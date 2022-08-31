Read full article on original website
Martha Stewart's 'Teenage Dirtbag' Photos Are Turning Heads
If you've been on social media recently, you're likely to have noticed the #teenagedirtbag trend from, at least, one of your favorite celebs. If you haven't yet seen one of these posts, basically it's a montage of throwback photo's to one's teenage years played over the song by Wheatus, "Teenage Dirtbag." With a quick search on Instagram or TikTok, you'll find posts from celebs like Kevin Bacon, Little Nas X, Paris Hilton, and Jennifer Garner — among many others.
Classic Red Eye Gravy Recipe
You've heard of a red eye flight, but how about red eye gravy? This southern breakfast classic is a simple way to give your biscuits a little extra flavor and a little extra jolt, and thanks to this simple red eye gravy recipe from food blogger and recipe developer Erin Johnson, you too can enjoy this simple and delicious gravy with your ham and biscuits or your breakfast food of choice. "This is so simple it's barely a recipe, and uses the coffee you're probably going to be drinking at breakfast anyway," Johnson says.
Papa Johns Just Scored A Touchdown With Its New Pizza
Papa Johns has been stepping up its innovation game lately. The respectful third-place fast food pizza joint, behind Domino's and Pizza Hut, has always maintained its pace as a go-to spot for those looking for a quick slice or pie. And while it has invented some new and steadfast innovations in the past, including the first pizza dipping sauce (per Eater) and the first nationwide online ordering system, both of which are staples in the fast food pizza world today.
What Happened To Avocaderia After Shark Tank?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Avocado toast, anyone? Stereotypically the favorite food of millennials, people are obsessed with avocado toast. The dish is wildly popular and has certainly arrived on the foodie scene, and entrepreneur and restaurateur Alessandro Biggi, along with brother Filippo, cousin Alberto Gramigni, and friend Francesco Brachetti, have been wise to cash in on the trend. Biggi appeared on Shark Tank in Season 9 in February 2018 to ask the Sharks for a $300,000 investment and 10% equity in the group's avocado-themed restaurant, Avocaderia (via Shark Tank Tales).
The Real Reason LongHorn Steakhouse Changed Its Shirley Temple Recipe
Vibrantly pink and brimming with fizzy bubbles, the Shirley Temple mocktail has been a popular non-alcoholic drink since the 1930s for both adults and children to enjoy. The syrupy sweet beverage is known for having an incredibly simple recipe, the only ingredients being ginger ale or lemon-lime soda, grenadine, and the proverbial cherry on top. That being said, this makes it quite obvious when one aspect of its divine three-part formula turns out wrong or is straight up missing. That's what happened at a LongHorn Steakhouse in 2019, when Leo Kelly, 6-year-old food critic and connoisseur of Shirley Temples, reviewed the restaurant's take on his favorite drink.
The Hell's Kitchen Meal That Has Reddit Raving
It's really incredible to witness that so many years have passed since the first season of the popular cooking competition show "Hell's Kitchen" (via IMDB). Ever since 2005, the mega-famous chef Gordon Ramsay has divided the competitors into two teams, red and blue, who compete against each other and are put through various cooking challenges over the course of a season. Whoever remains until the end gets the title and position of head chef at one of Ramsay's restaurants.
