Cleveland Clinic income slips as labor costs rise faster than patient revenue in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Patient revenue has continued to increase this year at the Cleveland Clinic but not enough to keep up with faster growing wages and other costs. The result: net operating income is down sharply, financial documents released Monday showed. The Clinic reported $91.4 million in operating income...
hometownstations.com
Cleveland Clinic psychologist discusses how the pandemic changed some for the better
The COVID-19 pandemic took a big toll on many people's mental health, however, some also became more resilient. It's one of many positive changes to come out of the last couple of years. Psychologists say the pandemic also triggered more conversations about mental health, which helped reduce stigmas. In addition, many people had to find new ways to cope if they couldn't go to the gym or connect with family and friends. Research shows some still continue with these new habits even now that the restrictions have ended. Another benefit was people learned how to say no and set boundaries. For example, if they didn't want to go somewhere they had no problem speaking up about it and that seems to have continued. Psychologists say on a similar note, people have also adjusted their social connections to fit more with what they like.
CHN Housing Partners offering assistance to low-income residents needing help with their summer energy bills
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Low-income residents still have time to apply for help with their summer energy bills through the CHN Housing Partners. The Home Energy Assistance Program Summer Crisis Program ends Sept. 30. CHN runs the program locally under a contract with state of Ohio. Applicants through CHN must be Cuyahoga County residents. Close to 2,000 families were helped last year through CHN.
Meet the Bay Village native whose new job is to grow Cleveland’s population
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sara Greicius left Cleveland in 2011 for college, then moved to New York City after graduation. Now she’s back in Northeast Ohio and working to convince others to follow her lead.
thecentersquare.com
Back pay for 29 workers recovered from Akron employer
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $67,294 in unpaid wages for 29 workers after Akron, Ohio, based employer McNeil and NRM Inc. failed to pay them for two and a half months this year. “Workers cannot be expected to bear the burden of the...
Residents: USPS has missed medications, benefit checks
Residents in one east side community are sharing concerns about ongoing U.S. Postal Service mail delivery delays. Some Highland Heights residents said they are frustrated about missed medications they count on being delivered to their home, in addition to billing statements and payments due that were not delivered on time.
wksu.org
Did redlining happen like we think it did? New research says, ‘It’s complicated’
It is well-known that redlining, the historically discriminatory lending practice, has had a huge impact on home values in predominantly Black neighborhoods and on residents' ability to obtain loans. But new research is shedding light on this widespread banking policy and is questioning some commonly held beliefs about the famous redlining maps that segmented neighborhoods in Cleveland and other cities.
It’s in Lake Erie. It was likely in Wendy’s burgers. Why are we seeing so much E. coli? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Heavy rain caused the second combined sewer overflow at Edgewater Beach this month. And E. coli infections have sickened 23 Ohioans. We’re talking about Lake Erie and Wendy’s on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast, with...
cleveland19.com
Scam that cheated Northeast Ohio employee out of $600 started with text posing as boss
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An worker for one of Northeast Ohio’s largest employers was recently scammed out of hundreds of dollars. She told police it all started with a text she thought was from her boss. It’s a con our Cuyahoga County Scam Squad partners like Sue McConnell at...
Welding-giant Lincoln Electric announces plans to make electric vehicle chargers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lincoln Electric is taking 127 years of experience making welders and motors and channeling it toward a new industry — electric vehicle charging. The company plans to have a working product by year’s end. The Cleveland-based company is planning to design and manufacture Level...
citymapleheights.com
Maple Heights Senior Apartment Groundbreaking Ceremony
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Jennings and PIRHL celebrated a new collaboration with a groundbreaking event for a new senior apartment building in City of Maple Heights, Ohio . The residence will open as a 53-unit apartment building for older adults in 2023. The groundbreaking was hailed as a critical community need by local dignitaries.
Restoring Sidaway Bridge would not be worth the cost
I read with interest Steven Litt’s article on the Sidaway Bridge, although I disagree with pouring more money - public or private - into this project (”Advocates seek landmark status for Cleveland’s historic Sidaway Bridge as a prelude to restoration,” Aug. 29). Mr. Litt correctly states that the bridge was built to connect the Hungarian (and Slovak) neighborhoods then living around Kinsman Road and East 79th Street with the Polish “Hyacinth”neighborhood -- named after the now-closed Catholic church by that name near Francis Avenue and East 61st Street. This was not done for ethnic reasons, but to enable workers to mutually connect to factories on either side of the bridge.
Broadview Heights purchases close to 45 acres near I-77 at Ohio 82
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city has purchased a vacant lot measuring about 44½ acres near the Interstate77-Ohio 82 interchange, with plans to develop part of the property -- plus two additional lots under different ownership -- and preserve the rest. The three contiguous lots are at the northwest...
Ohio Lottery Commission investigators scam the taxpayers by faking time sheets and working as cops: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Ohio Inspector General report found that nine Ohio Lottery Commission employees falsified time cards, earning nearly $30,000 in pay and benefits for time not worked at the JACK Thistledown Racino. We’re talking about how many hours they falsified and what else they were doing (including working...
NE Ohio city boasts cheapest rent in the nation
As we hit the first of the month, and it's time to pay the rent, there is good news and bad news to report.
State probe finds Ohio Lottery Commission workers assigned to JACK Thistledown Racino received nearly $30,000 for time not worked
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nine Ohio Lottery Commission employees falsified time cards, earning nearly $30,000 in pay and benefits for time not worked at the JACK Thistledown Racino, according to an Ohio Inspector General report. The Office of the Ohio Inspector General, which is charged with investigating fraud and waste...
Cleveland City Council members knock on residents’ doors to address concerns, offer more community engagement
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Councilman Kevin Conwell walked the neighborhoods of his East Side ward, talking with residents, listening to their victories and complaints and working to fix their concerns. There is the crumbling, condemned house on East 117th Street and Temblett Avenue, where students from Stephanie Tubbs Jones...
Cleveland’s iconic sub sandwich chain Dave’s Cosmic Subs poised for expansion
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Original Dave’s Cosmic Subs has been a staple of life in Northeast Ohio since 1977 when it first debuted as a tiny grab-and-go sandwich shop in Chagrin Falls. So, it should come as no surprise that Dave’s was among the top vote-getters in...
‘Extremely dangerous’: Local woman forced to leave Ohio for life-saving abortion
The impact of the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade continues to have an effect here in Northeast Ohio. A local woman was forced to travel out of state for an abortion that she says saved her life.
ideastream.org
Morning Headlines: Democratic Cleveland City Council president 'livid' over flyer ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Sept. 1:. Democratic Cleveland City Council president 'livid' over flyer suggesting he backs GOP governor. Investigators probe Columbus police shooting of unarmed Black man. Cleveland says it can’t charge officer who posted antisemitic tweets years ago. Lordstown EV battery cell plant begins...
