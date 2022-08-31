Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
Hazell to be honored at annual Case celebration
This year’s Case Knife honoree is a man who has spent more than 30 years teaching the art of living. Alva Hazell was the Lebanon High School art teacher for 31 years and he has continued to be involved in the community since retiring from that job. His face will adorn a new Case knife offered at Shepherd Hills Factory Outlet. Hazell said he fell in love with the town shortly after arriving in town to teach art. For more on this story see the LCR.
Repairs begin
A repair project for the railroad crossing in downtown Lebanon starts next week and may cause some inconvenience for motorists, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). Contractors working for MoDOT will begin making repairs to the crossing along a highly-traveled roadway Tuesday, Sept. 6, MoDOT announced Wednesday. The work along Route 5 (Jefferson Avenue) in Lebanon will consist of repairs to the railroad crossing, as well as pavement replacement between Commercial Street and Pierce Street in Lebanon. Once the work begins, one lane in each direction will be closed until the project completion in mid-November. In addition, access to Commercial Street will be restricted during the work. Earlier this month, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission (MHTC) awarded the contract for the project to H.R. Quadri Contractors, which submitted the low bid of $690,823. For more on this story see the print or e-Edition of the LCR.
Charges filed in Lebanon homicide
A 33-year-old Lebanon man has been charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Bobby Joe Langston. Lebanon Police reported that Kevin James Ash was charged in a homicide that occurred Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Elm Street. Ash is being held in the Laclede County Jail without bond. His arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Laclede County Courthouse. For more on this story see the LCR print or e-Edition.
