Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
cw39.com
Houston ranked 10th rudest city in U.S., report says
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here in Houston, when responding to visitors to Space City, residents often respond with a “Hi,” or “Howdy,” or even a big “Hello.”. But a new study is now saying that Houston is one of the rudest cities in the U.S., which would come as a shock to many Houstonians.
How does Texas' '3 strikes' rule work?
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Court records show that the man charged with murder after a deadly car crash in Galveston had been paroled just hours beforehand after serving a portion of his jail time for his third DWI conviction. Galveston police said they think alcohol played a factor in...
'Tragedy' | Houston pastor reiterates comments on crime during sermon
HOUSTON — One week after a notable Houston pastor received some backlash following comments he made during a sermon, Dr. Ed Young with Second Baptist Church reiterated his statements. "I had no idea that when you stood up and simply read the best crime statistics I could put together...
Colorado man drowns in Galveston while on vacation, officials say
GALVESTON, Texas — A 60-year-old man drowned in Galveston on Saturday, according to the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. It happened just before 2 p.m. along Seawall Boulevard near 21st Street. Authorities said the lifeguard at Tower 21 called headquarters to let them know CPR was in progress after the...
Teen shot to death, dumped along rural Liberty County road last seen alive at west Houston restaurant
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out who killed a 16-year-old girl and why. The teen's body was found dumped along a rural road just east of Plum Grove. Investigators said she was shot to death and found wearing a restaurant uniform...
The unsolved murders that led to the creation of Texas EquuSearch
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A father mourning the loss of his daughter who had been one of the victims of The Killing Fields Case vowed to help families with missing loved ones through the creation of Texas EquuSearch, a Texas-based non-profit that searches for missing people. In 2019 the FBI took another look into a […]
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City
No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic
If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
Missing Child Found After Forty Years
In January 1981, a young couple was discovered murdered in a wooded area near Houston, Texas. The couple had no identification; after much investigation, they were classified as John and Jane Doe. Their identity was a mystery, so was the family that may be missing them.
2 dead in rollover crash in La Marque, officials say
LA MARQUE, Texas — Two people were killed Saturday in a rollover crash in La Marque, police said. According to authorities, it happened around 4:30 p.m. along FM 1765 near Texas Avenue and the Gulf Freeway. Officials said a truck was speeding on FM 1765 when it sideswiped another...
territorysupply.com
11 Peaceful Cabin Rentals Near Houston, Texas
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. City living is great and all, but sometimes you just need to escape that traffic and noise and hole up somewhere where the air is fresher and you get more greenery than just those strategically placed trees you find in the suburbs.
2 People Killed 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In La Marque (La Marque, TX)
According to the La Marque Police, a motor vehicle crash occurred on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at the Jack in the Box on FM 1765 at around 4:30. According to Sgt. Richard Hernandez, the driver of [..]
Panic at Willowbrook Mall in Houston sparked by shooting fears with employees hiding in stores as cops surround shops
CHAOS has erupted at Willowbrook Mall in Houston sparked by shooting fears as employees hid in stores with cops swarming to the scene. The Harris County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed reports of shots fired, but did say that multiple agencies were responding to the scene. "There were reports of...
'Devastating' | Neighbors describe crash in Galveston that killed high school freshman
GALVESTON, Texas — A home surveillance camera captured video of an SUV just before a deadly crash in Galveston last week. It happened on Friday around 6 p.m. right across the street from Galveston Ball High School, which is at the intersection of 41st Street and Avenue O. A...
City working to repair main water break at Gessner Road and Richmond Avenue
A waterlogged traffic hazard might slow you down if you're going through this southwest Houston intersection.
Authorities identify victim, 2 survivors involved in small plane crash in the Tomball area
The plane was coming in from Tennessee after making a stop to refuel in Louisiana, before making its way to Houston, authorities said.
Click2Houston.com
Inside a high profile Houston attorney’s home, meet a home inspector/TikTok star, & tour a 40 acre horse ranch on the market
In this program each week, Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate takes you inside homes on the market right now and connects with experts on a variety of topics important to homeowners. In this episode of “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”, go inside the stunning home of one...
Man charged with capital murder for allegedly killing 2 people performing witchcraft, officials say
The man who waved down officers and admitted killing people reportedly did it because they were "practicing witchcraft."
KHOU
Teen accused of killing innocent driver in high-speed chase appears before judge
PASADENA, Texas — The teen accused of killing an innocent driver in Pasadena following a high-speed chase with Webster police appeared before a judge late Sunday night. Christopher Romero, 17, was charged with murder, and his bond was set at $300,000, according to a judge. According to the Webster...
mocomotive.com
PURSUIT AND SEARCH IN GRANGERLAND AREA
About 12:15 pm Monday a Montgomery County Sgt. spotted a Coleman 4-wheeler east on FM 2090 near the fire station. He attempted to stop the male driver who fled east to FM 1485 and then south to Linda Lane. He entered the subdivision running…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/pursuit-and-search-in-grangerland-area/
KHOU
