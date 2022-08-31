Read full article on original website
Shooting and brawl at Minnesota State Fair triggers mass crowd panic, exodus, and early closure
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A person was shot during a brawl in the Midway section of the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night, triggering a mass panic and chaotic crowd rushing out of the area, resulting in the early closure of the fairgrounds. The Minnesota State Fair Police Department...
Sunken steamboat exposed once again after drought in Missouri River
A steamboat that sunk in the Missouri River in 1870 has been exposed again after a recent drought in South Dakota. The Missouri National Recreation Center posted on its Facebook that the vessel, North Alabama, sank after she hit a snag and ended up at the bottom of the "Mighty Mo."
Body found in New Brighton lake, second water recovery in two days for Twin Cities
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The body of a man was pulled from the south end of Long Lake in New Brighton Monday, marking the second body found in a Twin Cities lake in as many days. The Ramsey County Water Patrol was called for a water rescue around...
Minnesota State Fair ends, called 'success' by many in attendance
(FOX 9) - The 2022 Minnesota State Fair came to an end on Monday, and already many vendors and fairgoers are calling this year’s fair a success. "It definitely met [my] expectations," fairgoer Dana Bain told FOX 9. "I love the new food and now that the fair is back after COVID-19, I’m just excited that we can come again and be with everybody."
Shooting outside Minnesota State Fair on Como Ave
(FOX 9) - A shooting Monday night just blocks outside the Minnesota State Fair left shell casings in the street and an 18-year-old victim in the hospital. Around 8:30 p.m. multiple officers from the St. Paul Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near 1500 Como Ave. An 18-year-old...
Witnesses recount scary moments after shots rang out at Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - With 249,490 people in attendance on Saturday, a gunman endangered the lives of thousands on Saturday night, when he shot a gun inside the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. "It’s senseless, it’s outrageous, you hear the frustrations," Gov. Tim Walz said. "It’s just disgusting,"...
RAW: Footage from the Minnesota State Fair closing early after shooting
The Minnesota State Fair closed early Saturday night after a brawl and shooting caused mass panic near Midway. The state fair will be open Sunday.
Fisherman finds body in Shakopee lake
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Deputies are working to determine the cause of death for a man whose body was found in a Shakopee, Minnesota lake over the weekend. The Scott County Sheriff's Office reports the body was discovered on the north end of the lake Sunday morning shortly after 7:30 a.m. by a fisherman on a pier at Lake O'Dowd.
Crowd running at Minnesota State Fair after shots fired reported
Crowds at the Minnesota State Fair flee the Midway area after witnesses reported hearing a gunshot during a brawl. The State Fair closed early by police orders. Video credit: Sumaya A.
Viking cruise ship stops in St. Paul before heading down Mississippi River
A Viking cruise ship stopped in St. Paul on Saturday before heading to St. Louis. The 386-passenger luxury ship docked at Lambert's Landing and was set to depart at night to spend eight days cursing down the Mississippi River. The trip was initially scheduled to take place in June but was delayed. After visiting St. Louis, the ship will return to St. Paul on Sept.17 before heading to New Orleans.
Search remains ongoing for triple homicide suspect
Three people were killed and two others were injured as shots rang out Sunday afternoon in St. Paul. A day later police are still searching for a suspect.
Fact Check: Walz ad on education funding leaves out details
(FOX 9) - Education policy has become a battlefront in the Minnesota governor's race as student head back to school amid drops in test scores during the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, DFL Gov. Tim Walz's campaign has launched its first television attack ad of the fall, criticizing Republican challenger Scott Jensen over education funding while lauding Walz's own record. In both cases, the ad leaves out important information.
3 killed, 2 hurt in St. Paul shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people are dead and two others were hurt as gunfire erupted in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood, police say. Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. for the report of multiple shot on the 900 block of Case Avenue East. At the scene, officers found two people wounded outside a home. The wounded victims told officers three more people were hurt inside the house.
St. Paul PD identifies 3 people killed in Sunday quintuple shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people are dead and two others were hurt as gunfire erupted in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood, police say. Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. for the report of multiple shot on the 900 block of Case Avenue East. At the scene, officers found two people wounded outside a home. The wounded victims told officers three more people were hurt inside the house.
HOM Teal Strides for Ovarian Cancer set for next weekend
The largest ovarian cancer fundraiser in the Midwest will kickoff this weekend in Edina. The HOM Teal Strides for Ovarian Cancer helps 20,000 cancer patients each year.
