1 Clippers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
The Los Angeles Clippers are one of the deepest teams in the NBA right now. Coach Tyronn Lue worked his magic by leading his squad to the eighth seed despite the absence of both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Clippers failed to get past the play-in tournament, but there were many revelations who stepped up as the go-to guys, namely Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson.
1 Bulls player who will shock the world in 2022-23 NBA season
The Chicago Bulls had a rather quiet offseason for themselves, compared to their peers. Aside from some acquisitions from the bench, they really didn’t tinker much with their roster. In essence, the Bulls are trusting that their current players will carry the load in the 2022 – 2023 season. It’s a tough task, especially considering how their season ended last time.
Stephen Curry’s ex-Warriors teammate, 3x champ hoping for another shot at NBA
Last season, Patrick McCaw played in just five games for the Toronto Raptors. The 6-foot-7 swingman saw himself fall down the pecking order in Toronto before eventually getting waived in April. At this point, however, the former Golden State Warriors champ is trying to do everything he can to make an NBA comeback. McCaw is […] The post Stephen Curry’s ex-Warriors teammate, 3x champ hoping for another shot at NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen spotted on a date with Michael Jordan’s son
It looks like Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen has found a new beau. Interestingly, though, the man in question is the son of Pippen’s former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. According to TMZ, Larsa and Marcus Jordan were spotted in Miami together while eating in a Japanese restaurant....
LeBron James reacts to Deion Sanders’ son going OFF with 5 TDs in season debut
Shedeur Sanders enjoyed his greatest game as a Jackson State football player, tossing for five touchdowns in a near-perfect effort to kick off the 2022 season. No less than NBA superstar LeBron James took notice of how well Shedeur, son of NFL great Deion Sanders, performed. Shedeur Sanders completed 29-of-33 passes for 323 yards as […] The post LeBron James reacts to Deion Sanders’ son going OFF with 5 TDs in season debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback
Team USA is currently taking part in the FIBA AmeriCup tournament in Brazil which started on Friday. Unlike in other more prestigious international tournaments, however, this iteration of the national squad does not contain any NBA superstar. Instead, it has a good mix of young talent and ex-NBA players, who for their part, are also […] The post ‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dirk Nowitzki fires back at Gilbert Arenas’ comments on Giannis Antetokounmpo
Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas previously criticized Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. His comments received backlash from all over the sports world. Former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki is the latest person to react to Arenas’ Antetokounmpo comments. “He (Giannis Antetokounmpo) is one of the best players in the...
‘He smoked me’: Michael Jordan gets personal on JR Smith trash talk that wasn’t even during basketball
As fans of the NBA know all too well, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan takes everything personally. While most of Jordan’s peers receive the brunt of his competitive fire on the basketball court, especially during the 1990s when Jordan led the Bulls to two separate three-peats, he is just as ruthless off the court. And JR Smith, a two-time NBA champion in his own right, had to learn this the hard way when he played golf with the 59 year-old Hall-of-Famer assumed by most to be the greatest basketball player of all time.
Marcus Smart gets brutally honest on harsh reality Celtics face after Danilo Gallinari injury
One of the biggest moves the Boston Celtics made in the offseason was nabbing Danilo Gallinari from the Atlanta Hawks. The Italian forward had a bit of a resurgence in the last few years, proving he’s still a capable piece to a winning team. Boston was counting on him to provide a different look for their frontcourt in the 2022 – 2023 season.
Steve Sarkisian’s stern message to Quinn Ewers after Texas football QB had car towed
Call it a rookie mistake! Texas football redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers aced his first on-field test in the team’s Week 1 win over UL Monroe but had an off-field brain fart. Ewers had his car towed during the game, posting a tweet after the contest hilariously wondering how he had met such a fate.
RUMOR: Knicks collateral damage in Jazz’s alleged ‘payback’ against Donovan Mitchell
The Utah Jazz’s decision to trade Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers has been the subject of discussions and several speculations as of late. The New York Knicks were considered the favorite landing spot for Mitchell, so it came as a surprise that the Salt Lake City franchise sent him to the Cavs instead. Not […] The post RUMOR: Knicks collateral damage in Jazz’s alleged ‘payback’ against Donovan Mitchell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ryan Day gets real on Ohio State comeback vs. Notre Dame
The stars came out to support Ohio State on opening night. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was the biggest star in attendance as he cheered on the Buckeyes in their highly-anticipated matchup against Notre Dame on Saturday. OSU delivered as they marked their first win of the season with a huge comeback victory over […] The post Ryan Day gets real on Ohio State comeback vs. Notre Dame appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The real reason why ‘everybody wants’ Lakers’ 2027, 2029 picks, revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers’ two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 have been the talk of town as of late, and for good reason. During the Donovan Mitchell trade saga, the Lakers had been mentioned as a potential third team to help facilitate the deal. Utah Jazz boss Danny Ainge was reportedly coveting those two picks from LA, so much so that they were even willing to take Russell Westbrook and the financial hit that comes with him if those assets were involved.
Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans
The Chicago Bears roster is filled with multiple players who have much to prove in the coming season, including linebacker Nicholas Morrow. The Bears are slated to roll out a 4-3 base defense this year, with Roquan Smith set to once again lead the team’s linebacker group. He will tag along with a few new […] The post Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics star Marcus Smart gets 100% honest on Jaylen Brown-Kevin Durant trade rumors
Marcus Smart is not one bit bothered by trade rumors. In fact, the Boston Celtics guard sees it as a compliment when someone is mentioned in such talks. While others see being in trade rumors as being unwanted by their current team, Smart thinks differently. After all, on the opposite end is a franchise ready […] The post Celtics star Marcus Smart gets 100% honest on Jaylen Brown-Kevin Durant trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Beverley’s 2K23 rating is an absolute slap on the face for Lakers star Russell Westbrook
To say that things have turned from bad to worse for Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook this summer would be a complete understatement. The former league MVP is now dealing with another blow after his NBA 2K23 rating was released. 78. That’s how low the folks over at 2K...
REPORT: Jeremy Lin makes major decision in career after botched NBA comeback bid
A couple of years ago, Jeremy Lin came close to making a highly anticipated return to the league. The one-time NBA champ joined the Golden State Warriors’ NBA G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, in 2021 with the hopes of being called up to the big leagues. Unfortunately for him, that never came to […] The post REPORT: Jeremy Lin makes major decision in career after botched NBA comeback bid appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN poll names top NBA player today and 5 years from now … and it’s not Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic
Stephen Curry has just won the 2021-22 NBA title and Finals MVP while Luka Doncic has been largely considered the future face of the NBA, but despite that, coaches, scouts and execs don’t think the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter is the best player in the league today and that the Dallas Mavericks guard will be the best five years from now.
RUMOR: Danny Ainge’s shocking reaction to Clippers’ 2011 Chris Paul coup on Kobe Bryant, Lakers
Chris Paul’s 2011 move to the Los Angeles Clippers still remains to be one of the most contentious trades in NBA history. The Los Angeles Lakers supposedly already had a deal in place, only for then-NBA commissioner David Stern to veto the deal at the last minute. Danny Ainge, who at that time was the executive director for the Boston Celtics, had nothing to do with that controversial trade, but apparently, he acted as if he did.
Marcus Smart drops truth bomb on Celtics’ NBA Finals loss to Warriors
Marcus Smart is not hiding the fact that the Boston Celtics’ loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals was tough, but he is assuring everyone they have learned their lesson. Of course Smart didn’t wish to learn that lesson the “hard way,” but it has already...
