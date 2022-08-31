Read full article on original website
Related
PLANetizen
Washington State Moving Ahead With Complete Streets
Ryan Packer reports for The Urbanist on the details of the Move Ahead Washington law, also known as SB 5974, approved by the Seattle Legislature in March 2022. As explained by Packer, Move Ahead Washington is ambitious in its scope, requiring the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to “identify gaps that exist in pedestrian or bike networks, and work with local jurisdictions to fill them” for every state transportation project that started design after July 1 of this year with a cost of over $500,000.
Chronicle
Tenino Railroad Day to Feature Renovated 1923 Caboose, Music and More
The first Tenino Railroad Day is coming up on Sept. 17 and will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony that will signal the reopening of a caboose at the Tenino Depot Museum. The caboose has been completely rebuilt from the ground up in a two-year renovation process undertaken by Don Bowman, of Olympia, and Jan Wigley, of Centralia.
Chronicle
Chehalis-Centralia Railroad and Museum Launches Stationary ‘School of Wizardry Express’ at the Depot
Magic, mystery and “managed mischief” will abound in Chehalis the first two days of October when the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad & Museum’s 1920s coach cars transform into the “School of Wizardry Express.”. Magician Jeff Evans will serve as the train’s headmaster, teaching “mystic arts” while aspiring wizards...
Chronicle
‘Dangerous’: Officials Visit Largest Homeless Encampment in Centralia
An encampment at the end of Centralia’s Eckerson Road with a regularly-fluctuating population of people experiencing homelessness was the backdrop for a tour of elected and appointed officials from throughout the area on Thursday, as it has been frequently in the last few years. Currently, around 24 people live...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Suburban Times
Let’s Talk About JBLM & the 149th St. Encampment
Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. If you follow me on social media, you have seen my posts engaging with the Pierce County community living, working, and playing on our military base. One organization that I have become very familiar with is the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade (5th SFAB). Many of the 5th SFAB’s members live in and contribute to the Parkland, Midland, and Spanaway communities.
Chronicle
'Bad Legislation': Lewis County Asks Gov. Inslee to Change Clean Buildings Act
Earlier this week, the Lewis County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) sent a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee asking for a change in House Bill 1257, also known as the Clean Buildings Act of 2019, calling it “bad legislation that needs to be repealed or revised.”. According to a...
wallyhood.org
OH, RATS! Public Health – Seattle & King County Survey
King County are launches a Rodent Prevention and Control Survey. The only rat I’ve ever loved is Splinter from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — and I’ve had a lot of time to think about this. Labor Day weekend 4 years ago, my family moved into a Wallingford bungalow. We had finally hauled the last load from the moving vehicle and were enjoying refreshments on the porch swing when we saw them – scurrying across the power line, black as night with tails billowing behind — 2 FAT RATS?!!
KOMO News
Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment
SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
RELATED PEOPLE
Chronicle
Peter Abbarno Commentary: Tour of Homeless Camp Offers More Proof Washington Is Failing Residents
The past few weeks have been filled with a lot of local information about substance abuse, illegal drug trafficking and the impact drugs have on families, crime and homelessness. We are bombarded by the national media about the crisis at the border and the drugs making their way into every...
nbcrightnow.com
Cash assistance programs increase grants supporting low-income Washingtonians 65+, blind or disabled
OLYMPIA, Wash.- As of September 1, 2022, people 65+, blind or disabled will begin seeing an increase in the amount of money they receive. The program for low-income Washingtonians increased the monthly payment from $197 to $417 for single individuals. For married couples, the change is from $248 to $528.
myedmondsnews.com
Disability Rights Washington challenges people to go for a week without driving
Could you get around for a week without driving a car? From Sept. 19-25, Disability Rights Washington is sponsoring a Week Without Driving, where people voluntary agree to get around without driving themselves in a vehicle. Disability Rights Washington is a private nonprofit organization that protects the rights of people...
KING-5
'Substandard and dangerous': Lawsuit alleges state's Rainier School unsafe
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two people with developmental disabilities and the Seattle-based advocacy group Disability Rights Washington (DRW) filed a lawsuit Friday against Washington state for allegedly operating the Rainier School in Pierce County in a manner that continuously puts the residents there in peril of harm, neglect and death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
q13fox.com
WSP pulls school buses out of fleets in annual inspection
SEATTLE - Washington State Patrol inspects school buses in every school district in Washington annually before the school year, and FOX 13 pulled the bus inspection recap reports for the 10 largest school districts in Western Washington. This bus inspection is like a school exam that is strictly pass/fail. It's...
Chronicle
Goat Rocks Wilderness Fire Grows to 80 Acres; Conditions Expected to Worsen
The Goat Rocks Wilderness Fire roughly 7 miles northeast of Packwood has grown to 80 acres. While fire activity has been subdued since the fire grew in size Friday and Saturday, officials with the U.S. Forest Service are expecting conditions to worsen in the days ahead. “Fire behavior over the...
Tri-City Herald
Steady red arrow? Here’s what Washington state law says on waiting to turn right
Question: Is it legal to turn right on a right red arrow after stopping? I often see drivers doing this, but it seems that if it were legal to turn right after stopping, there would just be a red light and not a red arrow. Answer: The steady red arrow...
Chronicle
Southwest Washington Legislative Candidate Victim of Gas Theft
It seems being a public figure can't protect you from being a victim of Southwest Washington's rise in property crimes. Vancouver resident and Republican candidate for the 49th Legislative District seat Jeremy Baker recently learned that lesson the hard way. According to a Vancouver Police Department report filed by Baker,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
Skookumchuck Dam Options Discussed by Chehalis Basin Board
Among the many issues discussed at the Chehalis Basin Board’s (CBB) monthly meeting on Sept. 1 was the future of the Skookumchuck Dam. “In 2025, TransAlta will be closing the second turbine at their power generation facility and completely shutting it down,” noted Nat Kale, planner for the Office of the Chehalis Basin.
Executive director of Carl Maxey Center lost in Puget Sound plane crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sandy Williams, a civil rights activist and executive director of the Carl Maxey Center, was lost in the floatplane crash on the Puget Sound on Sunday. Williams was a community organizer, filmmaker, and entrepreneur with a decades-long background focusing on discrimination, equity, and social justice. She was also the publisher and editor of THE BLACK LENS, the...
thurstontalk.com
2022 Family Friendly Fall Activities in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County
It’s time for pumpkin-flavored everything, fun costumes and apple cider. While it’s hard to say goodbye to the summer weather, fall has so many fun events and activities to look forward to in Thurston County. Family-friendly events throughout September and October will have you hanging with vikings, looking for treasures at fall markets or getting chills at local haunted houses. Mark your calendars for these fun fall activities in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
Avista Seeks State Approval for Rate Increases in Idaho and Washington
SPOKANE - Avista has made annual rate adjustment filings with the utility commissions in Washington and Idaho that, if approved, will result in an increase in electric and natural gas rates in Washington and natural gas rates in Idaho, effective November 1, 2022. Washington Electric Adjustment Filings. Two electric adjustments...
Comments / 2