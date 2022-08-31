San Angelo restaurants that opened their doors in August

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Multiple restaurants have set up shop and opened their doors across San Angelo in the month of August 2022.

Cold Smoke

College-focused coffee house Cold Smoke was the first to welcome San Angelo customers this month on August 1st according to a post on the company’s social media page . This coffee shop sells a variety of special drinks, seasonal drinks, flavored tea, perfect food for studying, and of course coffee.

This cozy cafe is a great spot to grab some caffeine, a snack, and study for the semester ahead!

Cold Smoke is open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jason’s Deli

Jason’s Deli opened on August 4th in a strip mall at 1819 Knickerbocker Rd in the former home of Korona’s Formal Wear. Jason’s Deli serves soups, salads, spuds, muffulettas, pasta, sandwiches, and more.

This family-owned and community-focused restaurant were one of the first to remove artificial trans fats from its foods. Since 2005, Jason’s Deli has worked to eliminate artificial colors and flavors, dyes, processed MSG, and high-fructose corn syrup from their food. According to Jason’s Deli , they serve food to customers at 250 delis across 28 states.

Jason’s Deli is open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

IDK, WTV Food Truck Park



The IDK, WTV Food Truck Park created by those at Fatty’s Grill held its grand opening on August 13th. IDK, WTV is a great place to catch some of your favorite food trucks throughout the week and play games with the family!

This food truck park sits on 1.7 acres of land at 1602 S. Oake St. with a goal to help unite food truck/trailer owners in the community. With the space at the location, Fatty’s Grill can have at least six food trucks on the property.

Fatty’s Grill is open Tuesday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Smoothie King

Smoothie King also opened its doors in the same strip mall as Jason’s Deli on August 18th.

This smoothie chain helps each guest meet their health and fitness goals by carefully choosing their ingredients like whole non-GMO fruits and organic veggies. There are also no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives in Smoothie Kings items.

Smoothie King also serves coffee and espresso blends to help get an extra kick when you are feeling low on energy.

Smoothie King is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Did we miss a business that opened this month or do you know of one opening soon? Let us know by contacting us here !

