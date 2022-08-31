Read full article on original website
Courtney Clenney: former OnlyFans model stands by not guilty plea over boyfriend’s murderLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
Miami rent skyrockets to $3,410 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 37 percent in one yearBeth TorresMiami, FL
This Cuban-American Bargirl Turned Into a Corporate Director Of a Beverage BusinessBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
NBC Miami
Shooting in West Palm Beach Ends with Arrest in Deerfield Beach
One man was arrested and a second was being sought Monday after an early morning shooting in West Palm Beach that ended when their getaway car crashed into a Deerfield Beach apartment building, police said. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Boynton Beach Police officers found passenger Montrez Jaekwon Grinnon, 26, hiding...
Click10.com
Driver, 19, runs over teenage girl fleeing after panic at movie theater in Broward
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A teenage girl remained hospitalized on Monday in Broward County after a 19-year-old driver struck her over as she ran away from a movie theater in a panic over reports of an active shooter. A witness’s video shows the teenage girl fell down before the...
Girl hit by car, hospitalized after brawl at mall in Pembroke Pines
A motorist struck a girl outside a movie theater at the Pembroke Lakes Mall amid chaos after a brawl Saturday night, hospitalizing the child. Police were already on scene at the mall responding to a fight between juveniles at Round 1. But what started out as a weaponless scrap between kids somehow turned into mass alarm. In a video released by Pembroke Pines Police Department, people at the ...
1 dead, several injured in Boca Chita Key boat crash
MIAMI - One person is dead and 3 people are suffering from critical injuries after a boat hit a channel marker near Boca Chita Key and capsized. Eleven of the 14 people on the boat were injured in the crash that happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.The Archdiocese of Miami tells CBS4 Lucy Fernandez, 17, a student at Our Lady of Lourdes, has died."Police arrived first and pulled people out of the water - some of them were critical. They were taken to Elliot Key Island where air rescue landed and transported critical patients," says...
NBC Miami
Ex-Con Arrested for Pointing Stolen Gun During Argument in Lauderdale Lakes: Police
A 34-year-old Miami man is back on the street after pulling a gun during an argument in Lauderdale Lakes, court records show. Adam Yves Paul got into a dispute with a man in the 3400 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard about 2 p.m. on August 31, according to the arrest report.
Click10.com
Daughter shoots mother before turning gun on herself, police say
Margate, FLA – The Margate police department is investigating after they say a woman shot her own mother before taking her own life. The attempted murder-suicide happened early Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m. at the Margate Gardens apartment complex located at 5800 Margate Boulevard, near State Road 7.
Click10.com
‘Kids still traumatized’: Father says son among 4 injured at boys’ football game in Broward
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies reported on Monday that four were injured when a shooting interrupted a boys’ little league football game on Sunday night at a Broward County Public School. Willie James Cheatom, Jr., said his 18-year-old son Willie James Cheatom III was...
NBC Miami
6 to Know: More Than 10 People Injured, 3 in Critical Condition After Boating Accident in Boca Chita Key
No. 1 - Nearly a dozen people were hurt and three are in critical condition after a boating accident Sunday near Boca Chita Key, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. According to initial reports, the crash occurred close to 7 p.m. Sunday when a boat with 14 people aboard collided with a pole or barrier near Boca Chita Key. Miami-Dade police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and helped airlift victims to the hospital. Authorities said a total of 11 people were hurt and some of them are being treated for minor injuries and were transported to multiple hospitals.
MAN PUNCHES WOMAN IN FRONT OF FAMILY AT CHECKERS DELRAY BEACH
POLICE: CHRISTOPHER LEHMANN THEN THREATENS OFFICERS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach resident is facing multiple charges after he allegedly punched a woman in the Checkers at 450 West Atlantic Avenue, then mocked her family as they ate dinner. Christopher Lehmann of […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Rollover Crash in NW Miami-Dade
Police are investigating a rollover crash in northwest Miami-Dade that left one man injured and damaged two other cars. On Sunday morning, NBC 6 could see car pieces and debris scattered on NW 35th Street in Miami. Video shows a man lying on the street by a white SUV that...
NBC Miami
Boating Accident Near Boca Chita Key Leaves Several Hurt, 3 in Critical Condition
Nearly a dozen people were hurt and three are in critical condition after a boat hit a channel marker near Boca Chita Key and capsized, officials said. Eleven of the 14 people on the boat were injured in the crash that happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a news release.
Drive-by shooting under investigation in Lauderhill
MIAMI - A man was injured Saturday morning following a drive-by shooting in Lauderhill. Lauderhill police said the shooting happened at around 9 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of the 1200 block of NW 31st Avenue after receiving a call regarding a man bleeding from the head.Here is what police said about the shooting:"The initial investigation indicates that the male was standing near a store plaza when a gray vehicle drives by, fires a few rounds in his direction then continues south on NW 31st Avenue. The male suffered an injury to his head and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale with minor injuries."Authorities said the victim of the shooting is "not completely cooperating with police.Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Man, woman found shot dead on Brickell sidewalk
MIAMI - Miami Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after witnesses reported two dead bodies on a sidewalk outside of a luxury apartment building in Brickell Wednesday night.According to investigators, several calls were made to 9-1-1 around 9:20 pm about a person shot near SOMA at Brickell Apartments along SW 12th Street and 2nd Ave. When authorities arrived they found a man and a woman lying on the ground on the sidewalk outside of the apartment building.CBS4 spoke to a man who says he heard the gunshots and went to his balcony, where he saw two children, between the ages...
NBC Miami
Thief Still at Large After Breaking Into Brazil Mart in Miami
A thief broke into a supermarket in Miami and walked away with cash and electronics shortly after midnight on Sunday. The incident happened in Brazil Mart located at Southwest 27th Avenue, when someone broke into the store with their face covered. The subject broke in through a door that had...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested For Vandalizing Federal Courtrooms in Fort Lauderdale
A man suspected of vandalizing rooms in the Federal Courthouse was taken into custody, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. At approximately 10:04 am, FLPD responded to the scene at 299 E Broward Blvd. in reference to an unauthorized man inside the courthouse vandalizing several rooms. At the scene,...
WSVN-TV
House goes up in flames in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale home went up in flames. The fire caused heavy damage to the kitchen of the home on Northwest 19th Avenue. Eight people, which included three children, were impacted by the blaze. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The American Red Cross will provide...
NBC Miami
4 Injured in Shooting at Little League Football Game in Lauderdale Lakes
After shots were fired during a sporting event at a high school in Lauderdale Lakes, injuring three people, investigators have located a fourth victim. According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, the two male teens and two male adults sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Broward County Regional Communications received a call shortly...
NBC Miami
Miami Police Investigating After Man Shot in Overtown
The Miami Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday morning that left one man injured in Overtown, police said. The incident occurred around 9 a.m. when police responded to 152 NW 13 Street to investigate a reported shooting. According to the Miami Police Department, when officers arrived they found a...
Thieves targeting Palm Beach Gardens shoppers
Shoppers in Palm Beach Gardens are advised to beware of thieves snatching purses and wallets at area stores.
52-year-old motorcyclist dies after Friday night collision with truck in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE — A motorcyclist was killed Friday night after he smashed into a pickup truck at a Loxahatchee intersection, police said Saturday. Craig Attilio, 52, was driving his Shadow Spirit motorcycle east on Orange Grove Boulevard at about 9:30 p.m. when he approached a Ford F-350 driving westbound, according to a report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. ...
