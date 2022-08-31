ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plantation, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Shooting in West Palm Beach Ends with Arrest in Deerfield Beach

One man was arrested and a second was being sought Monday after an early morning shooting in West Palm Beach that ended when their getaway car crashed into a Deerfield Beach apartment building, police said. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Boynton Beach Police officers found passenger Montrez Jaekwon Grinnon, 26, hiding...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Girl hit by car, hospitalized after brawl at mall in Pembroke Pines

A motorist struck a girl outside a movie theater at the Pembroke Lakes Mall amid chaos after a brawl Saturday night, hospitalizing the child. Police were already on scene at the mall responding to a fight between juveniles at Round 1. But what started out as a weaponless scrap between kids somehow turned into mass alarm. In a video released by Pembroke Pines Police Department, people at the ...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
CBS Miami

1 dead, several injured in Boca Chita Key boat crash

MIAMI - One person is dead and 3 people are suffering from critical injuries after a boat hit a channel marker near Boca Chita Key and capsized.  Eleven of the 14 people on the boat were injured in the crash that happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.The Archdiocese of Miami tells CBS4 Lucy Fernandez, 17, a student at Our Lady of Lourdes, has died."Police arrived first and pulled people out of the water - some of them were critical.  They were taken to Elliot Key Island where air rescue landed and transported critical patients," says...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Plantation, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Plantation, FL
Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Daughter shoots mother before turning gun on herself, police say

Margate, FLA – The Margate police department is investigating after they say a woman shot her own mother before taking her own life. The attempted murder-suicide happened early Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m. at the Margate Gardens apartment complex located at 5800 Margate Boulevard, near State Road 7.
MARGATE, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: More Than 10 People Injured, 3 in Critical Condition After Boating Accident in Boca Chita Key

No. 1 - Nearly a dozen people were hurt and three are in critical condition after a boating accident Sunday near Boca Chita Key, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. According to initial reports, the crash occurred close to 7 p.m. Sunday when a boat with 14 people aboard collided with a pole or barrier near Boca Chita Key. Miami-Dade police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and helped airlift victims to the hospital. Authorities said a total of 11 people were hurt and some of them are being treated for minor injuries and were transported to multiple hospitals.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pitbull
BOCANEWSNOW

MAN PUNCHES WOMAN IN FRONT OF FAMILY AT CHECKERS DELRAY BEACH

POLICE: CHRISTOPHER LEHMANN THEN THREATENS OFFICERS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach resident is facing multiple charges after he allegedly punched a woman in the Checkers at 450 West Atlantic Avenue, then mocked her family as they ate dinner. Christopher Lehmann of […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Rollover Crash in NW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a rollover crash in northwest Miami-Dade that left one man injured and damaged two other cars. On Sunday morning, NBC 6 could see car pieces and debris scattered on NW 35th Street in Miami. Video shows a man lying on the street by a white SUV that...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Drive-by shooting under investigation in Lauderhill

MIAMI - A man was injured Saturday morning following a drive-by shooting in Lauderhill.  Lauderhill police said the shooting happened at around 9 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of the 1200 block of NW 31st Avenue after receiving a call regarding a man bleeding from the head.Here is what police said about the shooting:"The initial investigation indicates that the male was standing near a store plaza when a gray vehicle drives by, fires a few rounds in his direction then continues south on NW 31st Avenue. The male suffered an injury to his head and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale with minor injuries."Authorities said the victim of the shooting is "not completely cooperating with police.Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
LAUDERHILL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dumpster#Pup#Paws#The Spectra Apartments#The Mutty Paws Rescue
CBS Miami

Man, woman found shot dead on Brickell sidewalk

MIAMI - Miami Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after witnesses reported two dead bodies on a sidewalk outside of a luxury apartment building in Brickell Wednesday night.According to investigators, several calls were made to 9-1-1 around 9:20 pm about a person shot near SOMA at Brickell Apartments along SW 12th Street and 2nd Ave. When authorities arrived they found a man and a woman lying on the ground on the sidewalk outside of the apartment building.CBS4 spoke to a man who says he heard the gunshots and went to his balcony, where he saw two children, between the ages...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Thief Still at Large After Breaking Into Brazil Mart in Miami

A thief broke into a supermarket in Miami and walked away with cash and electronics shortly after midnight on Sunday. The incident happened in Brazil Mart located at Southwest 27th Avenue, when someone broke into the store with their face covered. The subject broke in through a door that had...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Arrested For Vandalizing Federal Courtrooms in Fort Lauderdale

A man suspected of vandalizing rooms in the Federal Courthouse was taken into custody, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. At approximately 10:04 am, FLPD responded to the scene at 299 E Broward Blvd. in reference to an unauthorized man inside the courthouse vandalizing several rooms. At the scene,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

House goes up in flames in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale home went up in flames. The fire caused heavy damage to the kitchen of the home on Northwest 19th Avenue. Eight people, which included three children, were impacted by the blaze. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The American Red Cross will provide...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Miami

4 Injured in Shooting at Little League Football Game in Lauderdale Lakes

After shots were fired during a sporting event at a high school in Lauderdale Lakes, injuring three people, investigators have located a fourth victim. According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, the two male teens and two male adults sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Broward County Regional Communications received a call shortly...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Police Investigating After Man Shot in Overtown

The Miami Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday morning that left one man injured in Overtown, police said. The incident occurred around 9 a.m. when police responded to 152 NW 13 Street to investigate a reported shooting. According to the Miami Police Department, when officers arrived they found a...
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

52-year-old motorcyclist dies after Friday night collision with truck in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE — A motorcyclist was killed Friday night after he smashed into a pickup truck at a Loxahatchee intersection, police said Saturday. Craig Attilio, 52, was driving his Shadow Spirit motorcycle east on Orange Grove Boulevard at about 9:30 p.m. when he approached a Ford F-350 driving westbound, according to a report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. ...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy