Defiance, OH

roughridersports.net

Memorial Soccer Shows Strong to Win 9-0, on the Road at Defiance

Strong showing on both sides of the ball, moves Memorial to 5-1 (1-0 WBL). Defensive line with a shutout and 9 goals amongst the good guys. Possession was key in the second half, which earned them meditation tomorrow from Be Strong, Stay Strong! Next up-we host Wapak on Thurs. Game...
