Report: Jimmy Garoppolo decision left Trey Lance ‘a little annoyed’
The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a restructured contract with Jimmy Garoppolo last week after they were unable to trade him. While Trey Lance has said he is glad to still have Garoppolo as a teammate, his initial reaction may have indicated otherwise. In his latest column for The MMQB,...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Bears, Cowboys
49ers GM John Lynch said during a recent radio interview that the team is committed to QB Trey Lance as their starter, but many feel that doesn’t mean that QB Jimmy Garoppolo won’t be looming throughout the season if Lance doesn’t perform well. “Kyle [Shanahan] makes those...
Vernon Davis drops a bold prediction for 49ers in 2022 season
Expectations for the San Francisco 49ers’ 2022 season can vary depending on whom one would ask. For longtime tight end Vernon Davis, he sees that the sky is the limit for what his former team can achieve in the coming months. Davis recently took some time to speak on 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” […] The post Vernon Davis drops a bold prediction for 49ers in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Young Weighs In On 49ers Situation: NFL World Reacts
It's obvious that the Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo situation in San Francisco is a bit murky. Lance is set to start over Garoppolo this season after head coach Kyle Shanahan declared him the starter when training camp opened. That left Garoppolo on the hot seat until he ultimately agreed to a one-year contract to stay with the team.
