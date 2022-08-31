ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Still Evaluating Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Injury, But Hopes to Have Him Available This Week:

Ryan Day expects Jaxon Smith-Njigba to be back on the field sooner than later. During an appearance on Big Ten Network on Monday afternoon, the Ohio State head coach said Smith-Njigba’s injury is “not a long-term thing,” and he remains hopeful the Buckeyes’ star wide receiver will be available to play this Saturday against Arkansas State.
Eleven Warriors

Peyton Woodyard Calls OSU Visit “A Trip To Remember,” Keon Keeley Impressed by Ohio Stadium Crowd, Aneyas Williams Records 8 Touchdowns

Ohio State continues to see the fruit of its labor from putting on a massive recruiting weekend. The Buckeyes continued to make a strong impression on five-star 2024 California safety Peyton Woodyard, who visited Ohio State with his St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) teammates Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and Matayo Uiagalelei. “Visiting...
Eleven Warriors

Photos of Recruits Attending Ohio State's 21-10 Victory over Notre Dame

Ohio State may not see a recruiting weekend quite like what it experienced Saturday in the Buckeyes' season-opening 21-10 victory over Notre Dame. More than 60 recruits were in attendance for the victory, and there was no shortage of highly-touted prospects that made their way to Columbus. Five-star defensive ends...
Eleven Warriors

Punch You In the Eye-rish

Despite entering the game as a three-score favorite and struggling to get its offense on track for much of the night, Ohio State beat No. 5 Notre Dame in a very satisfying performance in the Shoe. The Buckeyes trailed 10-7 for nearly half the contest but Ryan Day's offense and...
Eleven Warriors

“We Have to Be Able to Finish and Execute in the Fourth Quarter”

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman once played for Ohio State. If anyone knows what it takes to beat the Buckeyes, it would be a guy like him. Going into the top-five matchup, Freeman knew that his Fighting Irish had to play close to perfect in order to pull off the upset. They didn't, especially when it mattered most, as Ohio State won the season opener, 21-10.
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Shows It Can Win Tough Against Top Competition Despite Off Night on Offense

Ryan Day didn’t want to start his press conference after Ohio State’s win over Notre Dame by talking about what didn’t go well. Sure, the Buckeyes didn’t perform up to expectations on offense, as Ohio State scored fewer points than it had scored in any game since its 49-20 loss to Purdue in 2018. But the Buckeyes still exited Ohio Stadium on Saturday night with a win over a top-five team, at least as far as the preseason polls are concerned, as they earned a 21-10 victory over fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
Eleven Warriors

Staff Score Predictions, Picks Against the Spread and Eleven Warriors Prop Bets

The day is finally here. It's one that Buckeye Nation looks forward to every September and now, here it is. This one feels a little more important though. Ohio State is set to host Notre Dame in a top-five matchup – the Buckeyes' first-ever top-five matchup in a season opener – Saturday night in the Shoe. The college football world will not only be watching in primetime, but plenty of recruits – both committed to Ohio State and uncommitted – will also be in attendance. To say that this is an important game and weekend for Ryan Day's program would be quite an understatement.
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Shuts Out Notre Dame in Second Half During Best-Case Debut For Jim Knowles’ Defense:

One play into Saturday night’s Ohio State-Notre Dame game, Buckeye fans were all thinking the same thing. The brand-new defense they heard about all offseason and the advanced scheme employed by first-year coordinator Jim Knowles couldn’t stop a first-time starting quarterback from completing a 54-yard pass play down to the Ohio State 31-yard-line – on the very first snap of the game.
Eleven Warriors

Lee Corso Puts on Brutus Head, Picks Ohio State to Beat Notre Dame Ahead of Top-Five Showdown

Lee Corso is going with Brutus and the Buckeyes. It certainly didn't take long for Lee Corso to put on the Brutus mascot head this season, which has almost become a yearly tradition at this point. Ahead of the top-five showdown between Ohio State and Notre Dame in Columbus Saturday night, the legendary college football personality picked the Buckeyes to beat the Fighting Irish in the season opener, the first top-five matchup to open the season in Ohio State's storied history.
Eleven Warriors

Julian Fleming Listed As Game-Time Decision, Kamryn Babb Available for Ohio State's Season Opener Against Notre Dame

Ohio State could be without one of its top four wide receivers for its season opener. Third-year wideout Julian Fleming, who took first-team reps this preseason alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr., is listed as a game-time decision against Notre Dame. He participated in early warmups with his teammates before appearing later wearing street clothes on the field, further indicating his status as questionable.
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Honors 2002 National Championship Team With On-Field Celebration

The celebrations continued for the Buckeyes' 2002 national championship team Saturday night. Twenty years after Ohio State won the national championship, Jim Tressel, some of his former assistants and a bunch of players from that team gathered back in Columbus for a 20th-anniversary celebration. It culminated in an on-field celebration during the first half of the Buckeyes' season opener against Notre Dame Saturday night.
COLUMBUS, OH

