ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duplin County, NC

Man arrested, charged in Duplin County murder

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cCsqf_0hcbxdiL00

FAISON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Sampson County man has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in an incident that happened Tuesday in Duplin County.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office reported Dexture Shyheme Smith, 25, of Sampson County, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and burglary. He was being held in the Duplin County Jail without bond.

Deputies responded Tuesday at 3:19 a.m. to a home on Bowden Road near the Faison area after a call of a person who had been shot. Officials found Reginald Lamont Blackmore, 51, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken by EMS to ECU Health Duplin, where he died.

During the investigation, it was learned three men entered Blackmore’s home wearing masks. One of the men pushed a woman and engaged Blackmore. The woman said she heard several shots before the three men left in a silver-colored sedan traveling at a high rate of speed.

Officials learned Smith was from the Sampson County area. His vehicle was found near Roseboro and, when pulled over, was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

There was no further information about the other two men who entered the victim’s home. The investigation is ongoing, Duplin County deputies said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 11

Tawanda Smith
4d ago

Its a mug shot smh. If you're already in the system they don't take new photos. That photo can be five years old smh. How y'all judge folks off of a picture!

Reply(2)
2
Related
WBTW News13

2 juveniles, 1 adult shot during Robeson County house party

MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and one adult were shot Saturday night at a house party in Robeson County, according to Maxton police. Police were called at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday to a house party on West Rockingham Road for reports of multiple people shot. Police found that three people were injured. The Robeson […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Burgaw Chief of Police charged with embezzlement

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man who once served as an officer with the Wilmington Police Department and as the Chief of Police for Burgaw has been charged with embezzlement. The State Bureau of Investigation says it received a request in March from the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff to investigate Edward Charles Gibson.
BURGAW, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Faison, NC
City
Roseboro, NC
Sampson County, NC
Crime & Safety
Duplin County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Sampson County, NC
County
Duplin County, NC
foxwilmington.com

Former local police chief investigated for alleged embezzlement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney submitted a request to the State Bureau of Investigation to look into embezzlement allegations against former Burgaw Chief of Police Edward Gibson. SBI told WECT that they first received the request in March of 2021....
BURGAW, NC
WNCT

Suspect wanted after 3 shot in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are searching for the suspect they said shot three people at an oyster bar early Saturday. Police responded just before 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired at Heroes Sports Oyster Bar and Grill at 3009 East Ash St. They found Kewon R’Kell Swinson, 27, with a gunshot […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#County Jail#Violent Crime#Ems#Ecu Health Duplin#Nexstar Media Inc
WITN

Goldsboro man found with gunshot wound to the head

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - At around 2:52 A.M. Sunday morning officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard multiple shots fired near North Center Street. Officers responded and found a vehicle near the intersection of North Center Street and Raynor Street. They found that the driver, Daniel Atkinson, was suffering from...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WMBF

Police seeking information after man found dead in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Monday morning in Lumberton. Police said 46-year-old Tony Jacobs was found just before 1 a.m. on Seneca Street. Authorities said a preliminary investigation did not reveal any visible traumatic injuries. They said they...
LUMBERTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whiteville-news.com

Narcotics passing through the Eastern portion of Columbus County under investigation.

Whiteville, NC – During the months of July and August 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators initiated an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Eastern portion of Columbus County. On August 29, 2022, Vice-Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence located on Andrew Jackson Highway in Bolton. During the search, investigators located over three (3) and one half (1/2) ounces of methamphetamine. As a result, Charles Allen Lewis III, 51, of the residence was arrested and charged with felony Trafficking Schedule II Controlled Substance; felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Methamphetamine; felony Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance; and misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Lewis received a $250,000.00 secured bond.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Rocky Mount man charged with embezzlement at Pitt County business

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was arrested on Thursday after turning himself in on an embezzlement charge in Pitt County. Bruce Bland Jr., 51, turned himself in at the Pitt County Detention Center, accompanied by his attorney. He was released under a $400,000 unsecured bond with a condition that he not manage […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raeford man on probation had high-capacity ammo mags, fentanyl, 100+ grams of pot, deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raeford man on probation is facing new charges after a search at his home turned up items he was not allowed to have, deputies said. The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said members of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Joint Task Force and Special Operations Unit assisted Hoke County Probation and Parole with a warrantless search at home in the 1000 Block of John Russel Road in Raeford.
RAEFORD, NC
WITN

Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Documents: Surveillance video captured fatal stabbing of hemp store clerk

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The fatal stabbing of a Surf City hemp shop employee was captured on the store’s surveillance video, recently filed court documents reveal. Charles Michael Haywood, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the killing of 42-year-old Margaret Bracey last month.
SURF CITY, NC
WITN

Man shot outside of Goldsboro restaurant

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired that sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning. They say it happened at Heroes Sports, Oyster Bar and Grill in Goldsboro just before 2 a.m. Officers found Kewon Swinson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Prayer vigil held for fatal school stabbing victim

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Days after a stabbing left a Jacksonville student dead, people came together to pray for the life lost. Thursday morning, a Northside High school resource officer responded to an altercation between students. One was killed and the other was injured in a stabbing. “Communities come together...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

3 students charged in deadly stabbing at North Carolina high school

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Three teenagers face charges after a deadly fight at a North Carolina high school. The attack happened on the fourth day of classes at Northside High School in Jacksonville, near Camp Lejeune. Two students were taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on Thursday with...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy