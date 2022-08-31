SLED conducts search along Hampton County highway

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities were seen searching an area along a Hampton County highway in the Varnville area on Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses described seeing more than a dozen vehicles belonging to the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) in the Almeda community off Highway 278, not far from a property owned by the Murdaugh family.

There is no known connection between the search and the Murdaugh family.

Several law enforcement vehicles and dive teams were seen in the area. When asked about the activity, a spokesperson for SLED told News 2 “it would be inappropriate to comment about the apparent search.”

The reason for the search and what – if anything – was discovered during the investigation remains unknown.

Photo courtesy: Ronald Fennell

Photo courtesy: Ronald Fennell

Photo courtesy: Ronald Fennell

