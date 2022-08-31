Paulie Budiac of Paulie’s Pub and Eatery joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Paulie fills us in on one of the Milwaukee areas favorite places for food, fun, spirits and SPEED, located just across from the legendary Milwaukee Mile. Listen as Paulie shares the action happening with the motorcycles of the Bagger Racing League along with food, live music, specialty pizzas and more all weekend long. Paulies is also the “Cocktail Command Center” with El Bandido Yankee Tequila and the new “Bagger-Rita” commemorating the racing with Harleys vs Indian motorcycles on track. Paulie shares all the ways fans enjoy Wisconsin sports with events and shuttles for Brewers and Bucks as well as concerts and the upcoming Blackhawks exhibition game with the Minnesota Wild. Stay tuned for more with Paulie’s and head up there for great food, spirits, sports and of course racing! For more information on all things Paulie’s Pub and Eatery be sure to check out https://www.pauliespubandeatery.com/And for more events, recipes and cocktails with the Official Tequila of Raceday go to www.elbandidoyankee.com.

