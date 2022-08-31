Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted StreetsTravel MavenColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Sushi in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State defeats No. 3 Louisville, splits weekend at Cardinal ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Deep receiver room already paying dividends in 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Still Evaluating Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Injury, But Hopes to Have Him Available This Week:
Ryan Day expects Jaxon Smith-Njigba to be back on the field sooner than later. During an appearance on Big Ten Network on Monday afternoon, the Ohio State head coach said Smith-Njigba’s injury is “not a long-term thing,” and he remains hopeful the Buckeyes’ star wide receiver will be available to play this Saturday against Arkansas State.
Eleven Warriors
52 Ohio State Players See Action Against Notre Dame As Buckeyes Keep Rotations Tight in Season Opener
It took only one game to give us a clearer picture of which Ohio State players the coaches trust most and which Buckeyes are likely to see the most playing time in close games this season. The Buckeyes had a four-quarter dogfight in their season opener with Notre Dame, which...
Eleven Warriors
The Silver Bullets Show Up for Ohio State Against Notre Dame in Jim Knowles' First Game As Defensive Coordinator
The wise among us would probably suggest we get a few more data points before drawing that conclusion, but for one night, in new defensive coordinator Jim Knowle's first game in the Ohio State press box, it sure looked like it. Ohio State's 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame...
Eleven Warriors
No Freshmen Play on Offense or Defense in Ohio State’s Season Opener Against Notre Dame
Opening the season in the Shoe, on primetime television and against fifth-ranked Notre Dame is not the recipe for true freshmen to see the field. Ohio State has veteran depth and talent at every position. As a result, the Buckeyes did not turn to any of their true freshmen to play snaps on offense or defense against the Fighting Irish.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eleven Warriors
Peyton Woodyard Calls OSU Visit “A Trip To Remember,” Keon Keeley Impressed by Ohio Stadium Crowd, Aneyas Williams Records 8 Touchdowns
Ohio State continues to see the fruit of its labor from putting on a massive recruiting weekend. The Buckeyes continued to make a strong impression on five-star 2024 California safety Peyton Woodyard, who visited Ohio State with his St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) teammates Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and Matayo Uiagalelei. “Visiting...
Eleven Warriors
Photos of Recruits Attending Ohio State's 21-10 Victory over Notre Dame
Ohio State may not see a recruiting weekend quite like what it experienced Saturday in the Buckeyes' season-opening 21-10 victory over Notre Dame. More than 60 recruits were in attendance for the victory, and there was no shortage of highly-touted prospects that made their way to Columbus. Five-star defensive ends...
Eleven Warriors
Punch You In the Eye-rish
Despite entering the game as a three-score favorite and struggling to get its offense on track for much of the night, Ohio State beat No. 5 Notre Dame in a very satisfying performance in the Shoe. The Buckeyes trailed 10-7 for nearly half the contest but Ryan Day's offense and...
Eleven Warriors
“We Have to Be Able to Finish and Execute in the Fourth Quarter”
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman once played for Ohio State. If anyone knows what it takes to beat the Buckeyes, it would be a guy like him. Going into the top-five matchup, Freeman knew that his Fighting Irish had to play close to perfect in order to pull off the upset. They didn't, especially when it mattered most, as Ohio State won the season opener, 21-10.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Opens As 44-Point Favorites Over Against Arkansas State
Ohio State just beat Notre Dame, 21-10, in a top-five matchup in its season opener, a game that showcased plenty of talent on both sides of the field for the Buckeyes. Now, it appears that Ohio State will have a much easier game in Week 2, at least on paper.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Shows It Can Win Tough Against Top Competition Despite Off Night on Offense
Ryan Day didn’t want to start his press conference after Ohio State’s win over Notre Dame by talking about what didn’t go well. Sure, the Buckeyes didn’t perform up to expectations on offense, as Ohio State scored fewer points than it had scored in any game since its 49-20 loss to Purdue in 2018. But the Buckeyes still exited Ohio Stadium on Saturday night with a win over a top-five team, at least as far as the preseason polls are concerned, as they earned a 21-10 victory over fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
Eleven Warriors
Staff Score Predictions, Picks Against the Spread and Eleven Warriors Prop Bets
The day is finally here. It's one that Buckeye Nation looks forward to every September and now, here it is. This one feels a little more important though. Ohio State is set to host Notre Dame in a top-five matchup – the Buckeyes' first-ever top-five matchup in a season opener – Saturday night in the Shoe. The college football world will not only be watching in primetime, but plenty of recruits – both committed to Ohio State and uncommitted – will also be in attendance. To say that this is an important game and weekend for Ryan Day's program would be quite an understatement.
