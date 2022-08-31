ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Justice Department Is Right to Resist Putting a Special Master on the Trump Classified Docs Investigation

By Shan Wu
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fuY9t_0hcc0ozP00
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

The Department of Justice, led by Attorney General Merrick Garland, is righteously fighting back against Trump-appointed jurist Judge Aileen Cannon’s attempted meddling in an active federal criminal investigation.

DOJ’s late-night 38-page filing with attachments—including a photo of Top Secret cover sheets recovered during the execution of the search warrant—methodically cut the legs out from under the Trump legal team’s arguments. It also exposes the lack of any sound legal basis for Judge Cannon’s potentially ruling in favor of Trump.

On Saturday, Judge Cannon stated her “preliminary intent” was to grant former President Donald Trump’s motion seeking appointment of a special master to review the documents recovered by the FBI and DOJ from the search warrant executed at Trump’s residence at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Special masters are used in federal courts to assist judges in matters involving some “exceptional condition,” or “complex accounting or computation of damages,” or where a “district judge or magistrate judge of the district” is not available to address the issue. Typically, lawyers or ex-judges with experience in the particular subject matter are appointed, but there is no requirement that the special master be a lawyer. The idea is to increase efficiency and effectiveness by having an expert in the area take a deep dive into the complexities of an issue rather than having a judge do it.

However, putting aside the fact that Judge Cannon signaled her intent without bothering to first hear from the DOJ, she has no business trying to oversee a federal criminal investigation.

For the most part, judges oversee cases—not investigations. Courts do have oversight over grand jury investigations, but that oversight is usually done by the chief judge in the court where the grand jury sits.

Indeed, a grand jury previously issued a subpoena that resulted in some 15 boxes of documents being retrieved from Mar-A-Lago, and later review revealed that the boxes contained classified information. But Judge Cannon has nothing to do with that grand jury which presumably is investigating issues arising from Trump refusing to return government documents—including highly sensitive classified documents and documents relating to national security.

“Just because any citizen might have attorney-client privileged documents (or, for that matter, doctor-patient information) in their home does not justify appointing a special master.”

Special masters are authorized by a civil (not criminal) rule of procedure, and thus are primarily used only in civil cases. While some criminal cases have used them, those cases typically involve search warrants executed upon legal offices.

For example, the DOJ asked for a special master to be appointed to review documents recovered in the search of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s law offices, to protect documents that might fall within the attorney-client privilege. Trump is not a lawyer, of course, and Mar-A-Lago obviously is not a lawyer’s office—so there is no reason to use a special master.

Just because any citizen might have attorney-client privileged documents (or, for that matter, doctor-patient information) in their home does not justify appointing a special master. Any protection of attorney-client privileged documents can be handled by the the FBI/DOJ “filter team” already in place to make sure that potentially privileged material is not seen by the investigative team. This is standard operating procedure, and the filter team on this case has already completed its examination of potentially privileged documents seized in the search warrant.

Trump’s legal team may also be trying to conflate executive privilege with attorney-client privilege, but Trump’s assertions of executive privilege have been repeatedly struck down by courts. Moreover, executive privilege is meant to protect confidences of the executive branch from another branch of government seeking information—or from the general public seeking the same—but it is hard to understand how executive privilege can be exerted against the executive branch itself.

But Judge Cannon’s inclination to appoint a special master potentially carries with it a far greater threat to the administration of justice than just being unnecessary. Appointment of a special master in an active criminal investigation creates a strong potential for interfering with how the investigation is conducted.

For example, what if the special master reaches a different conclusion about privilege than the FBI and the DOJ does? Who resolves that conflict, and what happens to the investigation while that conflict is resolved? This type of dispute encourages civil litigation as a tactic to slow down or impede a criminal investigation, and it needs to be nipped in the bud.

It's understandable that Attorney General Garland and the DOJ want to bend over backwards to make sure that they give a former president the appropriate safeguards over potentially attorney-client privileged materials to avoid looking like they are conducting a partisan prosecution. But concerns over appearances must not come at the expense of creating a dangerous precedent for interference with this and future criminal investigations.

