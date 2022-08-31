Vibrantly pink and brimming with fizzy bubbles, the Shirley Temple mocktail has been a popular non-alcoholic drink since the 1930s for both adults and children to enjoy. The syrupy sweet beverage is known for having an incredibly simple recipe, the only ingredients being ginger ale or lemon-lime soda, grenadine, and the proverbial cherry on top. That being said, this makes it quite obvious when one aspect of its divine three-part formula turns out wrong or is straight up missing. That's what happened at a LongHorn Steakhouse in 2019, when Leo Kelly, 6-year-old food critic and connoisseur of Shirley Temples, reviewed the restaurant's take on his favorite drink.