Eleven Warriors
Five Things to Know About Arkansas State Before the Red Wolves Come to Columbus
NOON – SATURDAY, SEPT. 11. Still, with a lesser opponent comes the expectation to look stellar for a team like Ohio State, which isn’t without some kinks to iron out after an uneven performance against the Fighting Irish over the weekend. Here are five things to know about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Shuts Out Notre Dame in Second Half During Best-Case Debut For Jim Knowles’ Defense:
One play into Saturday night’s Ohio State-Notre Dame game, Buckeye fans were all thinking the same thing. The brand-new defense they heard about all offseason and the advanced scheme employed by first-year coordinator Jim Knowles couldn’t stop a first-time starting quarterback from completing a 54-yard pass play down to the Ohio State 31-yard-line – on the very first snap of the game.
Eleven Warriors
Lee Corso Puts on Brutus Head, Picks Ohio State to Beat Notre Dame Ahead of Top-Five Showdown
Lee Corso is going with Brutus and the Buckeyes. It certainly didn't take long for Lee Corso to put on the Brutus mascot head this season, which has almost become a yearly tradition at this point. Ahead of the top-five showdown between Ohio State and Notre Dame in Columbus Saturday night, the legendary college football personality picked the Buckeyes to beat the Fighting Irish in the season opener, the first top-five matchup to open the season in Ohio State's storied history.
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Ohio State's Offense Right Now
Ohio State's offense is supposed to be one of the best in college football this season, but it certainly doesn't look like it vs. Notre Dame tonight. The Buckeyes mustered just seven points in two quarters of play against the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. They finished the half with a missed field goal.
Eleven Warriors
Julian Fleming Listed As Game-Time Decision, Kamryn Babb Available for Ohio State's Season Opener Against Notre Dame
Ohio State could be without one of its top four wide receivers for its season opener. Third-year wideout Julian Fleming, who took first-team reps this preseason alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr., is listed as a game-time decision against Notre Dame. He participated in early warmups with his teammates before appearing later wearing street clothes on the field, further indicating his status as questionable.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum addresses Ohio State's Week 1 win over Notre Dame: 'The pressure of the moment got to them'
Paul Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter Sunday morning to tackle all of the action from the Week 1 action. He addressed what went down in Columbus as Ohio State battled Notre Dame but didn’t put the Irish away until late in the game. According to Finebaum,...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Says the Buckeyes "Have To Be Able To Win Ugly," Hopes Jaxon Smith-Njigba And Julian Fleming Will Be Back Next Week Following Notre Dame Win
The Buckeyes cleared the first hurdle on Saturday. It wasn't always pretty, as Ohio State took a 10-7 deficit to halftime against Notre Dame, but blanked the Irish in the second half to finish with a double-digit win at the Horseshoe. Following the 21-10 win, Ryan Day, Jim Knowles and...
Eleven Warriors
Lathan Ransom Says “We Were Called Soft All Last Year,” Jim Knowles Says “We Expected” Great Defensive Performance
A win over the fifth-ranked team in the nation didn't come easy for the Buckeyes on Saturday. But even on an uncharacteristically out-of-sync night for the typically high-octane Ohio State offense, the scarlet and gray pulled out a double-digit win over a college football powerhouse at Ohio Stadium. After a...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Honors 2002 National Championship Team With On-Field Celebration
The celebrations continued for the Buckeyes' 2002 national championship team Saturday night. Twenty years after Ohio State won the national championship, Jim Tressel, some of his former assistants and a bunch of players from that team gathered back in Columbus for a 20th-anniversary celebration. It culminated in an on-field celebration during the first half of the Buckeyes' season opener against Notre Dame Saturday night.
Comments / 0