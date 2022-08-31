Read full article on original website
ICON Park to host first Oktoberfest celebration
ORLANDO, Fla. – ICON Park is preparing to welcome families to its first annual Oktoberfest celebration. Starting Sept. 16, the entertainment complex will offer special beer, food and entertainment for families to enjoy.
Never Forget: Events across Central Florida honoring 9/11
ORLANDO, Fla. – This year marks 21 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the U.S. Here are some 9/11 remembrance events happening across Central Florida:. 9/11 Stair Climb in Orlando: Everyone is welcome at this event at this event at the City National Bank of Florida building in downtown Orlando on Sunday, Sept. 11. The Orlando Fire Department and other departments from across the state will climb the 110 floors of the building in full gear while paying tribute to FDNY 343.
Annual membership fees going up for Sam’s Club shoppers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sam's Club shoppers are about to be hit with another price increase. For the first time in nearly 10 years, the warehouse club says it's going to have to raise its price to be a member.
Red Hot Chili Peppers coming to Orlando’s Camping World Stadium
ORLANDO, Fla. – You’d have to be living “Under the Bridge” to not know Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to Orlando as part of their 2022 World Tour. The alt rock band is stopping at Camping World Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m. They will be performing both classic career-spanning hits as well as new music from their latest album, “Unlimited Love.”
Pirate-themed corn maze to open in Mount Dora in October
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Ahoy mateys. Think you can make it through this pirate-themed maze?. Scott's Maze Adventure in Mount Dora has released a photo of its 7-acre corn field that now resembles a pirate adventure.
5 Great Burger Places in Florida
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. I've put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Florida that are known for serving tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
Tail-gator? Reptile seen tied to vehicle on I-95 in Brevard County
ORLANDO, Fla. – That's one way to show Florida pride. A Floridian on the road this weekend captured what appeared to be a real alligator tied to the rear bumper of a vehicle. The roped reptile was spotted on I-95 just south of Melbourne on Saturday by Karen...
First responders receive free admission to Daytona Lagoon this weekend
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Lagoon, Daytona Beach's Premier Waterpark and Family Entertainment Center, will host its 5th Annual First Responder Weekend this weekend. The park said it plans to honor those who serve and protect the public with free waterpark admission on Sept. 10 and 11.
Gatorland offers limited-time ticket deal that gets children in free
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland is offering a special ticket deal that will get Florida children in free through the end of the month, the theme park announced. Now through Sept. 30, Florida residents will receive half-off single day admissions and one free child admission (ages 3 to 12) with each paying adult. The theme park said tickets must be purchased at Gatorland’s ticket window, and proof of Florida residency for adults is required.
'Michael Myers' spotted at Florida beach during Labor Day weekend
PANAMA CITY, Fla. - A man dressed up as horror icon Michael Myers was spotted strolling along a beach in Florida during the Labor Day weekend. Todd Easter says he was at Panama City Beach early Sunday morning when he spotted the masked slasher from a condo building. Despite his...
Labor Day Weekend brings thousands to Volusia’s beaches
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – The beaches in Central Florida proved to provide much needed relief from the heat and a place for relaxation for thousands this Labor Day Weekend. Thousands jammed into Volusia County keeping businesses and safety personnel busy. "We've been at capacity at most core areas...
Ask Trooper Steve: What happens when my driving documents expire on a holiday?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Monday, on the Labor Day holiday, "If my vehicle/driving documents expire on a...
Calm overnight expected for Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – A calm overnight is on tap for Central Florida. The humidity is still thick, but no more showers are expected. Look for the low in Orlando to drop to 77 degrees. Tomorrow is expected to be much like Monday; we will have showers to track, but...
3 shot while riding in car in Brevard
COCOA, Fla. – Three people were shot late Saturday while riding in a car in Brevard County, deputies said. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Burnett Road and State Road 520, not far from the city limits of Cocoa. According to the...
Car fire slows State Road 408 in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A car fire prompted the closure of State Road 408 in Orange County. The westbound lanes of the toll road were closed Monday morning near Good Homes Road. The left lane of S.R. 408 was later reopened.
Body found in water next to Hooters in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A body was found Wednesday morning in what appeared to be a retention pond in Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the victim was found near the 8500 block of Palm Parkway. The fire department pronounced the person dead on scene. The body of water...
Long-awaited Thrifty store opens to fanfare, festive crowd
Patrons of Thrifty Specialty Produce & Meats can now enjoy shopping in central Brevard instead of having to drive to Melbourne or Palm Bay. The grocery store opened its newest and largest store July 29 in Rockledge with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that attracted a cheerful crowd. In front of that...
Alligator wrangled in parking lot of Florida Wendy's
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida captured a large alligator found in an unusual location: a Wendy's parking lot. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to a report of an alligator "loitering" outside the Wendy's on Commercial Way in Spring Hill. Deputies...
This Is Florida's Best Chinese Restaurant
Cheapism found the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
Arrests In Brevard County: September 2, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
