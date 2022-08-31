Read full article on original website
Crash in south Missouri injures Cameron resident
Residents of Cameron and Lebanon were hurt Saturday morning in the head-on collision of a car and a sports utility vehicle west of Lebanon in south central Missouri. A passenger in the car, 19-year-old Ian Riley of Cameron, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon with moderate injuries. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Hunter Burton of Cameron, was not reported hurt. The driver of the SUV, 40-year-old Wiliam Curry of Lebanon, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with moderate injuries.
Missouri man drowns while swimming White River
OZARK COUNTY—A Missouri man drown while swimming just before 4p.m. Sunday in Ozark County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 21-year-old Ryan T. McGee of Moody, was wading in the north fork of the White River at Hammond Camp. He waded out too deep, went under and did not...
Two teachers in Springfield area named 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year award finalists
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Three teachers from the Springfield area are finalists for the 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year award by The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). The Missouri Teacher of the Year program recognizes the efforts of effective teachers, working tirelessly to provide a high-quality education to their students. “More than 70,000 […]
Area man drowns Sunday on North Fork River
A Howell County man has died following a drowning incident that occurred Sunday on the North Fork of the White River. According to the Ozark County Times, 21-year-old Ryan McGee of Moody was last seen at the fishing access south of the Hammond/North Fork Recreation Area’s Blue Spring at approximately 4 in the afternoon. He was seen going under water near Hammond Camp and did not resurface.
Report: Missourians have 5th-worst lung health in the US
The Lung Institute, a source for pulmonary information for better lung health, including disease prevention and management, commissioned a national study to establish a ranking of lung health across America over a five-year period.
Dr. Larry Mayuga, retired prominent Texas County physician, passes away
A retired doctor who played a prominent role in the health of Texas County residents has passed away. Dr. Larry Mayuga, who practiced medicine from 1973 until his retirement in 2002 at Cabool, passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in St. Louis. He was 85. He operated the Mayuga Clinic at Cabool and was chief of surgery at Texas County Memorial Hospital at Houston for many years. A hospital cafeteria — the Mayuga Café — is named in his honor for the big impact in providing healthcare in the county. The Mayugas were prominent in the Cabool community, and were active in an annual fundraiser that generated significant funds for Hospice of Care, a unit of Texas County Memorial Hospital.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Missouri is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Missouri State Highway Patrol sees some crashes in counting period
COLUMBIA,Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri State Highway Patrol started its counting period Friday, and it's set to end at 11:59 p.m. Monday. So while troopers have pushed traffic safety and water safety, crashes have still taken place. Patrol crash reports show at least 73 traffic crashes since 6 p.m. Friday. At least three crashes have been fatal and 10 The post Missouri State Highway Patrol sees some crashes in counting period appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Multiple crashes take place during Labor Day Weekend
The Labor Day weekend has been busy for Missouri State Highway Patrol with multiple crashes on the roads and the water since the counting period started Friday. The post Multiple crashes take place during Labor Day Weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Work begins to replace the Long Creek Bridge over Table Rock Lake
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Department of Transportation began Monday replacing the Long Creek Bridge that spans over Table Rock Lake connecting Stone and Taney Counties. The current bridge was built in 1956. More than 8,000 drivers cross the bridge daily. Crews made repairs to the structural steel at the...
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates drowning on Whiter River in Ozark County
OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a drowning on the White River in Ozark County. Investigators identified the victim as Ryan McGee, 21, of Moody, Mo. Investigators say McGee was wading in the river near Hammond Camp when he went underwater. He did not resurface. Rescuers...
259 Waterview Ridge, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079
Enjoy exquisite Lakefront Living in this Newer (built in 2018) Luxury Custom Home in the Villages at Shawnee Bend that offers a resort-inspired lifestyle. This home went under a complete transformation in 2021 making it one of the most prestigious homes in the area. Home was professionally decorated & furnished. Home is being sold turn-key, making your move effortless! Built to capitalize on the calm cove protection w/ magnificent views to the main channel. Capture glorious sparkling water views from the pool in a park-like setting backyard. Floor plan is outstanding & offers plenty of space & privacy for all of your friends, family, & guests. Offers a perfect setting for indulgent relaxation or lavish entertaining both inside & outside the home. You will immediately take note of the exceptionally fine details, & incredible “smart” features in this home, which is as distinctively stylish, as it is, tastefully comfortable. Savor a life of luxury in this one of a kind lakefront oasis.
MoDOT is hiring ahead of winter; Here are the jobs in the Springfield area
The Missouri Department of Transportation is already planning for winter, and is hoping to hire new workers to help keep the roads clear and safe in the event of another major winter storm like the Ozarks experienced in February 2022.
Semi crash closes traffic on U.S. Highway 160 near Willard, Mo.
NEAR WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a semi crash near Willard. Troopers responded around 7:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 160 between Willard and Ash Grove. The driver lost control of the tractor-trailer. The semi blocked both lanes of traffic for nearly five hours. The crash also damaged a power pole.
Child dies in crash in Morgan County, Mo.
ROCKY MOUNT, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a three-year-old boy in Morgan County. The crash happened Saturday at 3 p.m. on Route W, south of the Marvin Cutoff. Investigators say the driver drove off the road, hit a sign, and then rolled....
4-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Lake Area Highway
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A 4-year-old boy was killed Saturday afternoon when a Jeep Wrangler crashed on Route W. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin, of Rocky Mount, Mo., was driving the vehicle southbound on Route W at around 3:10 p.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, hit a sign, and overturned. Lunnin and a 7-year-old child in the vehicle had minor injuries, but a 4-year-old child in the vehicle was killed in the crash.
Charges filed in Lebanon homicide
A 33-year-old Lebanon man has been charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Bobby Joe Langston. Lebanon Police reported that Kevin James Ash was charged in a homicide that occurred Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Elm Street. Ash is being held in the Laclede County Jail without bond. His arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Laclede County Courthouse. For more on this story see the LCR print or e-Edition.
Springfield Police Department reminds people to practice safe driving habits after deadly weekend crashes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department identified a woman who died in a rollover crash on September 3 near Parkview High School. Police said 19-year-old Kaylee Fields, from Humansville, Mo., died in that crash. She was four months pregnant. The crash happened at 8 p.m., near Grant and...
A late night rolling car crash leaves a pregnant woman dead, three injured
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– On Sept. 3, 2022, at 8:05 p.m. the Springfield Police Department was dispatched to a car crash at Grant and Meadowmere. According to SPD, a red 2007 Ford Ranger was speeding southbound on Grant from Meadowmere. The driver, Joshua Stone, 28, lost control and ran off the road. Kyle Carlisle, 19, was in the […]
UPDATE: Name Released In Fatal Motorcycle Crash
Springfield Police have released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon. Police say 24 year old Kyle McMillin struck an S-U-V that was turning onto Park from Chestnut. This is the sixteenth fatal motor vehicle crash in Springfield this year.
