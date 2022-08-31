ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake Reportedly Shoots His Shot With 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett

Let's face it, Drake is the man these days. Whether it's making hit records or swooning all the ladies, the 6 God is the man for the job. Throughout his career, Drizzy has been linked to women of every caliber. From A-list actresses and models, to Instagram's cream of the crop. He even DM'd the wife of a social media troll who made fun of his son, Adonis. Needless to say, Drake has a way with the ladies. His newest alleged catch is 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett.
Page Six

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
TheDailyBeast

Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
In Touch Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Pedro Jimeno Cuts Off Estranged Wife Chantel Everett’s Phone Amid Nasty Divorce

The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno cut off his estranged wife Chantel Jimeno’s (née Everett) phone from their joint plan amid their nasty divorce. “The fact that he just turned off my phone pretty much solidifies that he wants nothing to do with me,” Chantel, 31, said in a clip from the Monday, September 5, episode, shared by Us Weekly.
Popculture

'The Challenge: USA': Cashay Reveals the Real Story Behind the Fab Five, Talks Post-Reality TV Future

The Challenge: USA featured its first solo female elimination on Wednesday's episode. After Big Brother stars Alyssa Lopez and Angela Rummans took aim at the Fab Five during the daily challenge, Sarah Lacina found herself in the elimination round after coming in last place. While another member of the Fab Five, Desi Williams, won the daily, it wasn't enough to prevent another member of the alliance, Cashay Proudfoot, from being sent in against Sarah.
Distractify

Distractify

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

