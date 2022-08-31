ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Bears, Cowboys

49ers GM John Lynch said during a recent radio interview that the team is committed to QB Trey Lance as their starter, but many feel that doesn’t mean that QB Jimmy Garoppolo won’t be looming throughout the season if Lance doesn’t perform well. “Kyle [Shanahan] makes those...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Vernon Davis drops a bold prediction for 49ers in 2022 season

Expectations for the San Francisco 49ers’ 2022 season can vary depending on whom one would ask. For longtime tight end Vernon Davis, he sees that the sky is the limit for what his former team can achieve in the coming months. Davis recently took some time to speak on 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” […] The post Vernon Davis drops a bold prediction for 49ers in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Steve Young Weighs In On 49ers Situation: NFL World Reacts

It's obvious that the Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo situation in San Francisco is a bit murky. Lance is set to start over Garoppolo this season after head coach Kyle Shanahan declared him the starter when training camp opened. That left Garoppolo on the hot seat until he ultimately agreed to a one-year contract to stay with the team.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara, CA
Football
San Francisco, CA
Football
County
San Francisco, CA
State
Minnesota State
Santa Clara, CA
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy