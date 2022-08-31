Conductor dies when train car flips onto its side and hits him, Texas police say

A train was given clearance to proceed while a derailment device was on the tracks, killing a 49-year-old train conductor , according to authorities in Texas.

First responders were called to the El Paso train derailment late Monday, Aug. 29, according to tweets from the El Paso Fire Department.

There, they found one of the Union Pacific rail cars flipped onto its side, according a news release from El Paso Police.

Authorities say that train car had hit the train conductor after it flipped over. The car then crashed into a backyard, striking a gas meter.

The train conductor, identified as Mario Aurelio Navarro, was found dead at the scene, according to police.

“We are deeply saddened that a Union Pacific employee lost his life ... after two train cars derailed in the Alfalfa Rail Yard,” a Union Pacific spokesperson told McClatchy News in an email.

She said the train derailed “during a routine maneuver used to process an arriving train.”

The derailed car also caused a gas leak, prompting surrounding homes to evacuate until the leak was contained, according to police.

Police investigators learned work was previously being done on part of the track, so a derailment device had been installed to stop oncoming trains.

“At the time of the crash, the train engineer was given clearance to proceed however the derailment device had not been removed,” police said. “As the conductor was guiding the engineer into the rail yard the derailment device effected the derailment and the conductor was hit by the train car after it flipped onto its side.”

An investigation is ongoing, and Union Pacific says it is working with local and federal authorities.

