Milwaukee, WI

97ZOK

Midwest Wildlife Sanctuary Shares Video of White Tiger Mom & Cubs

You won't see moments like this every day. A Midwest wildlife sanctuary has shared video of a white tiger who is a new mom with 5 of her cubs. Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary is located in West Bend, Wisconsin. Their white tiger Ginger has been working overtime taking care of her new children (cubs). Here's their most recent update and video just shared on Facebook.
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kids pulled from water at Grant Park

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Kids were pulled from the water at Grant Park Beach in South Milwaukee Monday, Sept. 5, sheriff's officials said. Around 3 p.m., a caller said they heard children yelling for help, and at least one adult jumped into the water to rescue the kids. The kids...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

'Unprecedented' number of dragonflies along lakefront this year

MILWAUKEE — If anyone has walked along Lake Michigan near Milwaukee recently, they may have noticed an influx of dragonflies taking over the shoreline. "I have never seen anything like that before," Lizzy Mathe said. She witnessed the insects flying around her home Wednesday "These dragonflies were massive, like the biggest I have ever seen, and there really were hundreds of them just flying around by the trees."
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police search for three missing girls

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for three missing Milwaukee girls. Jakareia K. Maclin, 11, is considered a critical missing child. Maclin was last seen at 10 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of North 48th Street. Maclin is with her two siblings Tammyia M. Washington, 15,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

What’s in store for the future of Lakeview Park? | Local News

RACINE — The clock is about to expire on the City of Racine’s one-year planning agreement with developers regarding the future of Lakeview Park. The future has some in the neighborhood, like Helen “Sis” Brook, extremely concerned. One of the “Let Lakeview Park Be Lakeview Park”...
RACINE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022

Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police seek 3 critically missing sisters

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a critical missing 11-year-old, Jakareia K. Maclin. Maclin was last seen on Friday, Sept. 2nd, 2022 at 10:00 p.m. near 48th & Vliet Streets. Jakareia Maclin is described as a black female, 5’00” /...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wgnradio.com

The Bagger Racing League and Paulie’s Pub ‘Break Out the Bandido’ at the Milwaukee Mile

Paulie Budiac of Paulie’s Pub and Eatery joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Paulie fills us in on one of the Milwaukee areas favorite places for food, fun, spirits and SPEED, located just across from the legendary Milwaukee Mile. Listen as Paulie shares the action happening with the motorcycles of the Bagger Racing League along with food, live music, specialty pizzas and more all weekend long. Paulies is also the “Cocktail Command Center” with El Bandido Yankee Tequila and the new “Bagger-Rita” commemorating the racing with Harleys vs Indian motorcycles on track. Paulie shares all the ways fans enjoy Wisconsin sports with events and shuttles for Brewers and Bucks as well as concerts and the upcoming Blackhawks exhibition game with the Minnesota Wild. Stay tuned for more with Paulie’s and head up there for great food, spirits, sports and of course racing! For more information on all things Paulie’s Pub and Eatery be sure to check out https://www.pauliespubandeatery.com/And for more events, recipes and cocktails with the Official Tequila of Raceday go to www.elbandidoyankee.com.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

44th annual Steak in the Park is Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Washington County, WI – If you’ve been wondering where the beef is, wonder no more. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the West Bend Noon Kiwanis will be hosting the 44th Annual Steak in the Park fundraiser at Regner Park in West Bend. The event will include raffles, music,...
WEST BEND, WI

