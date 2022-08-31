ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

CRN Foundation’s New Economic Report Details Billions of Potential Savings in U.S. Health Care Costs

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022--

The CRN Foundation today released a new economic report detailing billions of dollars in potential savings in U.S. healthcare costs from the selective use of certain dietary supplements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005663/en/

The report, “ Supplements to Savings: U.S. Health Care Cost Savings from the Targeted Use of Dietary Supplements, 2022-2030,” reveals only $59 billion in savings are currently being captured, specifies the chronic diseases avoidable with preventive care, and reveals the nine supplements and intake levels needed to realize the additional billions in healthcare savings.

“This report is a wake-up call to American healthcare policy makers,” said Michael Meirovitz, director of government relations at the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). “We must shift our public policy and healthcare spending priorities so American taxpayers can have better health—and pay less for it.”

The report provides evidence that the use of certain dietary supplement ingredients by specific populations can reduce the direct and indirect medical costs associated with a litany of chronic diseases and conditions—coronary artery disease, osteoporosis, age-related macular degeneration, cognitive decline, irritable bowel syndrome, and childhood cognitive development disorders.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 75% of the nation’s healthcare spending is for people with chronic conditions. In addition to healthcare spending, these chronic diseases cost the U.S. more than $260 billion annually in lost workforce productivity. The U.S. invests less than 3% of total healthcare expenditures on preventive care services. “When it comes to healthcare spending for chronic disease, an ounce of prevention is worth billions of pounds of cure,” Meirovitz added.

“Identifying at-risk populations early and providing targeted nutritional interventions like dietary supplements is a cost-effective approach alongside other healthy habits,” said Andrea Wong, Ph.D., senior vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at CRN. “A steadily growing body of clinical research shows investing in preventive care through supplementation helps Americans avoid chronic conditions. This strategy is what we call a no-brainer.”

The “Supplements to Savings” report was investigated and written by research firm Frost & Sullivan. The research methodology is a cost-benefit analysis comparing disease-attributed risk and implied associated costs in dietary supplement users vs. non-users; and meta-analyses of clinical research studies for dietary supplement ingredients as they relate to reducing the risk of a given condition. Cost savings were determined by using data including target population size, risk reduction of population, and the number of possible avoided events from supplement use.

Download the complete “Supplements to Savings” economic report at www.SupplementsToSavings.org.

The CRN Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit foundation for the purpose of educating people about the beneficial, safe and responsible use of dietary supplements and their ingredients as part of a healthy lifestyle. The CRN Foundation is managed by the Council for Responsible Nutrition.

The Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN), founded in 1973, is a Washington, D.C.-based trade association representing more than 200 dietary supplement and functional food manufacturers, ingredient suppliers, and companies providing services to those manufacturers and suppliers. In addition to complying with a host of federal and state regulations governing dietary supplements and food in the areas of manufacturing, marketing, quality control and safety, our manufacturer and supplier members also agree to adhere to additional voluntary guidelines as well as to CRN’s Code of Ethics. For more information, visit www.crnusa.org. Follow us on Twitter @CRN_Supplements and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005663/en/

CONTACT: Kendall Ridley

kridley@crnusa.org

(202) 204-7684

KEYWORD: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN SENIORS FITNESS & NUTRITION CONGRESSIONAL NEWS/VIEWS PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT HEALTHCARE REFORM FAMILY HEALTH CONSUMER

SOURCE: The Council for Responsible Nutrition

PUB: 08/31/2022 11:33 AM/DISC: 08/31/2022 11:34 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

