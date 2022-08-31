Read full article on original website
californiapublic.com
California takes action to cut more plastics waste, including grocery produce bags
Two months after passing historic plastics legislation, state lawmakers send a half-dozen more bills to the governor’s desk to reduce waste.
Newsom enjoys his most successful legislative session yet with wins on climate, Diablo Canyon
California’s governor emerged a winner at the end of the two-year legislative session, with several major victories including his bill to keep the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant open for an extra five years. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Most Californians Now Eligible for Updated Booster Vaccines Targeting Omicron
The California Department of Public Health announced that most California residents are now eligible for an updated Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot. These boosters are bivalent, which means they are pulling double duty by increasing immunity against the original coronavirus strain while also protecting against the newer Omicron variants, according to the statement released Saturday.
Northern California wildfire wipes out neighborhood with frightening speed
The Mill fire in Siskiyou County destroys the historically Black neighborhood of Lincoln Heights in Weed, officials said.
SoCal heat wave sets new records Sunday, with even higher temps expected on Labor Day
As the heat wave brings searing temperatures to Southern California, the state mobilizes firefighting resources in 20 counties in case of wildfire.
