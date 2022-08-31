ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

FOX 61

Car crashes into East Lyme house

EAST LYME, Conn. — A car crashed into an East Lyme home late Monday morning, officials said. East Lyme police said the call came in at 11:45 a.m. and they found a Jeep Grand Cherokee lodged into a house on Flanders Rd. The Jeep's driver was taken to a...
EAST LYME, CT
FOX 61

North Branford police searching for Cumberland Farms robbery suspect

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — North Branford police are searching for a suspect that robbed a Cumberland Farms convenience store at knifepoint on Monday evening. North Branford Police said they received a 911 call reporting the robbery at 2090 Foxon Rd. Officers went to the store, but by the time they arrived, the suspect had already fled in a dark-colored sedan.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Domestic threatening call leads to pursuit; suspect in custody

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 911 call about a domestic threatening situation led to a brief pursuit of a suspect in Hartford, police confirmed to Channel 3. Eyewitness News was on the scene at the Interstate 84 on-ramp in Hartford near Sisson Avenue. Police called the pursuit short and said...
HARTFORD, CT
Southington, CT
Eyewitness News

Police respond to multiple crashes over Labor Day Weekend

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A driver is recovering this morning after crashing into the woods in Simsbury. The driver in this crash is expected to be okay. Police said it could have been much worse. The incident happened on Bushy Hill Road in Simsbury, a very popular road in town.
Eyewitness News

Hartford detective arrested for Waterbury shooting

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Hartford Police Department was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in Waterbury on Sunday morning. Waterbury police charged 39-year-old Gregory Thomas of Wolcott, who was off duty at the time, with first-degree assault, disorderly conduct and interfering with an emergency 911 call.
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police seek missing father

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are looking for a father after he and his 5-year-old daughter were initially reported missing. The father was identified as 51-year-old Aric McCray. His daughter was identified as 5-year-old Arica McCray. Arica McCray was located and reported to be safe, police confirmed to...
WATERBURY, CT
St. Mary
Eyewitness News

Man dies, two people injured in Waterbury lounge shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Police say they were called to the lounge around 1:55 am for a shots fired complaint. “Oh I hear gunshots all the time,” said Danielle Davis, Waterbury resident.
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Couple Gets Numerous Charges

On September 1, 2022, police responded to Big Y for a shoplifting complaint. The Loss Prevention officer. stated that they observed Martin Geldreich load beer into a shopping cart and walk out of the store without paying. They followed him out into the parking lot and the male, later identified...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Teens among those injured in Labor Day weekend accidents

Conn. (WTNH) – State Troopers are out patrolling the highways and other state roads this Labor Day holiday weekend to protect the public. State Police said the number of cars on the roads will be up due to the three-day holiday weekend. As of 7 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to 205 accidents with serious injuries […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport police investigating shooting at local bar

BRIDGEPORT — Police say they’re investigating a shooting at a local bar Sunday night. The shooting occurred at a bar in the 600 block of Brooklawn Avenue shortly before midnight, according to police. About 15 minutes later, at 12:03 a.m. Monday, a person who had been shot in the ankle arrived at an area hospital in a private vehicle, police said.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Waterbury police: Man fatally shot at city lounge early Saturday

WATERBURY — A man was fatally shot early Saturday on West Main Street, according to police. Officers responded to the Lit Ultra Lounge, located at 483 West Main St., for a shots fired complaint soon before 2 a.m., Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. They found a wounded...
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford local news