New study reveals positive long-term impact of switching from cigarettes to glo™

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- The full results from a year-long study showed that smokers switching exclusively to glo, BAT’s flagship Tobacco Heating Product (THP), achieved significant and sustained improvements in several indicators of potential harm associated with early disease development compared to smokers who continued to smoke. This included lung disease, cancer, and cardiovascular disease (CVD). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220905005032/en/ glo devices being tested in laboratories at BAT’s global R&D centre in Southampton, UK(Photo: Business Wire)
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Techstars, Along with Cedars-Sinai, Point32Health, UCI Health, and UnitedHealthcare to Re-launch Healthcare Program in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Techstars, a global investment business that provides access to capital, one-on-one mentorship, and customized programming for early-stage entrepreneurs announces today the launch of Techstars Healthcare sponsored by Cedars-Sinai, Point32Health, UCI Health, and UnitedHealthcare. The consortium-led accelerator program will be based in Los Angeles and select 12 high-growth startups to participate in its intensive 13-week program. Startups will receive capital, mentorship and world class programming from the Techstars global network and the U.S. healthcare and healthtech ecosystem. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005455/en/ Techstars’ corporate program returns to tap into innovative healthcare solutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

EU blocks merger of US firms in cancer screening sector

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s anti-trust watchdog announced on Tuesday that it is blocking the buyout of cancer-screening company GRAIL by biotech giant Illumina in a rare move by European regulators against two U.S. companies. Illumina is a major supplier of next-generation sequencing (NGS) systems for genetic and genomic analysis, while GRAIL is a health company developing blood tests to try to catch cancer early. Illumina announced an $8 billion acquisition of GRAIL in 2020. But the European Commission, which polices competition issues, said the buyout “would have enabled and incentivized Illumina to foreclose GRAIL’s rivals, who are dependent on Illumina’s technology, from access to an essential input they need to develop and market their own tests.” Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager said that “it is vital to preserve competition between early cancer detection test developers at this critical stage of development. As Illumina did not put forward remedies that would have solved our concerns, we prohibited the merger.”
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Ionic Mineral Technologies Emerges from Stealth Mode to Scale Domestic Supply of Nano-Silicon for Electric Vehicle Batteries

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Ionic Mineral Technologies (Ionic MT), a domestic advanced battery materials technology company, today emerges from stealth mode to debut its breakthrough halloysite-derived nano-silicon, Ionisil™, which can be used as a drop-in replacement for graphite in lithium-based batteries. Nearly all automakers are seeking nano-silicon to unlock significantly longer range and faster charging for electric vehicles (EVs). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005237/en/ Halloysite’s naturally occurring nanotubular structure enables Ionic Mineral Technologies to take a “top-down” approach to manufacturing nano-silicon. (Photo: Ionic MT)
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

iCapital® and Ares Wealth Management Solutions Expand Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- iCapital1, the leading global fintech platform driving access and efficiency in alternative investing for the asset and wealth management industries, and Ares Wealth Management Solutions (“AWMS”) announced today an expansion of their partnership to provide financial advisors and registered independent advisors with greater access to a broadened menu of alternative investment solutions and a comprehensive set of tools to support the development of client portfolios. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005219/en/ AWMS is leveraging the broad capabilities of iCapital’s technology to offer investment solutions tailored for the global wealth management community across Ares Management’s credit, private equity, real estate and secondaries asset classes.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Teledyne FLIR debuts SIRAS Drone for Public Safety and Industrial Inspection

GOLETA, Calif. & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Teledyne FLIR, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), today launched SIRAS™, a professional drone that includes a quick-connect dual radiometric thermal and visible camera payload. Engineered for data security, performance, and affordability, SIRAS is optimized for industrial and utility inspection, public safety, firefighting, and search and rescue missions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005214/en/ Teledyne FLIR SIRAS™ is an affordable professional drone build with data security in mind. It features a swappable quick connect thermal imaging and EO payload for public safety and industrial inspection uses. (Photo: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

OneSpan Appoints New Chief Financial Officer Jorge Martell

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- OneSpan™ (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, today announced that Jorge Garcia Martell has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective September 6, 2022. Mr. Martell replaces Jan Kees van Gaalen, who concluded his role as the Company’s Interim Chief Financial Officer concurrently with Mr. Martell’s appointment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005362/en/ Jorge Martell, OneSpan’s Chief Financial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Momentus Seeks to Expand International Business and Partnerships

