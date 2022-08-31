ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard

By Brittany Chang
Business Insider
 5 days ago
  • Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025.
  • Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home.
  • Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday."

Why take a monthslong world cruise when you can just live on a cruise ship.

If you've ever dreamed of spending the rest of your life at sea, now's your chance.

Storylines is currently building its first luxury residential vessel, the MV Narrative.

And when it's ready to set sail in 2025, the liquefied natural gas-powered vessel and its 1,000 residents will indefinitely circumnavigate the globe …

… giving its passengers a permanent vacation home with unbeatable oceanfront views.

The 741-foot-long ship will be lined with 547 residences to accommodate its 1,000 passengers.

There are 11 semi-customizable residences and floor plans with one to four bedrooms.

These fully furnished residences range from a 237-square-foot studio with a Murphy bed in the living room …

… to a whopping 1,970-square-foot four-bedroom bi-level home at sea.

But if you're not used to the cost of living in a major city, these floating homes may have an initial sticker shock.

The cheapest studio residence starts at $1 million while the largest unit will run homebuyers $8 million, creating an estimated total sales revenue of $1.5 billion.

This may seem expensive, but several of the larger homes are now becoming more popular with buyers, Katie Drew, Storylines' vice president of marketing, told Insider.

The ship won't be ready to sail for another few years, but sales have already been doing "very well" with some floor plans nearly selling out, she said.

So far, Storylines has seen a wide variety of buyers ranging from people in their 30s to older retirees.

The ship will also have onboard education opportunities like remote schooling and advisers to help students prepare for college applications …

… which means even your child can live out their "Suite Life on Deck" dreams and pursue a full-time life at sea.

But like the general cruise population, the older demographic, as well as entrepreneurs working remotely, make up the majority of the ship's population so far.

"The momentum is building every day," Drew said, noting that the team could begin taking deposits for a second ship as early as late 2023.

A million-dollar studio apartment may seem like a lot to ask for.

But unlike any condo on land, these prices will be all-inclusive including food, beverages, programs …

… and access fitness facilities like the gym, outdoor track, and golf simulator.

But if you don't want to commit to a lifetime at sea, there are also a handful of 24-year leases starting at $647,000.

Besides stops for renovations, the Narrative will spend its entire life circumnavigating the globe, making a full trip around the Earth every three-and-a-half years.

And unlike the typical cruise trip, the vessel will spend one to five days at every port, allowing passengers to explore at their own pace.

This includes five days in Venice, Italy …

… three days in Istanbul, Turkey …

Istanbul, Turkey Dmitry Polonskiy/Shutterstock

… and two days in Kotor, Montenegro.

"[Our passengers] want to experience the culture, get off the ship, talk to the locals, and maybe stay on land for a night or two," Drew said. "More and more people are looking for the experience versus just getting on a ship and sipping their Mai Tais on deck."

Indefinite life at sea may not feel as monotonous as you might expect when you're living aboard the 18-deck Narrative.

To entertain passengers, the ship will have 20 restaurants and bars …

… a marina with a lounge and water toys like kayaks and jet skis …

… three pools and sundecks …

… a salon …

… and even a space for pets.

And it doesn't have to be all play: If you plan on working remotely, the Narrative will also be equipped with amenities like WiFi, workspaces, and leasable private offices.

Sure, we're all used to seeing cruise ships with pools, WiFi, and fine dining venues.

People enjoy the top decks of the largest cruise ship in the world Joey Hadden/Insider

But unlike the typical Carnival or MSC cruise ship, the Narrative will also have plenty of unique amenities like a bowling alley and microbrewery.

But if you're looking for a quieter activity, you can spend some time in the extensive library, movie theater, or art studio.

And if you miss the comforts of preparing your own meal or tending to your own garden, you can work in the ship's hydroponic garden or cook in the residential lounges' kitchens.

According to Drew, Storylines' motto is to live a happier, healthier, and longer life.

And what better way to target this than by including a 10,000-square-foot wellness facility, which the company says is the largest of its kind at sea.

The ship has onboard professionals like a doctor, pharmacists, nutritionist, and physiotherapist, as well as a hospital and helicopter pad for medical emergencies.

But if you're just looking for a spa day, you could take advantage of the facility's meditation room or undergo medical services like "wellness visits" and "detox treatments."

After all, why now treat yourself to an infrared sauna session while you take a break from exploring the world?

Comments / 14

Angie Northcraft
5d ago

sounds like a Ponzi scheme, where everyone will lose the money in the end

Reply
7
