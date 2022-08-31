Read full article on original website
Sioux Falls Skyforce Release 2022-23 Schedule
Football season is just about here as fans make their plans for the Fall and the early portion of Winter. However, basketball season is now right around the corner and the Sioux Empire's G-League team just released their full schedule for next season. The Sioux Falls Skyforce, who are coming...
‘Pomp Room’ Documentary Film to Show in Sioux Falls in September
Anyone that has lived in the Sioux Falls area for a long time no doubt remembers the iconic bar, The Pomp Room. I can't even begin to tell you the amount of money I spent in that place on libations growing up in the 80s and 90s. And that's back when a beer only cost one, I repeat, ONE dollar!
Kane Brown to Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls
Just announced, one of country music's brightest stars is coming to Sioux Falls. See Kane Brown at The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on April 20th, 2023. You can link through Kane's website to get your tickets here!. There will be a special RADIO presale for this event...
Pigout! Downtown Sioux Falls Pork Showdown Starts Thursday
Attention foodies of the Sioux Empire, your chance to pigout starts Thursday!. From September (1-30th), nineteen different downtown Sioux Falls restaurants will once again be participating in the 2nd annual "Downtown Pork Showdown." The event sponsored by Smithfield and Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc gives pork lovers throughout the Sioux Empire...
Hometown Happenings: South Dakota Opening Apple Picking Weekend
One of the most popular fall activities to participate in is apple picking! This is usually a huge tradition for families. The Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg is one prominent apple picking spot that promises to provide a great weekend outing. Every week, KXRB radio features one event happening in...
Roll Up Your Sleeve, South Dakota Needs Blood
Earlier this year we reported on the blood crisis across the country as supplies were critically low. This week once again the call is going out for blood donors. Wednesday through Friday, August 31-September 2 you are encouraged to roll up your sleeve and donate blood during the 7th annual All-American Blood Drive.
Ah Nuts! Brookings Is STILL Experiencing a Lug Nut Problem
A trending challenge on social media is STILL driving people nuts in the Brookings, South Dakota area. Someone or a group of people are still loosening the lug nuts on vehicles in and around Brookings, and residents are becoming more and more concerned as a result. Dakota News Now reports...
Why Did This Favorite Sioux Falls Café Close & Then Reopen?
Breakfast is good all day every day. Unfortunately and fortunately, one local Sioux Falls establishment was on the verge of stopping its delicious breakfast, lunch, or brunch until further notice. That's no longer the case!. Over the weekend, he All Day Café made a new, exciting announcement that they will...
Sioux Falls Launches ‘Kids Ride Free’ Initiative for City Busses
In an effort to ease the burden of getting to school, the City of Sioux Falls is unveiling a new program to make public transportation more accessible for elementary, middle, and high school students in the city. Sioux Area Metro is launching the 'Kids Ride Free' initiative, which will offer...
Which New National Cookie Shop’s Tasty Pastries Are Coming to Sioux Falls
If you haven't adopted a pigeon with Pigeon 605 yet, you'll miss fun news like this:. Sarah Storm is a businesswoman herself who has been a "professional photographer, graphic designer, and in e-commerce home decor." She is a follower of other people's businesses from their beginnings to success and has always been fascinated by them.
What Happens When You Cross A DTSF 1st Friday & A Pork Showdown?
It is hard to believe that summer is almost over, but this is the first Friday of September and that means a celebration! A celebration that includes live music, art, special hours, and special prices at your favorite downtown shopping locations, kids' activities, games, and food, lots of food. If...
Why Was This Man Tarred and Feathered in Luverne, Minnesota?
When most of us think of tarring and feathering, the American Revolution comes to mind. Back then, British Loyalists were tarred and feathered often, to be made examples of. But this archaic practice took place well into the 20th century, sometimes in the most unlikely of places. Luverne, Minnesota is...
South Dakota Scores Least Student Debt In U.S.
And topping the list once again, South Dakota. Yes, the Rushmore State is making headlines again in a good way. Students who attend public college or university here reportedly have the least student loan debt. As we have heard more and more this week about President Biden's student loan plan...
Some Major Sioux Falls Streets Will Be Closed This Weekend
Sioux Falls residents are going to notice even more road closures this weekend and this time they have nothing to do with construction. The Sioux Falls Marathon will be running through the streets of Sioux Falls this Sunday and there will be numerous road closures. Here is the complete release...
You Can Decide The Future of Falls Park, Here’s How
Falls Park is the place to visit here in the Sioux Empire, whether you're a tourist or you're just looking for a great place to unwind and relax. It is a landmark that is a must see for everyone, and has been the subject of a lot of different future plans and projects in our great city.
Slow Down! School Speed Enforcement Zones Back in Business
As more than 30,000 students and teachers head back to the classroom in the Sioux Falls and surrounding school districts, speed enforcement zones will be coming back in a big way. Drivers need to be aware that the marked school zones speed limit is 15 miles per hour. I'm not...
Two Sioux Falls Intersections to Close Temporarily
An ongoing major road constriction project in Sioux Falls is going to force the closure of pair of intersections in the southeast part of town. Starting Monday (August 29), the South Dakota Department of Transportation will shut down the intersections at 41st Street with Madelyn and Meadow Avenues as crews prepare and place concrete. Both intersections are scheduled to reopen at the end of the workday, Friday, September 2.
Sioux County Authorities Warn of Potential Catfish Scam on Snapchat
Authorities in Sioux County, Iowa, are alerting residents of a potential "catfish" scam happening in the area. The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says they have received reports from people throughout the county that have encountered a catfish scam on Snapchat. Dakota News Now is reporting that scammers hiding behind fake...
