Minnesota State

fox9.com

Sunken steamboat exposed once again after drought in Missouri River

A steamboat that sunk in the Missouri River in 1870 has been exposed again after a recent drought in South Dakota. The Missouri National Recreation Center posted on its Facebook that the vessel, North Alabama, sank after she hit a snag and ended up at the bottom of the "Mighty Mo."
IOWA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota State Fair ends, called 'success' by many in attendance

(FOX 9) - The 2022 Minnesota State Fair came to an end on Monday, and already many vendors and fairgoers are calling this year’s fair a success. "It definitely met [my] expectations," fairgoer Dana Bain told FOX 9. "I love the new food and now that the fair is back after COVID-19, I’m just excited that we can come again and be with everybody."
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Shooting outside Minnesota State Fair on Como Ave

(FOX 9) - A shooting Monday night just blocks outside the Minnesota State Fair left shell casings in the street and an 18-year-old victim in the hospital. Around 8:30 p.m. multiple officers from the St. Paul Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near 1500 Como Ave. An 18-year-old...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Fisherman finds body in Shakopee lake

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Deputies are working to determine the cause of death for a man whose body was found in a Shakopee, Minnesota lake over the weekend. The Scott County Sheriff's Office reports the body was discovered on the north end of the lake Sunday morning shortly after 7:30 a.m. by a fisherman on a pier at Lake O'Dowd.
SHAKOPEE, MN
fox9.com

Viking cruise ship stops in St. Paul before heading down Mississippi River

A Viking cruise ship stopped in St. Paul on Saturday before heading to St. Louis. The 386-passenger luxury ship docked at Lambert's Landing and was set to depart at night to spend eight days cursing down the Mississippi River. The trip was initially scheduled to take place in June but was delayed. After visiting St. Louis, the ship will return to St. Paul on Sept.17 before heading to New Orleans.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Fact Check: Walz ad on education funding leaves out details

(FOX 9) - Education policy has become a battlefront in the Minnesota governor's race as student head back to school amid drops in test scores during the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, DFL Gov. Tim Walz's campaign has launched its first television attack ad of the fall, criticizing Republican challenger Scott Jensen over education funding while lauding Walz's own record. In both cases, the ad leaves out important information.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

St. Paul PD identifies 3 people killed in Sunday quintuple shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people are dead and two others were hurt as gunfire erupted in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood, police say. Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. for the report of multiple shot on the 900 block of Case Avenue East. At the scene, officers found two people wounded outside a home. The wounded victims told officers three more people were hurt inside the house.
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

