School bus crash injures student, 2nd driver on board

A school bus crashed Wednesday just before 7 a.m., sending two to the hospital.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the bus driver didn't stop at the stop sign at Dewey Lake St. and Atwood Rd. in Wayne Township.

The bus crashed into a truck heading west at the time, running it into a ditch, and tipping the bus onto the road.

Another bus driver was riding on the bus when it happened.

There were 4 students on board when it crashed. The three who were not injured have all been reunited with their parents. The fourth student was taken to Borgess Lee Hospital along with the secondary driver. The Cass County Sheriff's Office hasn't released information on their injuries yet.