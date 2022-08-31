ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most Californians Now Eligible for Updated Booster Vaccines Targeting Omicron

The California Department of Public Health announced that most California residents are now eligible for an updated Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot. These boosters are bivalent, which means they are pulling double duty by increasing immunity against the original coronavirus strain while also protecting against the newer Omicron variants, according to the statement released Saturday.