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, today announced it will participate in World Satellite Business Week (WSBW) to be held September 12 – 16 and the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2022 to be held September 18 – 22, both taking place in Paris, France. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220905005462/en/ Momentus team working on the Vigoride orbital transfer vehicle. Photo credit: Niall David
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crn#Nutrition Supplements#Dietary Supplements#Health Care#Medical Services#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#General Health#Crn Foundation#The Crn Foundation#American
The Associated Press

Synthace Appoints Dr. Donald Deieso as New Board Chair

LONDON & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Synthace, creators of the world’s first digital life science experiment platform, today announced the appointment of Dr. Donald Deieso as the new Chairman of their Board. Dr. Deieso steps into this role at a time of strong momentum for the company. After closing their Series C funding round last year, Synthace has doubled their year-on-year ARR and expanded to include 8 of the world’s top 12 pharmaceutical companies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005283/en/ Dr. Donald Deieso - Chairman of the Board, Synthace. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

ROAR® Organic Gains Momentum Heading into Q4, Fueled by Significant Retailer Growth & Critical New Hires

BETHLEHEM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- ROAR® Organic, a line of organic Complete Hydration™ beverages offering a blend of vitamins, antioxidants and electrolytes, today shared it is heading into Q4 with a number of momentous updates to finish out the year. With the latest SPINS data reporting ROAR® Organic retail sales are +87% year-to-date, the dynamic beverage brand continues to expand, with its recent national launch into Whole Foods Market, an upcoming launch into 95% of Kroger stores nationwide, increased availability in key retailer Albertsons/Safeway, and a new president in beverage veteran, Bill Lange. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005240/en/ ROAR® Organic Gains Momentum Heading into Q4, Fueled by Significant Retailer Growth & Critical New Hires (Photo: Business Wire)
RETAIL
The Associated Press

PureTech Presents Data for LYT-100 (Deupirfenidone) Supporting Design of Dose-Ranging Trial in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) at European Respiratory Society International Congress 2022

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to changing the treatment paradigm for devastating diseases, today announced a poster presentation describing the rationale and design for the Phase 2 trial of LYT-100 in patients with IPF at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress. The poster also reviews the results from a Phase 1 crossover trial of LYT-100 in healthy older adults, which supports the dose selection for the Phase 2 trial. LYT-100 is a therapeutic candidate in PureTech’s Wholly Owned Pipeline and is being advanced for the treatment of conditions involving inflammation and fibrosis, including IPF. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005262/en/ PureTech announced a poster presentation describing the rationale and design for the Phase 2 trial of LYT-100 in patients with IPF at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress. The poster also reviews the results from a Phase 1 crossover trial of LYT-100 in healthy older adults, which supports the dose selection for the Phase 2 trial. (Graphic: Business Wire)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

Timothy Donahue Joins Lazard as a Managing Director and Vice Chairman of U.S. Investment Banking

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Timothy Donahue has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Vice Chairman of U.S. Investment Banking, effective immediately. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005364/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
The Associated Press

Unicorn Payment Opens New Partnership Program for Web Developers in European Countries

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Unicorn Payment, a leading provider of online payment processing and multi-currency merchant services, is offering new opportunities to European web developers through its partnership program that enables them to generate monthly income by referring merchants to Unicorn Payment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005194/en/ Unicorn Payment invites European Web Developers to join its new online payment processing partnership program. (Photo: Business Wire)
INTERNET
The Associated Press

IMFINZI® (durvalumab) Plus Chemotherapy Approved in the US as the First Immunotherapy Regimen for Patients with Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 5, 2022-- AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI ® (durvalumab) has been approved in the US for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC) in combination with chemotherapy (gemcitabine plus cisplatin). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220905005055/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
CANCER
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy