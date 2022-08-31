Read full article on original website
New plan to address affordable and 'missing middle' housing in Bay View
Milwaukee's Department of City Development is creating a new plan that would address affordable and "missing middle" housing in the Bay View neighborhood.
CBS 58
South Milwaukee firefighters respond to 2 Labor Day incidents at Grant Park
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two separate rescue efforts this Labor Day in South Milwaukee brought emergency vehicles to Grant Park. A captain with the South Milwaukee Fire Department says both accidents involved children and in this vast park, they were just 100 yards apart. The first happened right along the...
Locals frustrated following shootings in Milwaukee's entertainment district
Another shooting downtown Monday morning has left a stinging feeling for locals who frequent through Milwaukee's entertainment district.
Milwaukee's Laborfest 2022: Everything you need to know
Laborfest will be held on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Summerfest grounds at 200 N. Harbor Dr.
Midwest Wildlife Sanctuary Shares Video of White Tiger Mom & Cubs
You won't see moments like this every day. A Midwest wildlife sanctuary has shared video of a white tiger who is a new mom with 5 of her cubs. Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary is located in West Bend, Wisconsin. Their white tiger Ginger has been working overtime taking care of her new children (cubs). Here's their most recent update and video just shared on Facebook.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kids pulled from water at Grant Park
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Kids were pulled from the water at Grant Park Beach in South Milwaukee Monday, Sept. 5, sheriff's officials said. Around 3 p.m., a caller said they heard children yelling for help, and at least one adult jumped into the water to rescue the kids. The kids...
WISN
'Unprecedented' number of dragonflies along lakefront this year
MILWAUKEE — If anyone has walked along Lake Michigan near Milwaukee recently, they may have noticed an influx of dragonflies taking over the shoreline. "I have never seen anything like that before," Lizzy Mathe said. She witnessed the insects flying around her home Wednesday "These dragonflies were massive, like the biggest I have ever seen, and there really were hundreds of them just flying around by the trees."
2 people shot and injured near MLK and State in Milwaukee
Two people from Chicago were shot and injured in a shooting near Dr. MLK Jr. Drive and State Street in Milwaukee early Monday morning.
CBS 58
Large tree falls on 2 cars, temporarily cuts out power for some on Milwaukee's east side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Crews from the Forestry Division of Milwaukee’s Public Works Department are working to remove a large tree on Woodstock Place on the city’s east side. The Labor Day holiday and issues with machinery are causing the tree removal to take longer than expected. As...
WISN
Milwaukee police search for three missing girls
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for three missing Milwaukee girls. Jakareia K. Maclin, 11, is considered a critical missing child. Maclin was last seen at 10 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of North 48th Street. Maclin is with her two siblings Tammyia M. Washington, 15,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
What’s in store for the future of Lakeview Park? | Local News
RACINE — The clock is about to expire on the City of Racine’s one-year planning agreement with developers regarding the future of Lakeview Park. The future has some in the neighborhood, like Helen “Sis” Brook, extremely concerned. One of the “Let Lakeview Park Be Lakeview Park”...
Milwaukee's Latino population galvanizes huge population boom
As the city of Milwaukee sees its population drop in the 2020 U.S. Census, one community surges to new heights.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022
Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
Weekend violence adds to spike in downtown Milwaukee crime
Multiple weekend shootings in downtown Milwaukee mark an unsettling trend in violence in the city's economic epicenter.
Milwaukee police investigate three Sunday shootings; 3 injured
Three people were injured in three separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, police say. Milwaukee police are investigating the circumstances leading up to all three shootings.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police seek 3 critically missing sisters
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a critical missing 11-year-old, Jakareia K. Maclin. Maclin was last seen on Friday, Sept. 2nd, 2022 at 10:00 p.m. near 48th & Vliet Streets. Jakareia Maclin is described as a black female, 5’00” /...
Former Brewer Jeremy Jeffress invests in new apparel shop called Broke Life
A new apparel shop is opening up in downtown Milwaukee in September. Broke Life is the new sports wear store on Milwaukee Street, which former Milwaukee Brewer Jeremy Jeffress is an investor in.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Half of Milwaukee residents say gun violence most important issue, survey finds
The Milwaukee Bucks 2022 Eastern conference semifinals should have focused on the team’s hopeful return to the finals, reminiscent of 2021’s historic NBA championship. But instead, the Friday night in May ended with 21 people injured from three separate shootings. The city has seen increasing gun violence for...
wgnradio.com
The Bagger Racing League and Paulie’s Pub ‘Break Out the Bandido’ at the Milwaukee Mile
Paulie Budiac of Paulie’s Pub and Eatery joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Paulie fills us in on one of the Milwaukee areas favorite places for food, fun, spirits and SPEED, located just across from the legendary Milwaukee Mile. Listen as Paulie shares the action happening with the motorcycles of the Bagger Racing League along with food, live music, specialty pizzas and more all weekend long. Paulies is also the “Cocktail Command Center” with El Bandido Yankee Tequila and the new “Bagger-Rita” commemorating the racing with Harleys vs Indian motorcycles on track. Paulie shares all the ways fans enjoy Wisconsin sports with events and shuttles for Brewers and Bucks as well as concerts and the upcoming Blackhawks exhibition game with the Minnesota Wild. Stay tuned for more with Paulie’s and head up there for great food, spirits, sports and of course racing! For more information on all things Paulie’s Pub and Eatery be sure to check out https://www.pauliespubandeatery.com/And for more events, recipes and cocktails with the Official Tequila of Raceday go to www.elbandidoyankee.com.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
44th annual Steak in the Park is Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Washington County, WI – If you’ve been wondering where the beef is, wonder no more. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the West Bend Noon Kiwanis will be hosting the 44th Annual Steak in the Park fundraiser at Regner Park in West Bend. The event will include raffles, music,...
