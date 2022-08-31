Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff calls out police agency recruiting in his county
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga - Law Enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to fill job openings. One metro Atlanta department went outside their area to find a few good men and women, but ran up against a sheriff who said find somewhere else to recruit. East Point Police put up...
North Fulton’s mayors are holding a town hall to discuss Fulton County tax concerns
The mayors of six North Fulton cities are holding a rare mutli-city town hall to discuss their dispute with Fulton County over tax revenue shared between the cities and the county. North Fulton residents are invited to attend the multi-city town hall on Wednesday, Sept. 21, during which mayors from...
7-year-old hit, killed on busy Clayton County highway raises concerns among parents in the area
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Investigators are desperately looking for leads regarding the deadly hit-and-run of a 7-year-old girl. It happened early Sunday morning on Tara Boulevard at Southside Commercial Parkway in Jonesboro. Investigators believe the child was struck sometime between 2:15 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Deputy stabbed by detainee during intake at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says
Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said he is conducting an internal review after a deputy was stabbed Monday morning while booking a detainee into the county jail, Chanel 2 Action News reported.
Fulton County’s Five-Star District Attorney Fani Willis Being Sued
Fulton DA Fani Willis has been making many big moves as of late. As we know she is responsible for the case against YSL leader Young Thug as well as 25+ codefendants with quite a few cooperating. She has even began her own investigation into former President Trump’s RICO case. Willis is invested in taking down RICO cases as well as gang oriented activity as in her case against Alleged gang members "Drug Rich Gang" indicted on crimes against Atlanta celebrities.
cobbcountycourier.com
Free activities for seniors 55+ at the North Georgia State Fair
Cobb Senior Services announced on its website that special events for seniors 55 years and older will be held on Friday September 23 at the North Georgia State Fair in Jim Miller Park. The following schedule of events was posted by Cobb County Senior Services:. Adults age 55+ are invited...
WXIA 11 Alive
Flooding on I-75 in Cobb County
This is south of Bells Ferry Road at mile marker 267. Water is covering some of the lanes on the interstation.
Woman unloading groceries catches Peeping Tom at her Clayton County apartment
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Marcus Squire was arrested on multiple charges on September 1st for an incident at the complex off Garden Lake Drive in Clayton County. According to police, a woman called 911 after she found Squire inside her apartment as she was unloading groceries. When they arrived,...
With Atlanta Medical Center closing, what’s next for patient care in Fulton County?
ATLANTA — The closing of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center in northeast Atlanta will leave 55,000 patients looking for a new place to get care. But it could also open up some prime land for developers. Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts says it’s a valuable piece of property worth more than $100 million.
Deputy stabbed multiple times by detainee at Fulton County Jail, sheriff confirms
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy is recovering after he was stabbed at the Fulton County Jail by a suspect. “We had a detainee attack one of our deputies,” said Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat. Labat said the attack happened on Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. According to...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Butts County Jail Blotter
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Direacshon Shivers Collins♦ , 39, Mallet...
Georgia city tries to punish local man for speaking up
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia city council tried to have a city resident arrested and charged with a felony for filing too many open records requests. They also didn’t like the posts critical of city officials on his website. The city council tried to use a Georgia...
CBS 46
Family of surviving Midtown shooting victim reacts to Atlanta Medical Center closing
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The family of a man critically injured in a Midtown triple shooting wants leaders to reevaluate the decision to close Atlanta Medical Center, where a loving father and husband fight for his life. Mike Horne is the only victim who survived a triple shooting in Midtown...
WXIA 11 Alive
Tex McIver transferred to Fulton County Jail with new bond hearing set
ATLANTA — Tex McIver, the Atlanta attorney whose murder conviction was overturned by the Georgia Supreme Court in June, has been transferred out of state prison and into county jail ahead of a bond hearing that could grant him a release roughly four years after the original conviction. According...
East Point to host ceremony honoring life of lynching victim Warren Powell
EAST POINT, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video above is from Warren Powell's soil collection ceremony. East Point is honoring a life taken while recognizing its history this Labor Day weekend. The City of East Point Public Art Division is partnering with the Fulton County Remembrance Coalition to commemorate...
Tax relief to offset inflation in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — If you live in Fulton County, the tax rate on your house is going down. The county commission voted to lower the county’s millage rate this past week. On Tuesday, Channel 2′s Sophia Choi spoke with experts and looked into how the change could mean cuts for needed programs.
erienewsnow.com
Georgia investigators seek testimony from a leader of 'Black Voices for Trump' before special grand jury
Investigators probing efforts to meddle with the 2020 election results in Georgia are seeking testimony from Harrison Floyd, a leader with the organization Black Voices for Trump, about his alleged role in a plot to pressure a Georgia election worker to falsely admit election fraud. Fulton County District Attorney Fani...
Metro Atlanta labor unions use holiday to push for higher wages
ATLANTA — Gabrielle Saylor-Moore is a second-generation electrician who works with data centers to provide everyday essentials. “Every time you pull out your phone, you can thank a union electrician," Saylor-Moore said. "We’re building sites for all the main data centers: Google, Facebook, Switch. A lot of your life is impacted by the quality of work we put in.”
Jonathan Denham, 41, Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Fulton County (Fulton County, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating a two-car crash that left 1 driver dead. The incident is reported to have taken place on Friday morning on Roosevelt Highway at Delano Road in Fulton County.
Roswell plans property tax cut
ROSWELL — Roswell residents should not see an increase in their city taxes if the city’s current tax plan is approved. The city plans to reduce its property tax rate to offset inflationary increases in property values. The mayor and city council are proposing reducing the property tax rate for fiscal year 2023 from 4.718 mills to 4.463 mills, which is 5.4 percent lower than last year’s rate and, according to city officials, would be the lowest the rate has been in 35 years.
