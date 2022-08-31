Read full article on original website
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Chilling twist in mystery of family who vanished with daughter, 2, on camping trip following visit to Walmart
A MISSING dad quit his job just days before vanishing on a camping trip with his ex-girlfriend and their daughter, his family has revealed. Nicholas Hansen, 38, Jill Sidebotham, 28, and Lydia, two, supposedly left on June 27 and were last seen in a Walmart store in Mexico, Maine days later.
Disgraced Andrew Cuomo Resurfaces In The Hamptons While Assisting Motorist With Stalled Corvette
Although Andrew Cuomo may not be helping the state of New York anymore, he has been helping people with their broken down cars. The former New York governor was seen in the Hamptons over the weekend assisting a motorist after their 1969 Corvette stalled. “The car was stalled out on the side of the road, and [Andrew] jumped it with cables,” an eyewitness revealed. “When the passenger asked who he was, he gave a pseudonym.”ANDREW CUOMO'S ATTORNEY SLAMS ETHICS PANELS 'POLITICAL' DECISION AFTER THEY ORDER THE EX-GOV. TO FORFEIT $5M FROM BOOK DEAL: REPORTLater in the day, Andrew reportedly met...
Bill Murray dined at a local seafood restaurant over the weekend
The "Caddyshack" actor posed for photos with the staff and even signed a golf ball. Actor Bill Murray enjoyed dinner at a Massachusetts seafood restaurant over the weekend, posing for photos with staff and fans. The “Caddyshack” actor was on the South Coast this weekend for the U.S. Senior Amateur...
Beloved Wisconsin morning news anchor mourned after her sudden death aged 27
A “beloved” morning anchor with Wisconsin’s ABC affiliate WAOW News 9 has died of a suspect suicide, her family say. Neena Pacholke, 27, passed away suddenly on Saturday, her sister Kaitlynn Pacholke told the Tampa Bay Times. “Sometimes you just don’t know what people are going through, no matter how much you think you know someone,” Kaitlynn told the news site. “My sister had access to every resource you could imagine. She was loved by everybody. She was so good at her job.”Neena Pacholke grew up in Tampa and was a star basketball player for the University of South Florida...
12 photos showing the sad state of Bed Bath & Beyond
Most retail experts believe Bed Bath & Beyond has one foot in a grave, and a visit to a couple of locations indicate a retailer under severe stress amid elevated discounting and slow-moving inventory. After a failed push in 2021 and most of 2022 into stocking stores with private label...
'Alaskan Bush People' Stars Reportedly No Longer Live in Rumored $2.7 Million Mansion?
Alaskan Bush People fans might be surprised to learn that the Brown family allegedly don't always rough it in the woods as the show claims. The lifestyle portrayed in Alaska and featured on the Discovery staple stands in contrast to what many consider the reality, especially as the family attempts to return for another season. These rumors are only amplified with the headlines the family grabs due to horrifying accidents, police interactions and romantic entanglement. And now with a war of words between the stars and the locals in Alaska, new light is shined on their homestead situation.
PHOTOS: Rescuers Find Mama Bear With Her Cubs at the Bottom of Connecticut Storm Drain
When residents of a Simsbury, Connecticut, neighborhood were awoken by a strange wail ripping through the air of an otherwise still night, they were unsure (and a little terrified) of what they would find, should they venture outside. To their surprise, it was a black bear, frantic from spending the night trapped in a nearby storm drain.
Rabid Fox Attack On Upstate New York Woman Caught On Video
Surveillance footage shows the animal repeatedly biting and lunging in the vicious attack outside an Ithaca home.
Someone heard ‘unique’ noises coming from a Florida storm drain. Then came the rescue
On a rainy day in St. Petersburg, Florida, a kitten got itself into a bit of a pickle. Pickle is not the correct word. The animal actually got trapped in a storm drain, according to a Facebook post from the local fire department. Luckily, the drain was near the station,...
Wisconsin TV news anchor Neena Pacholke dead after apparent suicide
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). A Wisconsin TV news station says it is "absolutely devastated" after one of its morning anchors – who was described as having a "big heart and a contagious smile" – passed away suddenly over the weekend.
Parent Defended for Not Wanting to Buy Groceries for Pregnant Neighbor
"Your child also needs a college fund that money could be going into," one user commented.
Woman Baffled After Sister-in-Law Accuses Her of Trying to ‘Upstage’ Her by Getting Pregnant
A pregnant woman's sister-in-law — who is also pregnant — became irate and accused her of trying to upstage her after she announced her pregnancy to their family. The woman took to Reddit to share her story. "My husband and I got pregnant last year in June, but...
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens.
News Anchor Neena Pacholk's Dad Says Their Family Is "Broken" Over Her Death
Just days after the passing of Neena Pacholk, the late news anchor's father shared an update on how their family is doing, saying that they are "absolutely devastated." "Out family is broken over the loss out Neenna," Aaron Pacholk wrote on his Facebook page on Aug. 31, along with a father/daughter photo. "God and our faith eill guide us."
Northern Michigan’s Hippie Tree
If you’re from Northern Michigan, you may or may not have heard about the infamous hippie tree. Tucked away in the woods behind the Traverse City State Hospital, is an old willow tree with an assortment of twisted branches that have been painted in bright, vibrant colors, by the local community and visitors.
Postal carrier had a 'gut feeling' after seeing mail pile up for three days. It saved a life.
This article originally appeared on 02.02.22 Kayla Berridge had been walking her normal 9-mile delivery route in Newmarket, a small town in New Hampshire, when she noticed something unusual. The mail she had been delivering continued to pile up over a matter of days at one resident’s home. The resident was an elderly woman in her 80s, and would occasionally share a chat with Berridge, according to CNN .
Attention kings and queens: Castle for sale in Michigan to live 'free from peasants'
A multimillion-dollar castle -- complete with moat, draw bridge and dungeon -- is for sale in Oakland County, Mich., at a listing price of $2.5 million.
This Popular Clam Shack in Maine Will Be on a ‘Big Network’ TV Show
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The Clamshack in Kennebunk has been providing the masses with delicious seafood since 1968. The iconic restaurant and its adjacent seafood market has been an institution and can't-miss spot for locals, tourists, celebrities, and even presidents.
