Riley Burruss Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors After Photo Goes Viral

Riley Burruss is not here for people speculating on what’s happening in her uterus.

The newly minted 20-year-old took to TikTok to shut down rumors she’s with child after a photo of her went viral last week.

The photo that stirred the speculation was a cute selfie of Riley in a black dress and matching YSL purse — with her hand grazing over her stomach.

The NYU student originally posted the now-viral photo on her Instagram Stories, according to All About Tea .

Riley’s Response

On TikTok, Riley posted a video dubbed with a well-known Wendy Williams soundbite on Aug. 29.

The text on the video reads: “Me after seeing everyone ask if I’m pregnant.”

Meanwhile, Williams’ voiceover says, “Don’t ask — no!… Girl…”

The post now has over 143,000 views — and TikTok users commended Riley in the comments for making light of the rumors.

“Don’t trip on dem gurl” “It’s always going to be something… the haters out here are real. You look FABULOUS 👀🔥💐👏🏾👀” “What!! You don’t look pregnant!! Wow!! Keep your positive mentality towards negativity and jealousy!!💪🏽💪🏽” “Rilez said don’t play with her! 🥰😏” “People can be so strange. Keep rocking your crown 👑💕”

Riley captioned the clip, “[When] you don’t suck in for one photo & all of a sudden you’re 3 months along…😭.”

you don’t suck in for one photo & all of a sudden you’re 3 months along…😭

♬ original sound – Wendy Williams Clips

Riley’s 20th Birthday

As the daughter of singer-songwriter and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, many reality TV viewers have watched Riley grow up .

While it’s unclear what festivities the youngin got into on her birthday, Aug. 22, her social media followers did see snapshots and footage from a celebratory b-day photo shoot the 20-year-old did.

“You know it wouldn’t be a leo birthday if I didn’t pop out in all gold🦁💅🏾,” Riley captioned a clip of her photo session.

