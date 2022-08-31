ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Conductor dies when train car flips onto its side and hits him, Texas police say

By Kaitlyn Alanis
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wNu4P_0hcc3VH700

A train was given clearance to proceed while a derailment device was on the tracks, killing a 49-year-old train conductor , according to authorities in Texas.

First responders were called to the El Paso train derailment late Monday, Aug. 29, according to tweets from the El Paso Fire Department.

There, they found one of the Union Pacific rail cars flipped onto its side, according a news release from El Paso Police.

Authorities say that train car had hit the train conductor after it flipped over. The car then crashed into a backyard, striking a gas meter.

The train conductor, identified as Mario Aurelio Navarro, was found dead at the scene, according to police.

“We are deeply saddened that a Union Pacific employee lost his life ... after two train cars derailed in the Alfalfa Rail Yard,” a Union Pacific spokesperson told McClatchy News in an email.

She said the train derailed “during a routine maneuver used to process an arriving train.”

The derailed car also caused a gas leak, prompting surrounding homes to evacuate until the leak was contained, according to police.

Police investigators learned work was previously being done on part of the track, so a derailment device had been installed to stop oncoming trains.

“At the time of the crash, the train engineer was given clearance to proceed however the derailment device had not been removed,” police said. “As the conductor was guiding the engineer into the rail yard the derailment device effected the derailment and the conductor was hit by the train car after it flipped onto its side.”

An investigation is ongoing, and Union Pacific says it is working with local and federal authorities.

Worker on cart clotheslined and killed by nylon strap at Arizona event center, feds say

Man hopping trains gets foot pinned inside freight car for 12 hours, Texas officials say

Stuck carnival ride leaves 12 people dangling over county fair, California rescuers say

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Cars
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
State
Arizona State
El Paso, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Rail Cars#Conductor#Trains#Traffic Accident#Union Pacific#El Paso Police#Mcclatchy News
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
11K+
Followers
532
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy