgh. He worked for KMOX-TV in 1965 and then started working at KSD-TV in 1969. He was a part of the...
KSDK
Vintage KSDK: Mob violence in St. Louis
Vintage KSDK takes a look back at a dark time in St. Louis history. From 1980-1981, organized crime families were at war, and mob violence shook our city.
Controversial Developer Linked to New Apartment Proposal in the Loop
Lux Living’s St. Louis developments have generated complaints from residents and city officials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: Crown Candy Kitchen
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Stepping inside the Crown Candy Kitchen is like stepping back to a simpler time. The St. Louis institution was started by owner Andy Karanziff’s grandpa who came to St. Louis from Greece. Now Crown Candy has been in that corner for 109 years. The...
Rare St. Louis license plate sells for $8,500 at auction
A rare porcelain license plate, designed in the early days of automobiles in St. Louis, recently sold for $8,500 at an Illinois auction.
Did you know there is a Horseshoe Hall of Fame in Wentzville?
This weekend in Wentzville check out the State Championships for Missouri Horse Pitching Association.
stlmag.com
Photos: Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, and Busta Rhymes launch their "N.Y. State of Mind" tour at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
About 8,000 hip-hop fans of all ages descended on Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on August 30 for nearly three hours of old-school rap, rhymes, and rhythms that only legends like Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, and Busta Rhymes can bring. The gathered fans were the first to experience the artists' N.Y. State of Mind tour, which will hit another 24 cities this fall.
advantagenews.com
Neighborhood bar with new twists
This newer establishment on the western border of Madison County has developed a pretty loyal following. Part of that comes from honoring the memory of the longtime neighborhood bar housed there previously, but a lot comes from the new twists it has added to the atmosphere. The statement on the...
stlmag.com
SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis' annual gala on October 8 invites the region to shine its support
The needs of SSM Health's neighbors extend beyond the health care system's four walls. The community’s health is impacted not only by doctor's visits and diagnoses but also by social determinants of health, important variables such as access to healthy foods, jobs and training, stable housing, transportation, and more.
#VintageKSDK | Car bombs and shootings: When St. Louis crime families were at war
ST. LOUIS — This week, our Vintage KSDK looks back at a dark time in St. Louis history. From the late summer of 1980 to the fall of 1981, organized crime families were at war and mob violence shook our city. In a long series of reports from that...
St. Louis’ Washington University named 15th best college in America
ST. LOUIS – A new report recognizes Washington University as the 15th best college in the nation. Niche, a platform dedicated to ranking and reviewing schools across the country, recently released its “2023 Best Colleges in America” list. The rankings are based on an in-depth analysis of academic, admissions, financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education.
Comments / 0