Read full article on original website
Related
Ernest Hood Announces Archival Recordings Collection Back to the Woodlands
RVNG Intl. and Freedom to Spend have announced that they’ll be releasing a previously unheard album from ambient pioneer Ernest Hood. Back to the Woodlands is due out November 11. The album collects previously-unreleased material recorded between 1972 and 1982—the same period documented on Hood’s celebrated 1975 album Neighborhoods.
Emeralds Announce Reissue of Solar Bridge, Share Unreleased Song: Listen
Emeralds—the Ohio trio of John Elliott, Steve Hauschildt, and Mark McGuire—have announced a reissue of their 2008 debut Solar Bridge. The re-release arrives September 30 via Ghostly International. Today, Emeralds have shared the previously unreleased single “Photosphere” as a digital exclusive. Listen to that below. The...
Gorillaz Announce Album, Share New Song Featuring Tame Impala: Listen
Gorillaz have announced their new album: Cracker Island is out February 24, 2023, via Parlophone. The record includes the new song “New Gold,” featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown. Check it out below. Thundercat features on the Cracker Island title track. Additional guests on the album include Bad...
Benjamin Clementine Announces First Album in 5 Years, Shares New Video: Watch
Benjamin Clementine, the musician who recently appeared as an actor in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, has announced his first new album since 2017’s I Tell a Fly. And I Have Been is out October 28 via Preserve Artists. Clementine is calling the album “part one,” with a second part set to arrive next year. Watch the video for the lead single “Genesis” below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The National Remix Neu!’s “Im Glück”: Listen
The National have shared a remix of Neu!’s single “Im Glück.” The legendary Krautrock duo of Michael Rother and the late Klaus Dinger originally released the track on their 1972 self-titled LP. “Im Glück (The National Remix)” will appear on a tribute album featured in the forthcoming Neu! 50! box set, out September 23 via Grönland. Listen to the National’s version of the song below.
Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch
Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
The Best and Worst of the 2022 MTV VMAs
At this point, it seems like even the celebrities are bored with the VMAs. Returning to Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center, last night’s event was somehow more phoned-in than usual. Performances were built around a nightmarish amount of augmented-reality visuals; emcee duties were split unevenly between the bizarre rap trio of LL Cool J, Jack Harlow, and Video Vanguard winner Nicki Minaj; and a disembodied Johnny Depp occasionally appeared out of the ether, CGI’d into a spacesuit hovering above the stage between commercial breaks.
Tinariwen Announce New Reissues of Three Albums
Tinariwen—the Tuareg musicians’ collective from Mali—have announced a series of reissues from Wedge Records and Craft Recordings. Wedge will be reissuing the group’s previously limited release from 1992, Kel Tinariwen, while Craft will release new versions of 2007’s Aman Iman: Water Is Life and 2009’s Imidiwan: Companions. Each release is due out November 4.
RELATED PEOPLE
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Björk Parties at a Mushroom Rave in Video for New Song “Atopos”: Watch
Björk has shared the lead single from her forthcoming album, Fossora. Directed by Viðar Logi, the “Atopos” video takes place in a fungal underworld, where a masked Björk, a bass clarinet sextet, and Gabber Modus Operandi’s DJ Kasimyn gear up for a rave showdown. Watch it happen below.
Cakes da Killa Announces New Album Svengali, Shares Video for Title Track: Watch
Cakes da Killa has announced his next album, Svengali. The new LP from the New Jersey hip-hop/house MC arrives October 28 via Young Art. Today, Cakes has shared the title track along with a stark black-and-white video. Watch it below, and scroll down for the LP artwork and tracklist. “Svengali”...
The War on Drugs Announce New I Don’t Live Here Anymore Box Set
The War on Drugs have announced a new limited-edition box set for their 2021 album I Don’t Live Here Anymore. Only 5,000 copies will be printed; the set is due out September 30 via Atlantic. Check out photos of the package and an unboxing video below. The box set...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn Announce New Album Pigments, Share New Songs: Listen
Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn have announced a new collaborative album called Pigments, sharing the four songs of its first movement: “Coral,” “Sandstone,” “Indigo,” and “Vantablack.” The full-length is due out October 21 via Merge. Check out the video for “Vantablack”—Richard’s directorial debut—below.
Listen to Kali Uchis’ New Song “No Hay Ley”
Kali Uchis has shared her first piece of solo music since releasing Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ two years ago. Her new song is called “No Hay Ley.” Check it out below. “I wrote this song about putting love above all else,” Uchis said...
Lido Pimienta Announces New Variety Show Lido TV
Lido Pimienta has announced a new program called Lido TV, set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11. The first episode will then stream on YouTube on September 23. Check out the trailer for the show below. Pimienta is the creator, writer, producer, and host of...
Let’s Turn It Into Sound
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith revels in the plasticity of electronic sound, stretching and twisting it with colorful, kinetic abandon. The Orcas Island native’s work isn’t ambient in the strictest sense, despite her billowing synthesizers or her affinity for yoga and meditation. Smith’s songs are too composerly, too active, her voice leaping nimbly over arpeggios that churn like candy-colored magma. Her music’s lightheartedness can be subtle, overshadowed by the aura of hushed awe that hangs over stately chord progressions, bucolically burbling waveforms, and open-armed invocations of wonder, like this mantra from 2017’s The Kid: “If I let go of holding on to my ego/Will you let go too?” But on Let’s Turn It Into Sound, her playfulness comes to the fore. You might call this Smith’s “pop” album. Her beatific overtones have morphed, giving way to sparkly-eyed whimsy and, in places, some shockingly muscular grooves. At first, the squirrelly twists and turns can be hard to follow; an air of mischief keeps things chaotic. But once you lock into the ebullient mood, its joy—her joy—is unmistakable and irresistible.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Horse Lords Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Mess Mend”: Watch
Horse Lords have announced their new album Comradely Objects with a video for their new song “Mess Mend.” Their first record with their new label Rvng Intl. is due out November 24. Check out “Mess Mend” below. Comradely Objects draws its name from Imagine No Possessions,...
George FitzGerald Taps Animal Collective’s Panda Bear for New Song “Passed Tense”: Listen
George FitzGerald has released “Passed Tense,” his new song with Panda Bear. It’s the latest single from his forthcoming LP Stellar Drifting, due out Friday (September 2) via Domino. Check out “Passed Tense” below. “Working with Noah (Panda Bear) on this track was such a...
Björk Reveals Release Date and Remarkable Cover Artwork for New Album Fossora
Björk’s first album in five years, Fossora, will arrive September 30. Its cover art, depicting Björk crouched atop a vibrant fungal underworld, can be found below. Vidar Logi shot the cover, with Björk and James Merry serving as creative directors. In a statement with the reveal, Björk wrote:
Arctic Monkeys Share Video for New Song “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”: Watch
Arctic Monkeys have shared a video for their new song “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball.” The lead single and opening track from their forthcoming LP The Car is the band’s first new music in four years. Check out the lo-fi video—directed by Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner—below.
Pitchfork
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0