A ‘Big Brother 24’ Fan Theory on the Edit of Kyle’s Eviction Episode
'Big Brother 24' fans think there's a reason Kyle Capener was portrayed differently from Brittany Hoopes and Michael Bruner.
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: 2 Houseguests Plan on Targeting Taylor During the Double Eviction
The first true 'Big Brother 24' double eviction takes place on Thursday, Sept. 8, and two players are planning on taking a shot at Taylor Hale during the special two-hour episode.
‘Big Brother’ Winner Reveals It’s ‘High Time’ She Returns to the Game
'Big Brother' fans may never see an all-winners season of the reality competition series, but one former champion is willing to get back into the house.
'Snake in the Grass' Is the Ultimate Test for Some Reality TV Competitors
There's nothing better than seeing some of your favorite reality TV competitors battle it out on other game shows together. And, luckily for fans of shows like Survivor, Big Brother, and Naked and Afraid, they get just that in USA's Snake in the Grass. But how does Snake in the Grass work and how high are the stakes really?
'Big Brother' Fans Decry Brittany's New Tactic—'She's Playing for Second'
Brittany Hoopes is under fire from "Big Brother" fans again after she revealed her unique new approach to the competition.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Reportedly Shoots His Shot With 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett
Let's face it, Drake is the man these days. Whether it's making hit records or swooning all the ladies, the 6 God is the man for the job. Throughout his career, Drizzy has been linked to women of every caliber. From A-list actresses and models, to Instagram's cream of the crop. He even DM'd the wife of a social media troll who made fun of his son, Adonis. Needless to say, Drake has a way with the ladies. His newest alleged catch is 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett.
Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Responds to Rumors Estranged Wife Chantel Everett Is Dating, DMing Drake
The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has seemingly responded to reports that his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), has moved on and has been talking to rapper Drake via social media. “Good luck with,” Pedro, 30, wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, September 1, with Drake’s “Hell...
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Hamza Is ‘Broken Inside’ Amid Custody Battle With Memphis Over Daughter
Telling his side. 90 Day Fiancé star Hamza Moknii opened up about how he is feeling amid his alleged custody battle with estranged wife Memphis Smith over their infant daughter. “I get many people with the wrong idea that I left my daughter to have fun in Chicago. Even...
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
‘The Family Chantel’ Star Pedro Jimeno Cuts Off Estranged Wife Chantel Everett’s Phone Amid Nasty Divorce
The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno cut off his estranged wife Chantel Jimeno’s (née Everett) phone from their joint plan amid their nasty divorce. “The fact that he just turned off my phone pretty much solidifies that he wants nothing to do with me,” Chantel, 31, said in a clip from the Monday, September 5, episode, shared by Us Weekly.
Inside ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Elizabeth and Andrei’s Baby Shower for Baby No. 2: Photos
Oh boy! Pregnant 90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast Castravet and her husband, Andrei Castravet, celebrated the upcoming arrival of their son with a beautiful baby shower on Sunday, September 4. “Celebrating and awaiting our son’s arrival and plus mom’s here too! [bottle with popping cork...
Adriana Lima & Andre Lemmers Are New Parents: It's a Boy!
Adriana Lima is a mom again — the 41-year-old supermodel has given birth to her third child, her first with boyfriend Andre Lemmers. Lima gave birth to son Cyan Lima Lemmers on August 29 in Santa Monica, People magazine reports. She told the outlet the uniquely colorful name was...
Former ‘Married at First Sight’ Expert Jessica Griffin Found Love With One of the Show’s Cast Members
Dr. Jessica Griffin's romance with season 6 cast member Jon Francetic ended up being one of the most controversial in 'Married at First Sight' history.
‘The Bachelorette’: Nate Mitchell Scandal Seems to Cause Dustin Kendrick and Peter Weber to Quit Podcast
Did Dustin Kendrick and Peter Weber quit their podcast due to what they said about Nate Mitchell? Here's what to know about what's going on.
'90 Day Fiancé' : Bilal's Ex Says His Attempt to Quell 'Bad Blood' Is About to Go 'Real Left, Real Quick'
90 Day Fiancé's Bilal Hazziez is between a rock and a hard place. In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Bilal's ex Shahidah gets into a heated argument with his current wife Shaeeda Sween as Bilal attempts to quell "bad blood" between the two.
Popculture
'The Challenge: USA': Cashay Reveals the Real Story Behind the Fab Five, Talks Post-Reality TV Future
The Challenge: USA featured its first solo female elimination on Wednesday's episode. After Big Brother stars Alyssa Lopez and Angela Rummans took aim at the Fab Five during the daily challenge, Sarah Lacina found herself in the elimination round after coming in last place. While another member of the Fab Five, Desi Williams, won the daily, it wasn't enough to prevent another member of the alliance, Cashay Proudfoot, from being sent in against Sarah.
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Marks 14th Anniversary of Premiere Episode With Badass Pic
On Saturday (September 3rd), the Sons of Anarchy crew celebrated the 14th anniversary of the cult classic TV series’ premiere. “Fourteen years ago today, Sons of Anarchy hit the road,” the TV series’ crew declared on multiple social media platforms. “Thanks for riding with us.”. Sons...
bravotv.com
There's a New Twist in The Naomie-Whitney Saga (And More Madison-Austen Related Drama!)
We promise it's definitely not getting awkward at all in the upcoming September 8 episode of Southern Charm. Something is in the air for Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith and in a first look at the Thursday, September 8 episode of Southern Charm we're getting some more insight into the duo's relationship.
