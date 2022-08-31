Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County check point results in dozens of citations, one wanted fugitive arrested
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted a special operation to keep their community safer. On August 31st, the Community Impact Team teamed up with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and multiple other organizations to conduct operations in the Clarkton and Tar Heel areas.
2 juveniles, 1 adult shot during Robeson County house party
MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and one adult were shot Saturday night at a house party in Robeson County, according to Maxton police. Police were called at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday to a house party on West Rockingham Road for reports of multiple people shot. Police found that three people were injured. The Robeson […]
Man accused of holding gun to person’s head, firing at officers was shot in Gaston County, police say
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of holding a gun to someone’s head at a Gaston County home on Sunday was shot and injured by police after authorities said he fired multiple shots at officers, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Police said the incident began around 11:32 a.m. on […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Burgaw Chief of Police charged with embezzlement
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man who once served as an officer with the Wilmington Police Department and as the Chief of Police for Burgaw has been charged with embezzlement. The State Bureau of Investigation says it received a request in March from the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff to investigate Edward Charles Gibson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMBF
Police seeking information after man found dead in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Monday morning in Lumberton. Police said 46-year-old Tony Jacobs was found just before 1 a.m. on Seneca Street. Authorities said a preliminary investigation did not reveal any visible traumatic injuries. They said they...
K-9 helps North Carolina deputy recover from gunshot wounds
Toney, 49, gives a lot of credit for his recovery to this point to his on-the-job partner, Chase, a 7-year-old German shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix.
WECT
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office checkpoint operation results in 44 violations
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office released citation and arrest statistics following a checkpoint operation conducted on Aug. 31. Roads in the Clarkton and Tar Heel areas were the focus of this operation. The BCSO Community Impact Team partnered with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office,...
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate ‘incident’ in Richlands
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate what they are calling an “incident” that happened Saturday night in Richlands. Officials tell WNCT they responded to Huffmantown Road off Richlands Highway. There were a number of emergency vehicles at a home on the road. The area was blocked off during the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 shot at North Carolina oyster bar, suspect wanted, police say
Three people were shot Saturday morning at an oyster bar in Goldsboro, police say.
Suspect wanted after 3 shot in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are searching for the suspect they said shot three people at an oyster bar early Saturday. Police responded just before 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired at Heroes Sports Oyster Bar and Grill at 3009 East Ash St. They found Kewon R’Kell Swinson, 27, with a gunshot […]
ECU police investigating robbery involving teens; one in custody
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ECU police are investigating a robbery that involved a group of teens, officials said on Sunday. One of the suspects was in custody. Police said they were notified by phone of a robbery that happened Saturday on campus around 2:22 a.m. in the area of West End Dining near the Bloxton […]
police1.com
Brothers could face death penalty after being charged with N.C. deputy's murder
Deputy Ned Byrd, who had responded to an earlier domestic incident, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside his unmarked SUV last month — By Virginia Bridges. The Herald-Sun WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Aman charged with killing Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd will continue to be held without bail at the Wake County jail after a first court appearance Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
Goldsboro man found with gunshot wound to the head
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - At around 2:52 A.M. Sunday morning officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard multiple shots fired near North Center Street. Officers responded and found a vehicle near the intersection of North Center Street and Raynor Street. They found that the driver, Daniel Atkinson, was suffering from...
‘A lot of wrong has been done’: Family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd blasts sheriff, seeks transparency
The family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd is calling on Sheriff Gerald Baker to answer some of their questions after they say the family was lied to, and other deputies were retaliated against.
whiteville-news.com
Narcotics passing through the Eastern portion of Columbus County under investigation.
Whiteville, NC – During the months of July and August 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators initiated an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Eastern portion of Columbus County. On August 29, 2022, Vice-Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence located on Andrew Jackson Highway in Bolton. During the search, investigators located over three (3) and one half (1/2) ounces of methamphetamine. As a result, Charles Allen Lewis III, 51, of the residence was arrested and charged with felony Trafficking Schedule II Controlled Substance; felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Methamphetamine; felony Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance; and misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Lewis received a $250,000.00 secured bond.
Body found inside burned out mobile home in Johnston County
After putting out a mobile home fire in Johnston County, firefighters found a human body.
WITN
Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
WITN
UPDATE: Deputies say missing woman “found safe”
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office were asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Mona Dozier was outside Princeville on NC 33 E and left sometime Friday night. Saturday evening, police updated that Dozier was “found safe.”. Do...
cbs17
Alert issued for missing Cumberland County teen last seen leaving high school
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for a missing teenager Friday night. Korey Latham, 16, who suffers from cognitive impairment, was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday, according to a Silver Alert from the sheriff’s office. Latham was last spotted leaving...
WITN
Prayer vigil held for fatal school stabbing victim
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Days after a stabbing left a Jacksonville student dead, people came together to pray for the life lost. Thursday morning, a Northside High school resource officer responded to an altercation between students. One was killed and the other was injured in a stabbing. “Communities come together...
Comments / 0