Lebanon, MO

kttn.com

Crash in south Missouri injures Cameron resident

Residents of Cameron and Lebanon were hurt Saturday morning in the head-on collision of a car and a sports utility vehicle west of Lebanon in south central Missouri. A passenger in the car, 19-year-old Ian Riley of Cameron, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon with moderate injuries. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Hunter Burton of Cameron, was not reported hurt. The driver of the SUV, 40-year-old Wiliam Curry of Lebanon, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with moderate injuries.
CAMERON, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man drowns while swimming White River

OZARK COUNTY—A Missouri man drown while swimming just before 4p.m. Sunday in Ozark County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 21-year-old Ryan T. McGee of Moody, was wading in the north fork of the White River at Hammond Camp. He waded out too deep, went under and did not...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Two teachers in Springfield area named 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year award finalists

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Three teachers from the Springfield area are finalists for the 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year award by The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). The Missouri Teacher of the Year program recognizes the efforts of effective teachers, working tirelessly to provide a high-quality education to their students. “More than 70,000 […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Area man drowns Sunday on North Fork River

A Howell County man has died following a drowning incident that occurred Sunday on the North Fork of the White River. According to the Ozark County Times, 21-year-old Ryan McGee of Moody was last seen at the fishing access south of the Hammond/North Fork Recreation Area’s Blue Spring at approximately 4 in the afternoon. He was seen going under water near Hammond Camp and did not resurface.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Dr. Larry Mayuga, retired prominent Texas County physician, passes away

A retired doctor who played a prominent role in the health of Texas County residents has passed away. Dr. Larry Mayuga, who practiced medicine from 1973 until his retirement in 2002 at Cabool, passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in St. Louis. He was 85. He operated the Mayuga Clinic at Cabool and was chief of surgery at Texas County Memorial Hospital at Houston for many years. A hospital cafeteria — the Mayuga Café — is named in his honor for the big impact in providing healthcare in the county. The Mayugas were prominent in the Cabool community, and were active in an annual fundraiser that generated significant funds for Hospice of Care, a unit of Texas County Memorial Hospital.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri State Highway Patrol sees some crashes in counting period

COLUMBIA,Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri State Highway Patrol started its counting period Friday, and it's set to end at 11:59 p.m. Monday. So while troopers have pushed traffic safety and water safety, crashes have still taken place. Patrol crash reports show at least 73 traffic crashes since 6 p.m. Friday. At least three crashes have been fatal and 10 The post Missouri State Highway Patrol sees some crashes in counting period appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV

Work begins to replace the Long Creek Bridge over Table Rock Lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Department of Transportation began Monday replacing the Long Creek Bridge that spans over Table Rock Lake connecting Stone and Taney Counties. The current bridge was built in 1956. More than 8,000 drivers cross the bridge daily. Crews made repairs to the structural steel at the...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Missouri Highway Patrol investigates drowning on Whiter River in Ozark County

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a drowning on the White River in Ozark County. Investigators identified the victim as Ryan McGee, 21, of Moody, Mo. Investigators say McGee was wading in the river near Hammond Camp when he went underwater. He did not resurface. Rescuers...
lakeexpo.com

KYTV

Semi crash closes traffic on U.S. Highway 160 near Willard, Mo.

NEAR WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a semi crash near Willard. Troopers responded around 7:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 160 between Willard and Ash Grove. The driver lost control of the tractor-trailer. The semi blocked both lanes of traffic for nearly five hours. The crash also damaged a power pole.
WILLARD, MO
KCTV 5

Child dies in crash in Morgan County, Mo.

ROCKY MOUNT, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a three-year-old boy in Morgan County. The crash happened Saturday at 3 p.m. on Route W, south of the Marvin Cutoff. Investigators say the driver drove off the road, hit a sign, and then rolled....
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

4-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Lake Area Highway

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A 4-year-old boy was killed Saturday afternoon when a Jeep Wrangler crashed on Route W. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin, of Rocky Mount, Mo., was driving the vehicle southbound on Route W at around 3:10 p.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, hit a sign, and overturned. Lunnin and a 7-year-old child in the vehicle had minor injuries, but a 4-year-old child in the vehicle was killed in the crash.
ROCKY MOUNT, MO
Laclede Record

Charges filed in Lebanon homicide

A 33-year-old Lebanon man has been charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Bobby Joe Langston. Lebanon Police reported that Kevin James Ash was charged in a homicide that occurred Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Elm Street. Ash is being held in the Laclede County Jail without bond. His arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Laclede County Courthouse. For more on this story see the LCR print or e-Edition.
LEBANON, MO
933kwto.com

UPDATE: Name Released In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Springfield Police have released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon. Police say 24 year old Kyle McMillin struck an S-U-V that was turning onto Park from Chestnut. This is the sixteenth fatal motor vehicle crash in Springfield this year.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

