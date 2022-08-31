ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo restaurants that opened their doors in August

By Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AxS4k_0hcbydkY00

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Multiple restaurants have set up shop and opened their doors across San Angelo in the month of August 2022.

Cold Smoke

College-focused coffee house Cold Smoke was the first to welcome San Angelo customers this month on August 1st according to a post on the company’s social media page . This coffee shop sells a variety of special drinks, seasonal drinks, flavored tea, perfect food for studying, and of course coffee.

This cozy cafe is a great spot to grab some caffeine, a snack, and study for the semester ahead!

Cold Smoke is open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jason’s Deli holds ribbon cutting, set to open on August 4th

Jason’s Deli

Jason’s Deli opened on August 4th in a strip mall at 1819 Knickerbocker Rd in the former home of Korona’s Formal Wear. Jason’s Deli serves soups, salads, spuds, muffulettas, pasta, sandwiches, and more.

This family-owned and community-focused restaurant were one of the first to remove artificial trans fats from its foods. Since 2005, Jason’s Deli has worked to eliminate artificial colors and flavors, dyes, processed MSG, and high-fructose corn syrup from their food. According to Jason’s Deli , they serve food to customers at 250 delis across 28 states.

Jason’s Deli is open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

IDK, WTV Food Truck Park

The IDK, WTV Food Truck Park created by those at Fatty’s Grill held its grand opening on August 13th. IDK, WTV is a great place to catch some of your favorite food trucks throughout the week and play games with the family!

This food truck park sits on 1.7 acres of land at 1602 S. Oake St. with a goal to help unite food truck/trailer owners in the community. With the space at the location, Fatty’s Grill can have at least six food trucks on the property.

Fatty’s Grill is open Tuesday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

New Food Truck Park in San Angelo

Smoothie King

Smoothie King also opened its doors in the same strip mall as Jason’s Deli on August 18th.

This smoothie chain helps each guest meet their health and fitness goals by carefully choosing their ingredients like whole non-GMO fruits and organic veggies. There are also no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives in Smoothie Kings items.

Smoothie King also serves coffee and espresso blends to help get an extra kick when you are feeling low on energy.

Smoothie King is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Did we miss a business that opened this month or do you know of one opening soon? Let us know by contacting us here !

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN 960 San Angelo

This San Angelo Website For Lost Pets Is Amazing

When it comes to pets, I have a soft spot in my heart. I know how I feel about my two spoiled rotten Persian Cats. I have two, Otis and Anna. This is Anna. They're spoiled beyond words. If they were to ever get out and get lost, I know how completely devastated I would be. Here in San Angelo, we have an incredible website that really comes to the rescue for lost pets.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

How the Concho Valley plans to be #UvaldeStrong

SAN ANGELO, Texas — When a community is faced with a disaster that causes indescribable pain, sometimes it means the world to know that there are people who are there to support them. Even if they are complete strangers. Several school districts throughout the Concho Valley posted over the weekend, encouraging their respective communities to […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Real Estate: Newly Renovated With Guest House

SAN ANGELO, TX — This mid-century elegance meets modern sophistication in this exceptional 3,225-sf 3 bedroom, 3 bath home with 1 bedroom, 1 bath guest house in the heart of Bryant Park. The home was built in 1965 but has been completely updated. The kitchen has double ovens, a...
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Food & Drinks
San Angelo, TX
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
San Angelo, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
KLST/KSAN

Angelo Ale House coming soon near Angelo State University

(KLST/KSAN)– From an empty liquor store to a fun hangout spot, the co-owners of Angelo Ale House are transforming the building into what Stephen Gossett describes as a family-friendly atmosphere. “We are not a bar; kids are welcome at any hour that we are open,” Gossett said. “We just want to have a good, fun, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Popular Rj's BBQ to Open Third Location in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO – RJ's BBQ is one of San Angelo's favorite bbq joints. For years they have served food that has brought not only smiles but full bellies to the people of the Concho Valley. Now RJ's is expanding into the Sunset Mall.  The original location, located at 14th and Bryant, has been open for years but recently has been expanding thanks to the family's son Roman. Most recently Roman has opened up a spot in East San Angelo called Rj's Chicken Shack. This successful business however did not fill Roman's need to continue growing. Now Roman and the Rj's family has decided to open up a new…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

PAWS responds to community concerns

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley PAWS has responded to concerns regarding the city’s Animal Shelter on their Facebook page. The post began by thanking the community and everyone who has offered their home to a pet during the evacuation crisis. They went on to thank area rescues CMC2, New Beginnings, Hands of Mercy Cat […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Health And Fitness#Food Dyes#Strip Mall#Food Truck#Soups#Food Drink#Cold Smoke College#Deli Jason#Korona#Formal Wear
KLST/KSAN

SAFD hosting 9/11 memorial service

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Fire Department is hosting a public 9/11 memorial service at 9 a.m. Friday, September 9, at the City’s 9/11 monument near Celebration Bridge along the Concho River, adjacent to the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St. The program will feature a keynote address from Col. Eugene […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KLST/KSAN

Road closure alert

SAN ANGELO, Texas — College Hills – Trinity Avenue to Patrick Street will be closed for an update on the College Hills Boulevard Improvement Project. The closure will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Tuesday, September 6 – Wednesday, September 7. A suggested route to take for citizens traveling north on College […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Covid-19 Infections Steady in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Health officials Friday released the latest information on Covid-19 in Tom Green County and it appears the number of infections and hospitalizations remain steady.  Weekly COVID-19 report: 8.27.22-9.2.22 Total cases over last seven days: 370 Saturday: 39 cases/9 hospitalizations Sunday: 30 cases/10 hospitalizations Monday: 35 cases/10 hospitalizations Tuesday: 71 cases/8 hospitalizations Wednesday: 57 cases/10 hospitalizations Thursday: 75 cases/10 hospitalizations Friday: 63 cases/10 hospitalizations
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo Revolution’s film selections are live

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Revolution’s film selections for 2022 are live. For more on the event and where to get tickets, follow the link below. Selected features include: Five Fifths A woman of color finds herself stuck between a rock and a hard place in the unforgiving Texas wilderness. 10 Minutes A college […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Update: What happened to the motorcyclist on Sherwood

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On September 1, around 12:02 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Sherwood Way and Sunset Drive in reference to a major vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers observed that the collision involved a Lincoln passenger car and a dark-colored motorcycle. The San Angelo Fire Department arrived on the scene and […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD warns drivers to avoid low water crossings

SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAPD has warned drivers to avoid any and all of the low water crossings specifically the avoid 1000 block of Pulliam near the old bobcat stadium at the low water crossing.  The National Weather Service has issued an Emergency Flash Flood Warning for Tom Green County that will be in effect […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy