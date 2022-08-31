ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Varnville, SC

SLED conducts search along Hampton County highway

By Tim Renaud
 5 days ago

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities were seen searching an area along a Hampton County highway in the Varnville area on Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses described seeing more than a dozen vehicles belonging to the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) in the Almeda community off Highway 278, not far from a property owned by the Murdaugh family.

There is no known connection between the search and the Murdaugh family.

Several law enforcement vehicles and dive teams were seen in the area. When asked about the activity, a spokesperson for SLED told News 2 “it would be inappropriate to comment about the apparent search.”

The reason for the search and what – if anything – was discovered during the investigation remains unknown.

    Photo courtesy: Ronald Fennell
    Photo courtesy: Ronald Fennell
    Photo courtesy: Ronald Fennell
No, No, No
5d ago

Please, they were looking for the murder weapons from the wife and sons murders. Heard from a friend that fishes that spot often that a rifle was snagged and brought up by a fisherman. A few hours later law enforcement was swarming the area with dive crews. That said, I for the life of me can't figure out why these criminals don't just take a cutting torch and melt the weapons down. Hell, they sell them at Home Depot.

Burner 912
5d ago

Well they weren’t out there picking daisy’s, that’s for sure! Something in the milk ain’t clean.

Andrea Willis
5d ago

Hmm SLED was doing the same thing in Collenton county around the 6th of last month 9n hey 303 heading toward Walterboro! I passed about 10 SLED cars with officers, who were standing along the side of the road. Wonder what is up?

