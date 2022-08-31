ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

hometownstations.com

Cleveland Clinic psychologist discusses how the pandemic changed some for the better

The COVID-19 pandemic took a big toll on many people's mental health, however, some also became more resilient. It's one of many positive changes to come out of the last couple of years. Psychologists say the pandemic also triggered more conversations about mental health, which helped reduce stigmas. In addition, many people had to find new ways to cope if they couldn't go to the gym or connect with family and friends. Research shows some still continue with these new habits even now that the restrictions have ended. Another benefit was people learned how to say no and set boundaries. For example, if they didn't want to go somewhere they had no problem speaking up about it and that seems to have continued. Psychologists say on a similar note, people have also adjusted their social connections to fit more with what they like.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

CHN Housing Partners offering assistance to low-income residents needing help with their summer energy bills

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Low-income residents still have time to apply for help with their summer energy bills through the CHN Housing Partners. The Home Energy Assistance Program Summer Crisis Program ends Sept. 30. CHN runs the program locally under a contract with state of Ohio. Applicants through CHN must be Cuyahoga County residents. Close to 2,000 families were helped last year through CHN.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
thecentersquare.com

Back pay for 29 workers recovered from Akron employer

(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $67,294 in unpaid wages for 29 workers after Akron, Ohio, based employer McNeil and NRM Inc. failed to pay them for two and a half months this year. “Workers cannot be expected to bear the burden of the...
AKRON, OH
wksu.org

Did redlining happen like we think it did? New research says, ‘It’s complicated’

It is well-known that redlining, the historically discriminatory lending practice, has had a huge impact on home values in predominantly Black neighborhoods and on residents' ability to obtain loans. But new research is shedding light on this widespread banking policy and is questioning some commonly held beliefs about the famous redlining maps that segmented neighborhoods in Cleveland and other cities.
CLEVELAND, OH
citymapleheights.com

Maple Heights Senior Apartment Groundbreaking Ceremony

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Jennings and PIRHL celebrated a new collaboration with a groundbreaking event for a new senior apartment building in City of Maple Heights, Ohio . The residence will open as a 53-unit apartment building for older adults in 2023. The groundbreaking was hailed as a critical community need by local dignitaries.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Restoring Sidaway Bridge would not be worth the cost

I read with interest Steven Litt’s article on the Sidaway Bridge, although I disagree with pouring more money - public or private - into this project (”Advocates seek landmark status for Cleveland’s historic Sidaway Bridge as a prelude to restoration,” Aug. 29). Mr. Litt correctly states that the bridge was built to connect the Hungarian (and Slovak) neighborhoods then living around Kinsman Road and East 79th Street with the Polish “Hyacinth”neighborhood -- named after the now-closed Catholic church by that name near Francis Avenue and East 61st Street. This was not done for ethnic reasons, but to enable workers to mutually connect to factories on either side of the bridge.
CLEVELAND, OH
