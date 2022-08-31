Man arrested, charged in Duplin County murder

FAISON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Sampson County man has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in an incident that happened Tuesday in Duplin County.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office reported Dexture Shyheme Smith, 25, of Sampson County, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and burglary. He was being held in the Duplin County Jail without bond.

Deputies responded Tuesday at 3:19 a.m. to a home on Bowden Road near the Faison area after a call of a person who had been shot. Officials found Reginald Lamont Blackmore, 51, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken by EMS to ECU Health Duplin, where he died.

During the investigation, it was learned three men entered Blackmore’s home wearing masks. One of the men pushed a woman and engaged Blackmore. The woman said she heard several shots before the three men left in a silver-colored sedan traveling at a high rate of speed.

Officials learned Smith was from the Sampson County area. His vehicle was found near Roseboro and, when pulled over, was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

There was no further information about the other two men who entered the victim’s home. The investigation is ongoing, Duplin County deputies said.