The DOJ reaction to the inherent danger posed by Judge Cannon’s inclination to enable Trump’s latest tactic carries with it the risk of further attacks on the DOJ as being “politicized.” But this is a necessary risk. To acquiesce to Trump's tactics over worries about looking “too political” would end up playing right into Trump’s hands. Sometimes worrying too much about appearing political is, itself, being too political.

Comments / 8

southern born totally
5d ago

No the so called justice department should be disbanded and re formed without many who are currently in it due to the criminal back ground for dems

Reply
2
Related
Vice

Oh, So Now It’s Bad to Take Hundreds of Classified Documents to Your House

What’s the point of being president of the United States if you can’t take hundreds of classified documents home with you when you leave?. Between documents the National Archives and Records Administration retrieved from Mar-a-Lago in January, more handed over to the DOJ in June, and another batch taken in the FBI’s Aug. 8 search, the government has retrieved more than 300 classified documents from former President Donald Trump’s possession, according to multiple reports.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Hill

Federal court cancels upcoming hearing on possession of Trump attorney’s phone

A New Mexico federal judge on Tuesday canceled a scheduled hearing over a Trump attorney’s attempt to get back his cellphone that was seized by federal investigators. Conservative lawyer John Eastman, who advised former President Trump on efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, said in June that the FBI had seized his phone during the execution of a search warrant that he argued was unlawful.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Raped 12-Year-Old Could Take an Ambulance to Walmart for Plan B, SC Representative Says

Representative Doug Gilliam from South Carolina has enraged critics with his recent comments on a theoretical 12-year-old rape and incest victim. Responding in court to SC Republican Gil Gatch’s statement that a hypothetical child victim who had been impregnated by her father would be “forced” to carry a pregnancy under the abortion ban, Gilliam responded that “she had choices... the morning after pill was available... that’s available in Walmart.” “If her dad rapes her and she’s carrying the child, who drives her to get the morning after pill?” Gatch asked Gilliam. “The ambulance,” Gilliam said. On Tuesday, South Carolina has passed a near-total abortion ban that doesn’t allow children who’re rape victims to get abortions at up to 20 weeks.CW: Rape and Incest Listen to SC House Rep Gilliam say that a 12 year old rape victim had “choices” and “options” and could take an ambulance to Walmart to get Plan B. Please make calls to your Senators to stop this bill. Link below. #StopTheBanSC pic.twitter.com/lotKFXKdW4— Phillip J. Ford (@phillipjford) September 2, 2022 Read it at Twitter
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Trump-appointed judge blocks FBI from using evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago and orders special master review

A Florida federal judge named to the bench by Donald Trump has barred the Department of Justice from using the thousands of government-owned documents seized during the 8 August search of his property to further an ongoing criminal investigation into the ex-president. The Monday order by US District Judge Aileen Cannon blocks — temporarily — the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on which most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws laying out criminal penalties for mishandling national defence information and obstructing justice. The government will not be able to use...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts

Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Philly

Judge states her "preliminary intent" to appoint special master requested by Trump, but schedules hearing

A federal judge gave notice in a "preliminary order" order Saturday of her "preliminary intent to appoint a special master" in response to former President Donald Trump's motion filed last Monday. Her decision is not yet final, and she called for additional steps to be taken before she makes her final decision on whether a special master should be appointed.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classified Information#Fbi#Special Master#The Department Of Justice#Doj
TheDailyBeast

Why Trump Refused to Make Giuliani His Secretary of State

Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani’s close and complicated relationship goes way back, according to writer Andrew Kirtzman.Not only has Kirtzman covered Giuliani’s political career for over 30 years, but he’s also the author of Giuliani: The Rise and Tragic Fall of America's Mayor. He came on this episode of political podcast The New Abnormal to give us insight into the lives of the former New York mayor and his pal Trump.Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.“We found a lot of correspondences between Giuliani and Trump during [Giuliani’s] mayoralty. And it...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Investigation
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
30K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy