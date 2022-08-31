ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis woman discovers mom’s past as a rock star in Vietnam

A St. Louis woman recently discovered that her month had a secret past as a rock star in Vietnam. Their family fled Saigon almost 50 years ago, and, for decades, her mother never spoke of her recordings and intense following. But now, a new album has been released with the recordings that have been dug up from the 1960s and 1970s. As Emily Woodbury reports from St. Louis, discovering her mother's past has created a deep connection with Vietnamese culture for her daughter.
5 On Your Side

Meteorological fall begins Thursday

ST. LOUIS — Meteorological fall is here! But, what does that mean, exactly? And why is there a different "fall" date than the first day of autumn? Record keeping purposes are really the main reason. Due to the position of Earth, the first day of autumn doesn't always fall...
stlmag.com

Read This Now: Travelers, Tracks, and Tycoons

The story of the American railway system is more than tracks and trains. It changed the country’s economy, identity, and its very landscape as it snaked its way across the states and redefined how and where we lived. In this new volume, Travelers, Tracks, and Tycoons: The Railroad in American Legend and Life, out now from University of Chicago Press, Nicholas Fry draws on a local trove of transportation history to tell the story of two centuries on the rails.
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: Crown Candy Kitchen

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Stepping inside the Crown Candy Kitchen is like stepping back to a simpler time. The St. Louis institution was started by owner Andy Karanziff’s grandpa who came to St. Louis from Greece. Now Crown Candy has been in that corner for 109 years. The...
stlmag.com

Photos: Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, and Busta Rhymes launch their "N.Y. State of Mind" tour at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

About 8,000 hip-hop fans of all ages descended on Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on August 30 for nearly three hours of old-school rap, rhymes, and rhythms that only legends like Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, and Busta Rhymes can bring. The gathered fans were the first to experience the artists' N.Y. State of Mind tour, which will hit another 24 cities this fall.
advantagenews.com

Neighborhood bar with new twists

This newer establishment on the western border of Madison County has developed a pretty loyal following. Part of that comes from honoring the memory of the longtime neighborhood bar housed there previously, but a lot comes from the new twists it has added to the atmosphere. The statement on the...
FOX2Now

St. Louis’ Washington University named 15th best college in America

ST. LOUIS – A new report recognizes Washington University as the 15th best college in the nation. Niche, a platform dedicated to ranking and reviewing schools across the country, recently released its “2023 Best Colleges in America” list. The rankings are based on an in-depth analysis of academic, admissions, financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

