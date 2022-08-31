ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bomb scare; EPPD clears suspicious package at school and church

 5 days ago

UPDATE : According to the Catholic diocese of El Paso, the El Paso Police department has called an all clear at the investigation site. The container’s were not dangerous and consisted of clothes and a statue of St Jude.

Students are safe and school will continue their regular schedule.

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The Bomb Squad is responding to a call about a suspicious item left in the parking lot of the Holy Trinity Church and School on the 10000 block of Pheasant Rd. in northeast El Paso.

El Paso Police Department added that the students and the school staff have been evacuated and moved to the gym.

The surrounding streets are closed off at this time.

No additional details were provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

