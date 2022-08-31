A repair project for the railroad crossing in downtown Lebanon starts next week and may cause some inconvenience for motorists, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). Contractors working for MoDOT will begin making repairs to the crossing along a highly-traveled roadway Tuesday, Sept. 6, MoDOT announced Wednesday. The work along Route 5 (Jefferson Avenue) in Lebanon will consist of repairs to the railroad crossing, as well as pavement replacement between Commercial Street and Pierce Street in Lebanon. Once the work begins, one lane in each direction will be closed until the project completion in mid-November. In addition, access to Commercial Street will be restricted during the work. Earlier this month, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission (MHTC) awarded the contract for the project to H.R. Quadri Contractors, which submitted the low bid of $690,823. For more on this story see the print or e-Edition of the LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO