The COVID-19 pandemic took a big toll on many people's mental health, however, some also became more resilient. It's one of many positive changes to come out of the last couple of years. Psychologists say the pandemic also triggered more conversations about mental health, which helped reduce stigmas. In addition, many people had to find new ways to cope if they couldn't go to the gym or connect with family and friends. Research shows some still continue with these new habits even now that the restrictions have ended. Another benefit was people learned how to say no and set boundaries. For example, if they didn't want to go somewhere they had no problem speaking up about it and that seems to have continued. Psychologists say on a similar note, people have also adjusted their social connections to fit more with what they like.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO