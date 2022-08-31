The story of the American railway system is more than tracks and trains. It changed the country’s economy, identity, and its very landscape as it snaked its way across the states and redefined how and where we lived. In this new volume, Travelers, Tracks, and Tycoons: The Railroad in American Legend and Life, out now from University of Chicago Press, Nicholas Fry draws on a local trove of transportation history to tell the story of two centuries on the rails.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO