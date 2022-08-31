ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Police arrest Sioux City woman allegedly involved in robbery

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qnowG_0hcbzEui00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A second person has been arrested for allegedly robbing a woman at a gas station in Sioux City while her children were present.

According to court documents filed by the Woodbury County Attorney’s Office, Shalee Parker, 25, of Sioux City has been accused of participating in a robbery that took place at a Select Mart on Floyd Boulevard.

The documents stated that on June 27, Parker was allegedly giving Asa Starr, 18, a ride to get gas and then they intended to drive to Le Mars. While they were on their way, they stopped at the Select Mart and pulled up to the victim’s car.

The documents specified that Starr allegedly looked at the victim and said to Parker, “looks sweet,” and “sweet lick,” which Parker told authorities meant that Starr was talking about committing the robbery that followed.

Starr allegedly exited the vehicle and pulled out a gun as he approached the victim. He demanded that the victim give him all her money. The documents stated that Starr allegedly “shoved” the gun into the victim’s stomach, and the victim told authorities that she instinctively pushed the gun away. When the victim realized what was happening, she gave Starr her debit card.

Sioux City man charged for allegedly beating 8-year-old for using money for food

Starr allegedly said, “No, give me the bag,” referring to a diaper bag in the victim’s possession. The victim told authorities that there was nothing inside of it. Starr allegedly yelled at her to shut up and give him the bag, according to the documents.

Starr allegedly got back into the car and told Parker to drive. They fled and headed north on Floyd Boulevard.

Additional court documents stated that after the robbery was committed and the stolen items were discarded, they allegedly fled to Plymouth County where they fired a gun at another person. They also abandoned the car that they had been driving and got into a different car and continued to flee.

Starr was arrested in July for the alleged robbery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man arrested for OWI and more

SIOUX CENTER—A 21-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 4 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol, and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Cristian Rafael...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kscj.com

NEBRASKA PURSUIT ENDS WITH ARREST OF SIOUX CITY WOMAN

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL ARRESTED A SIOUX CITY WOMAN FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN CEDAR COUNTY LAST THURSDAY. THE PATROL WAS ALERTED BY THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE THAT A DEPUTY WAS PURSUING A WOMAN WHO HAD ESCAPED FROM CUSTODY AND STOLEN A PICKUP. A TROOPER SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYED...
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Le Mars, IA
Sioux City, IA
Crime & Safety
kiwaradio.com

Inwood Man Arrested On Felony Charges

Rock Rapids, Iowa — An Inwood man faces two felony and two misdemeanor charges after an investigation. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, on September 3, 2022, the sheriff’s office arrested 33-year-old Tyler DenBesten of Inwood. Deputies tell us that the arrest stems from two separate investigations that began the previous day.
INWOOD, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

George Therion Ridlespriger, 55, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Sept. 1, five years prison. Travis Lynn Murdock, 44, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense (two counts); sentenced Aug. 25, eight years prison. Joshua A. Shultz, 40, Sioux City, felon in...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Man reportedly shoots at woman and child in Dixon County

PONCA, Neb. -- An Allen man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman and her child while outside her home. The Dixon County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 35-year-old Andrew Chase, of Allen, on Friday with the help of the Nebraska State Patrol and Dakota County. DCSO said they...
DIXON COUNTY, NE
nwestiowa.com

Two women arrested for meth in Sheldon

SHELDON—Two women were arrested on drug-related charges following a traffic stop about 3 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in Sheldon. The arrests of 49-year-old Mary Lois Smith of Holdingford, MN, and 38-year-old Amber Dawn Berger of Sheldon stemmed from the stop of a 2001 Ford Focus on East Third Street, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Second Person#The Select Mart
Sioux City Journal

Woman involved in downtown Sioux City shooting gets probation

SIOUX CITY -- A woman who was involved in an assault just before a downtown Sioux City shooting was sentenced Friday to probation. Joy Scott, 40, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary. District Judge Jeffrey Neary gave Scott a deferred judgment and sentenced her to two years' probation. She must pay restitution of $506 to the Iowa Crime Victims Assistance Program.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City murder suspect says she used deadly force to protect herself

SIOUX CITY -- The lawyer for a Sioux City woman charged with fatally shooting her boyfriend plans to argue she was justified in using deadly force to protect herself. Public defender Billy Oyadare on Wednesday filed notice that Katrina Barnes will assert castle doctrine and justification defenses when she stands trial for the June 9 shooting of Dolorean Wade.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hull man arrested for pot after search

HULL—A 22-year-old Hull man was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 31, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Royce Lee Cox stemmed from the execution of a search warrant at his residence at 1424 Brown St. in Hull...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nwestiowa.com

Dutch Dogs to add Sioux Center location

SIOUX CENTER—A pet boarding, dog day care and pet grooming business is looking to build a Sioux Center branch next year. The Sioux Center City Council at its Aug. 22 meeting approved selling a city-owned 1.72 -acre lot in the first block of the Biotech Park, the first addition to Wooden Shoe Enterprises of Le Mars, which owns Dutch Dogs in Orange City.
siouxlandnews.com

Child dies after being rescued from Sioux City backyard pool

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A sad update to a story Siouxland News brought you last week. Police say that the 2-year-old child that was rescued from a backyard pool last month died on August 26th. Sioux City Police and Sioux City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

Former Le Mars Resident Author

A former Le Mars resident is authoring a series of mystery books. Jolene (Stratton) Philo’s first book in the series, “See Jane Run,” is about a single school teacher from Sioux City who moves to South Dakota. Jolene was a teacher for 25 years and many would remember that her mom, Dorothy Stratton, was a long-time teacher in Le Mars. Jolene talks about how she came up with the idea for the book series.
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Motorcycle crash with semitrailer, on U.S. 75, results in serious injury

HINTON, Iowa — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday after colliding with a semitrailer on U.S. Highway 75 between Sioux City and Hinton. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, the collision occurred at 6:04 p.m., when a semitrailer was attempting to turn from the far lane at a gravel turnaround near Plymouth County Road C-80. The semi collided with a motorcycle that was traveling in the passing lane.
HINTON, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy