Charleston, Kanawha County leaders host public listening sessions on Capital Sports Center

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston and the Kanawha County Commission are planning public listening sessions to get feedback from the community on the proposed Capital Sports Center.

City and county leaders announced the proposed joint venture to replace the former Macy’s building at the Charleston Town Center Mall with a new Capital Sports Center. Officials say the center would include an Olympic-sized ten-lane 50M competition pool with room for 300 spectators, a rock-climbing wall, a 30,000 square foot exercise area, rentable party rooms, and a gymnasium with six basketball courts, 12 volleyball courts, and a four-lane elevated walking/running track. An indoor turf field, eight pickleball courts, a wrestling gym with two mats, a retail store, and administrative offices will also be housed in the new development.

Charleston Town Center owner supports new sports complex

“It’s incredibly important to engage our community on projects like the Capital Sports Center,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “In addition to sharing our plan, we want to hear from folks – what recommendations they have and how can we improve our plan. Through this collaboration, we will ensure the needs of our communities are met and be better able to develop a robust final plan.

According to county and city officials, the listening session are set for:

  • Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 – 6 p.m. at the Bell Toyota Event Center located at 1905 Patrick Street Plaza in Charleston.
  • Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 – 11 a.m. at the City Center at Slack Plaza in Charleston. In case of inclement weather, this event will be moved to the MLK, Jr. Community Center at 314 Donnally Street in Charleston.
  • Nov. 1, 2022 – 6 p.m. at the Roosevelt Community Center at 502 Ruffner Avenue in Charleston.

The Capital Sports Center will be the largest joint venture between the city and the county. Officials say the center will have the capacity to host major regional and national events.

“From the moment we announced the plans for the Capital Sports Center, we said it would be important to hear from the public,” said Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango. “I took these same steps with the Shawnee Sports Complex, and the public input made the complex even better than we could have imagined. These listening sessions will help us better understand the needs of the community and further develop plans for a successful sports center. I look forward to hearing the ideas that are brought to us.”

WOWK 13 News

