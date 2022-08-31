Report: Teams called Panthers about Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall Jr.

According to numerous reports, the Carolina Panthers are not shopping Robbie Anderson or Terrace Marshall Jr. So let’s just get that bit of innuendo out of the way first.

That, however, doesn’t mean there isn’t some outside interest in the two wideouts.

As noted by Joseph Person of The Athletic, the Panthers have received calls on the potential availability of Anderson and Marshall Jr. With rosters now down to their 53-man limits as of 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, teams are apparently looking for some added firepower in their receiver rooms.

“Teams have called the Panthers to see if Terrace Marshall or Robbie Anderson is available,” Person writes. “The Panthers don’t plan to trade either player, but Fitterer had said he’ll always listen.”

“Listen,” of course, is the operative word here.

Fitterer has previously said he and the team would always listen on offers about any of their players. And why not? It’s just diligent business.

So while it remains unlikely that the Panthers go out of their way to send off either man—both of whom had disappointing 2021 campaigns—they’re still worth keeping the slightest eye on with more moves coming today.