roughridersports.net
Memorial Soccer Shows Strong to Win 9-0, on the Road at Defiance
Strong showing on both sides of the ball, moves Memorial to 5-1 (1-0 WBL). Defensive line with a shutout and 9 goals amongst the good guys. Possession was key in the second half, which earned them meditation tomorrow from Be Strong, Stay Strong! Next up-we host Wapak on Thurs. Game...
Girls Varsity Volleyball falls to Wapakoneta 3 – 1
St. Marys was defeated 3-1 by Wapak tonight in varsity volleyball in a great atmosphere at Wapak tonight. Set scores were 25-21, 23-25,24-26, 20-25. The loss drops our record to 5-3 and 1-1 in the WBL.
