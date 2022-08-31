ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Sheriff calls out police agency recruiting in his county

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga - Law Enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to fill job openings. One metro Atlanta department went outside their area to find a few good men and women, but ran up against a sheriff who said find somewhere else to recruit. East Point Police put up...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Shine My Crown

Fulton County’s Five-Star District Attorney Fani Willis Being Sued

Fulton DA Fani Willis has been making many big moves as of late. As we know she is responsible for the case against YSL leader Young Thug as well as 25+ codefendants with quite a few cooperating. She has even began her own investigation into former President Trump’s RICO case. Willis is invested in taking down RICO cases as well as gang oriented activity as in her case against Alleged gang members "Drug Rich Gang" indicted on crimes against Atlanta celebrities.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Free activities for seniors 55+ at the North Georgia State Fair

Cobb Senior Services announced on its website that special events for seniors 55 years and older will be held on Friday September 23 at the North Georgia State Fair in Jim Miller Park. The following schedule of events was posted by Cobb County Senior Services:. Adults age 55+ are invited...
MARIETTA, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County Jail Blotter

The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Direacshon Shivers Collins♦ , 39, Mallet...
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Tex McIver transferred to Fulton County Jail with new bond hearing set

ATLANTA — Tex McIver, the Atlanta attorney whose murder conviction was overturned by the Georgia Supreme Court in June, has been transferred out of state prison and into county jail ahead of a bond hearing that could grant him a release roughly four years after the original conviction. According...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Metro Atlanta labor unions use holiday to push for higher wages

ATLANTA — Gabrielle Saylor-Moore is a second-generation electrician who works with data centers to provide everyday essentials. “Every time you pull out your phone, you can thank a union electrician," Saylor-Moore said. "We’re building sites for all the main data centers: Google, Facebook, Switch. A lot of your life is impacted by the quality of work we put in.”
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Roswell plans property tax cut

ROSWELL — Roswell residents should not see an increase in their city taxes if the city’s current tax plan is approved. The city plans to reduce its property tax rate to offset inflationary increases in property values. The mayor and city council are proposing reducing the property tax rate for fiscal year 2023 from 4.718 mills to 4.463 mills, which is 5.4 percent lower than last year’s rate and, according to city officials, would be the lowest the rate has been in 35 years.
ROSWELL, GA

