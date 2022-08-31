ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Disgraced Andrew Cuomo Resurfaces In The Hamptons While Assisting Motorist With Stalled Corvette

Although Andrew Cuomo may not be helping the state of New York anymore, he has been helping people with their broken down cars. The former New York governor was seen in the Hamptons over the weekend assisting a motorist after their 1969 Corvette stalled. “The car was stalled out on the side of the road, and [Andrew] jumped it with cables,” an eyewitness revealed. “When the passenger asked who he was, he gave a pseudonym.”ANDREW CUOMO'S ATTORNEY SLAMS ETHICS PANELS 'POLITICAL' DECISION AFTER THEY ORDER THE EX-GOV. TO FORFEIT $5M FROM BOOK DEAL: REPORTLater in the day, Andrew reportedly met...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Maine, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
The Independent

Beloved Wisconsin morning news anchor mourned after her sudden death aged 27

A “beloved” morning anchor with Wisconsin’s ABC affiliate WAOW News 9 has died of a suspect suicide, her family say. Neena Pacholke, 27, passed away suddenly on Saturday, her sister Kaitlynn Pacholke told the Tampa Bay Times. “Sometimes you just don’t know what people are going through, no matter how much you think you know someone,” Kaitlynn told the news site. “My sister had access to every resource you could imagine. She was loved by everybody. She was so good at her job.”Neena Pacholke grew up in Tampa and was a star basketball player for the University of South Florida...
WISCONSIN STATE
AOL Corp

12 photos showing the sad state of Bed Bath & Beyond

Most retail experts believe Bed Bath & Beyond has one foot in a grave, and a visit to a couple of locations indicate a retailer under severe stress amid elevated discounting and slow-moving inventory. After a failed push in 2021 and most of 2022 into stocking stores with private label...
BOHEMIA, NY
Popculture

'Alaskan Bush People' Stars Reportedly No Longer Live in Rumored $2.7 Million Mansion?

Alaskan Bush People fans might be surprised to learn that the Brown family allegedly don't always rough it in the woods as the show claims. The lifestyle portrayed in Alaska and featured on the Discovery staple stands in contrast to what many consider the reality, especially as the family attempts to return for another season. These rumors are only amplified with the headlines the family grabs due to horrifying accidents, police interactions and romantic entanglement. And now with a war of words between the stars and the locals in Alaska, new light is shined on their homestead situation.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Touch It#Brush Fires#Poison#The Daily Star#Nbc News
Fox News

Wisconsin TV news anchor Neena Pacholke dead after apparent suicide

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). A Wisconsin TV news station says it is "absolutely devastated" after one of its morning anchors – who was described as having a "big heart and a contagious smile" – passed away suddenly over the weekend.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Seacoast Current

The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens.
MAINE STATE
Kyle Schepperley

Northern Michigan’s Hippie Tree

If you’re from Northern Michigan, you may or may not have heard about the infamous hippie tree. Tucked away in the woods behind the Traverse City State Hospital, is an old willow tree with an assortment of twisted branches that have been painted in bright, vibrant colors, by the local community and visitors.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Upworthy

Postal carrier had a 'gut feeling' after seeing mail pile up for three days. It saved a life.

This article originally appeared on 02.02.22 Kayla Berridge had been walking her normal 9-mile delivery route in Newmarket, a small town in New Hampshire, when she noticed something unusual. The mail she had been delivering continued to pile up over a matter of days at one resident’s home. The resident was an elderly woman in her 80s, and would occasionally share a chat with Berridge, according to CNN .
NEWMARKET, NH
Seacoast Current

This Popular Clam Shack in Maine Will Be on a ‘Big Network’ TV Show

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The Clamshack in Kennebunk has been providing the masses with delicious seafood since 1968. The iconic restaurant and its adjacent seafood market has been an institution and can't-miss spot for locals, tourists, celebrities, and even presidents.
KENNEBUNK, ME
B98.5

B98.5

Augusta, ME
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy