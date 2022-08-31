Read full article on original website
Car crashes into East Lyme house
EAST LYME, Conn. — A car crashed into an East Lyme home late Monday morning, officials said. East Lyme police said the call came in at 11:45 a.m. and they found a Jeep Grand Cherokee lodged into a house on Flanders Rd. The Jeep's driver was taken to a...
Register Citizen
Middletown police: Intoxicated Haddam man reached for loaded gun in struggle with police
MIDDLETOWN — A seemingly intoxicated Haddam man allegedly reached in his pocket for a loaded gun which fell to the ground during a struggle with police Monday, according to the Middletown Police Department. Detectives from the department’s Street Crime Unit had intervened in what appeared to be a physical...
North Branford police searching for Cumberland Farms robbery suspect
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — North Branford police are searching for a suspect that robbed a Cumberland Farms convenience store at knifepoint on Monday evening. North Branford Police said they received a 911 call reporting the robbery at 2090 Foxon Rd. Officers went to the store, but by the time they arrived, the suspect had already fled in a dark-colored sedan.
Eyewitness News
Domestic threatening call leads to pursuit; suspect in custody
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 911 call about a domestic threatening situation led to a brief pursuit of a suspect in Hartford, police confirmed to Channel 3. Eyewitness News was on the scene at the Interstate 84 on-ramp in Hartford near Sisson Avenue. Police called the pursuit short and said...
Eyewitness News
Police respond to multiple crashes over Labor Day Weekend
SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A driver is recovering this morning after crashing into the woods in Simsbury. The driver in this crash is expected to be okay. Police said it could have been much worse. The incident happened on Bushy Hill Road in Simsbury, a very popular road in town.
Eyewitness News
Hartford detective arrested for Waterbury shooting
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Hartford Police Department was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in Waterbury on Sunday morning. Waterbury police charged 39-year-old Gregory Thomas of Wolcott, who was off duty at the time, with first-degree assault, disorderly conduct and interfering with an emergency 911 call.
NECN
Avon, Conn. Police Search for Answers After Murder-Suicide Involving a Sergeant
More than a week after the murder-suicide deaths of a library director and an Avon police officer in East Granby, Avon police spoke about the incident on Monday. Police said 49-year-old Thomas Jacius and 48-year-old Doreen Jacius were found at their home in East Granby with gunshot wounds on Sunday, August 28.
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police seek missing father
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are looking for a father after he and his 5-year-old daughter were initially reported missing. The father was identified as 51-year-old Aric McCray. His daughter was identified as 5-year-old Arica McCray. Arica McCray was located and reported to be safe, police confirmed to...
Register Citizen
Waterbury police searching for missing man who allegedly disappeared with young daughter
WATERBURY — Police say they’re searching for a missing man who allegedly never returned home from the park with his five-year-old daughter on Sunday. The daughter, 5, has since been found safe, according to police. Aric McCray, 51, was last seen Sunday at 1 p.m. when the child’s...
Eyewitness News
State police release Labor Day weekend statistics for crashes, violations
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police released enforcement statistics for the Labor Day holiday weekend. As of Monday morning, troopers responded to nearly 5,000 calls for help and 275 crashes. State police said the numbers reflected a time period from 12 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 to 7 a.m. on...
Eyewitness News
Accident involving teens under investigation in New Britain: Police
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - Five teenagers from New Britain were involved in a car accident on Sunday, one sustaining a serious injury. Driver Vincente Pablo Estrada was in the left lane of Route 72 when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail on the left shoulder.
Eyewitness News
Man dies, two people injured in Waterbury lounge shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Police say they were called to the lounge around 1:55 am for a shots fired complaint. “Oh I hear gunshots all the time,” said Danielle Davis, Waterbury resident.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Couple Gets Numerous Charges
On September 1, 2022, police responded to Big Y for a shoplifting complaint. The Loss Prevention officer. stated that they observed Martin Geldreich load beer into a shopping cart and walk out of the store without paying. They followed him out into the parking lot and the male, later identified...
Police: Several seriously injured in fiery car accident in Trumbull
Connecticut State Police say several people were seriously injured after a car crashed and caught fire in Trumbull.
Teens among those injured in Labor Day weekend accidents
Conn. (WTNH) – State Troopers are out patrolling the highways and other state roads this Labor Day holiday weekend to protect the public. State Police said the number of cars on the roads will be up due to the three-day holiday weekend. As of 7 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to 205 accidents with serious injuries […]
Register Citizen
Bridgeport police investigating shooting at local bar
BRIDGEPORT — Police say they’re investigating a shooting at a local bar Sunday night. The shooting occurred at a bar in the 600 block of Brooklawn Avenue shortly before midnight, according to police. About 15 minutes later, at 12:03 a.m. Monday, a person who had been shot in the ankle arrived at an area hospital in a private vehicle, police said.
Shooting at Lit Ultra Lounge leaves 1 dead, 2 injured: Waterbury police
WATERBURY, Conn. — An overnight shooting at a nightclub in Waterbury that left one person dead and two others hurt is under investigation, police said. Police were called to the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired. Officers...
Register Citizen
Waterbury police: Man fatally shot at city lounge early Saturday
WATERBURY — A man was fatally shot early Saturday on West Main Street, according to police. Officers responded to the Lit Ultra Lounge, located at 483 West Main St., for a shots fired complaint soon before 2 a.m., Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. They found a wounded...
Register Citizen
Milford police: Multiple youths pepper sprayed during series of altercations near, at mall
MILFORD — A series of young people were pepper sprayed Saturday night as part of a series of altercations near the Connecticut Post Mall, according to police. Officers responded to the mall around 7:45 p.m. for a reported missing non-verbal young man with autism, Milford Police said on Facebook.
Serious Injuries Reported After Fiery Merritt Parkway Crash In Trumbull
Several serious injuries were reported after a fiery single-vehicle crash on a stretch of the Merritt Parkway. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 on the northbound side of Route 15 in the Town of Trumbull. Upon arriving, Connecticut State Police troopers observed a 2017 Ford Fusion facing the...
