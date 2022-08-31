ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gorillaz Announce Album, Share New Song Featuring Tame Impala: Listen

Gorillaz have announced their new album: Cracker Island is out February 24, 2023, via Parlophone. The record includes the new song “New Gold,” featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown. Check it out below. Thundercat features on the Cracker Island title track. Additional guests on the album include Bad...
Benjamin Clementine Announces First Album in 5 Years, Shares New Video: Watch

Benjamin Clementine, the musician who recently appeared as an actor in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, has announced his first new album since 2017’s I Tell a Fly. And I Have Been is out October 28 via Preserve Artists. Clementine is calling the album “part one,” with a second part set to arrive next year. Watch the video for the lead single “Genesis” below.
The National Remix Neu!’s “Im Glück”: Listen

The National have shared a remix of Neu!’s single “Im Glück.” The legendary Krautrock duo of Michael Rother and the late Klaus Dinger originally released the track on their 1972 self-titled LP. “Im Glück (The National Remix)” will appear on a tribute album featured in the forthcoming Neu! 50! box set, out September 23 via Grönland. Listen to the National’s version of the song below.
Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch

Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
The Best and Worst of the 2022 MTV VMAs

At this point, it seems like even the celebrities are bored with the VMAs. Returning to Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center, last night’s event was somehow more phoned-in than usual. Performances were built around a nightmarish amount of augmented-reality visuals; emcee duties were split unevenly between the bizarre rap trio of LL Cool J, Jack Harlow, and Video Vanguard winner Nicki Minaj; and a disembodied Johnny Depp occasionally appeared out of the ether, CGI’d into a spacesuit hovering above the stage between commercial breaks.
Tinariwen Announce New Reissues of Three Albums

Tinariwen—the Tuareg musicians’ collective from Mali—have announced a series of reissues from Wedge Records and Craft Recordings. Wedge will be reissuing the group’s previously limited release from 1992, Kel Tinariwen, while Craft will release new versions of 2007’s Aman Iman: Water Is Life and 2009’s Imidiwan: Companions. Each release is due out November 4.
Listen to Kali Uchis’ New Song “No Hay Ley”

Kali Uchis has shared her first piece of solo music since releasing Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ two years ago. Her new song is called “No Hay Ley.” Check it out below. “I wrote this song about putting love above all else,” Uchis said...
Lido Pimienta Announces New Variety Show Lido TV

Lido Pimienta has announced a new program called Lido TV, set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11. The first episode will then stream on YouTube on September 23. Check out the trailer for the show below. Pimienta is the creator, writer, producer, and host of...
Let’s Turn It Into Sound

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith revels in the plasticity of electronic sound, stretching and twisting it with colorful, kinetic abandon. The Orcas Island native’s work isn’t ambient in the strictest sense, despite her billowing synthesizers or her affinity for yoga and meditation. Smith’s songs are too composerly, too active, her voice leaping nimbly over arpeggios that churn like candy-colored magma. Her music’s lightheartedness can be subtle, overshadowed by the aura of hushed awe that hangs over stately chord progressions, bucolically burbling waveforms, and open-armed invocations of wonder, like this mantra from 2017’s The Kid: “If I let go of holding on to my ego/Will you let go too?” But on Let’s Turn It Into Sound, her playfulness comes to the fore. You might call this Smith’s “pop” album. Her beatific overtones have morphed, giving way to sparkly-eyed whimsy and, in places, some shockingly muscular grooves. At first, the squirrelly twists and turns can be hard to follow; an air of mischief keeps things chaotic. But once you lock into the ebullient mood, its joy—her joy—is unmistakable and irresistible.
