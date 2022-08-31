ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

U.S. Army grounds fleet of 400 Chinook helicopters after engine fires

By A.L. Lee
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army has grounded its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters after it was discovered that fuel leaks had been responsible for a small number of engine fires on the utility chopper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JBhbs_0hcbxEqI00
The builder of the Chinook engines, Honeywell International, is blaming the problem on faulty O-rings that were outsourced to a third-party contractor. File Photo by Spc. Glenn M. Anderson/ USAREUR Public Affairs

The Army says it's fixing the issue , but has not provided a clear timeline for the repairs. Military officials also didn't say when the helicopters could return to duty.

Officials said the problem was found on about 70 Chinooks, but the Army is grounding its entire fleet of 400 Chinooks as a precaution.

It was not immediately clear if any of the choppers were involved in any critical operations at the time of the grounding, but according to a July bulletin on mishaps from the Army's Combat Readiness Center, an engine fire recently forced at least one Chinook to make an emergency landing.

"The Army has identified the root cause of fuel leaks that caused a small number of engine fires among an isolated number of H-47 helicopters, and is implementing corrective measures to resolve the issues," Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith said in a statement to Army Times .

"The safety of our Soldiers is the Army's top priority, and we will ensure our aircraft remain safe and airworthy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NCTeJ_0hcbxEqI00
The CH-47 Chinook has been in service with the U.S. Army since 1962 and is one of the heaviest helicopters in the world. File Photo by Efren Lopez/U.S. Air Force/UPI

The builder of the Chinook engines, Honeywell International, is blaming the problem on faulty O-rings that were outsourced to a third-party contractor.

"In full coordination with the U.S. Army, Honeywell helped discover that O-rings not meeting Honeywell design specifications had been installed in some T55 engines during routine and scheduled maintenance at an Army Depot," the Army said according to the Times.

The CH-47 Chinook has been in service with the Army since 1962 and is one of the heaviest helicopters in the world. Built by Boeing, they feature tandem propellers in the front and rear and were widely used to withdraw U.S. troops during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan .

The Chinook is the only heavy-lift helicopter used by the Army in combat and noncombat operations around the world. The only other militaries that fly the Chinook are Japan's and India's.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Military Helicopters#Chinooks#The U S Army#Honeywell International#Spc#Army Times
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Boeing
Country
Iraq
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
440K+
Followers
63K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy