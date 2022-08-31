Read full article on original website
AZFamily
18-year-old dies after shooting at north Phoenix boys’ group home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An 18-year-old man who was shot at a boys’ group home in north Phoenix has died, police confirmed on Monday. The 17-year-old suspected shooter is in custody. On Thursday around 2 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a report of a shooting that happened near 18th Avenue and Mountain View Road. When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old T’revonsay Sales with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital but died Sunday morning.
AZFamily
Shootout ends with 2 men hurt, others hit by stray bullets in South Phoenix
Community holds vigil for cousins killed at south Phoenix house party. Loved ones and community leaders held a vigil to honor the lives of Robert Puentes and Zavier Martinez, who were shot and killed on August 28. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Investigators say Colby Ryan raped the victim as...
AZFamily
Several Phoenix families report drive-by shootings, at least one home riddled in bullets
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Families in Phoenix say their homes were shot at by a drive-by shooter near 29th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Phoenix Police say no one was hurt, but two mothers in the neighborhood say they were sleeping when more than a dozen shots were fired at the homes and cars. “On Saturday I heard basically just a bunch shots go off,” said Martin Bonilla, who lives in the neighborhood.
KTAR.com
Phoenix police seek help identifying suspects in Circle K armed robbery
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who are linked to a robbery at a Circle K near downtown. The robbery took place on Aug. 26 around 8:15 a.m. at 32nd Street and Loop 202, with both suspects being males near 45 years old.
fox10phoenix.com
Man arrested, accused of killing members of his family near Casa Grande
Officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office say the scene where Richard Wilson allegedly killed four members of his family was one of the worst scenes that deputies have ever been called to. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
Suspect in Phoenix home burglary dies in police custody
PHOENIX — A man believed to be connected to an attempted home burglary in Phoenix died in police custody Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street when officers received calls about a man approaching the front doors of residential homes and acting erratic in the area, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
gilbertsunnews.com
2nd Gilbert bar shooting alarms residents
A second shooting in four months at Sandbar Mexican Grill in Gilbert has spurred residents to call for its closure and town officials into seeing what can be done. The first shooting occurred May 8 and the most recent on Aug. 28 after altercations. Police said the two male victims from those incidents survived their injuries.
AZFamily
Man dies while in Phoenix police custody after allegedly attempting to break into homes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An investigation is underway after a man died while being arrested by Phoenix police on Saturday. Phoenix police say they were called to an attempted home burglary in the area of 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Investigators say a homeowner told them a man opened the front door of his home today around 2:30 p.m. and was immediately told to leave by the homeowner. The man was later identified to be 36-year-old Enrique Cantu, lll. Once Cantu left that home, police say he continued to go to other homes in the area and tried to open their doors too. Witnesses told police the man was falling over, hitting his head on doors, and acting erratically.
12news.com
Phoenix police searching for suspects in armed convenience store robbery
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for two men who were caught on camera robbing a convenience store at gunpoint, and nearly shooting one of the women who worked there. According to a Silent Witness release, the two men robbed the Circle-K near 32nd and Roosevelt streets around 8:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.
KTAR.com
Phoenix man arrested after 46 pounds of fentanyl pills seized during traffic stop
PHOENIX — A Phoenix man was arrested after approximately 46 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop, authorities said. Izayah D. Ocasio, 20, faces charges of possession, transportation and the sale of narcotic drugs after the pills were found in his sedan during a traffic stop in Red Rock on Aug. 24, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man dies in officers' custody following reports of an attempted home burglary
A Phoenix man died in officers' custody following reports of an attempted home burglary on Saturday. "The actions of the officers will be the subject of an internal and criminal investigation."
AZFamily
Son of Lori Vallow accused of raping woman at Mesa home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say the son of Lori Vallow was arrested over the weekend after raping a woman as she told him to stop at her Mesa home. Police say 26-year-old Colby Ryan was booked into Maricopa County Jail on Saturday. On Friday, just before 8 p.m., the...
KTAR.com
Detectives investigating fatal hit-and-run on Indian School Road in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A hit-and-run in west Phoenix left a 40-year-old man dead Friday night, authorities said. Police responded to the area of Indian School Road and 51st Avenue around 7 p.m. about a serious collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to a press release. Officers discovered a...
fox10phoenix.com
Pedestrian killed in Maryvale hit-and-run crash
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are trying to find the driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on Friday. Officers found 40-year-old Tommy Hinton lying on a street near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road after responding to reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a car at around 7 p.m. on Sept. 2.
AZFamily
Man dead after hit and run in Phoenix on Friday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix. On Friday around 7 p.m., Phoenix police say they responded to reports of a crash between a car and a pedestrian near the intersection of 51st Ave. and W. Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 40-year-old Tommy Hinton, lying on the road. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries.
8-year-old dead, 3 minors airlifted in northern Arizona off-road vehicle crash
PHOENIX — An 8-year-old girl was killed and three minors were airlifted after an off-highway vehicle crashed in northern Arizona on Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Forest Service Road 99 and Heber Wildcat Road, north of Forest Lakes, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
8-year-old girl dies, 3 other girls injured in crash near Forest Lakes
Once at the scene, an 8-year-old girl was found dead. Another 8-year-old girl and two 14-year-old girls were airlifted to Phoenix Children's for treatment. Their current condition is unknown.
fox10phoenix.com
Goodyear McDonald's parking lot shooting ends with 2 people injured, suspect arrested
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to a shooting at a McDonald's parking lot in Goodyear on Saturday, Sept. 3, police say. Officers with the Goodyear Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot near Van Buren Street and Estrella Parkway around 10:20 a.m. The Walmart nearby was told to go into lockdown while the scene was still developing.
AZFamily
Two hurt, suspect arrested after police situation locks down stores at Estrella Marketplace in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person has been arrested and two are injured after an active police situation locked down several stores in Goodyear. Goodyear police say there was an altercation between two people outside near Walmart in Estrella Marketplace around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Multiple Arizona’s Family viewers reported that they were locked down inside for about an hour as an active investigation took place. While rumors swirled of an active shooter inside the Walmart, police confirmed that there is no current active shooter situation.
fox10phoenix.com
'Family of thieves,' cheap gas, a Phoenix Police shootout: this week's top stories
From a family who is reportedly involved in a string of "distraction jewelry thefts" in California, an Apache Junction man accused of being found with nearly a dozen stolen vehicles, to a Phoenix Police shootout that ended with three dead and several others, including officers, injured – this was a busy week for crime in Arizona and across the U.S.
